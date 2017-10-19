U.S. Winter Outlook: NOAA forecasters predict cooler, wetter North and warmer, drier South

Drought likely to persist in northern Plains
Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the U.S. Winter Outlook today, with La Nina potentially emerging for the second year in a row as the biggest wildcard in how this year’s winter will shape up. La Nina has a 55-65 percent chance of developing before winter sets in.
NOAA produces seasonal outlooks to help communities prepare for what’s likely to come in the next few months and minimize weather’s impacts on lives and livelihoods. Empowering people with actionable forecasts and winter weather tips is key to NOAA’s effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation.
“If La Nina conditions develop, we predict it will be weak and potentially short-lived, but it could still shape the character of the upcoming winter,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Typical La Nina patterns during winter include above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures along the Northern Tier of the U.S. and below normal precipitation and drier conditions across the South.”
Other factors that influence winter weather include the Arctic Oscillation, which influences the number of arctic air masses that penetrate into the South and is difficult to predict more than one to two weeks in advance, and the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which can affect the number of heavy rain events along the West Coast.
The 2017 U.S. Winter Outlook (December through February):
Precipitation
- Wetter-than-average conditions are favored across most of the northern United States, extending from the northern Rockies to the eastern Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, in Hawaii and in western and northern Alaska.
- Drier-than-normal conditions are most likely across the entire southern U.S.
- Warmer-than-normal conditions are most likely across the southern two-thirds of the continental U.S., along the East Coast, across Hawaii and in western and northern Alaska.
- Below-average temperatures are favored along the Northern Tier of the country from Minnesota to the Pacific Northwest and in southeastern Alaska.
- The rest of the country falls into the “equal chance” category, which means they have an equal chance for above-, near-, or below-normal temperatures and/or precipitation because there is not a strong enough climate signal in these areas to shift the odds.
- Despite the outlook favoring above-average precipitation this winter, drought is likely to persist in parts of the northern Plains, although improvement is anticipated farther West.
- Elsewhere, drought could develop across scattered areas of the South, mainly in regions that missed the rainfall associated with the active 2017 hurricane season.
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks give the likelihood that temperature and precipitation will be above-, near, or below-average, and also how drought is expected to change, but do not project seasonal snowfall accumulations. While the last two winters featured above-average temperatures over much of the nation, significant snowstorms still impacted different parts of the country. Snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance because they depend upon the strength and track of winter storms. The U.S. Winter Outlook will be updated on November 16.
A video of NOAA’s 2017 Winter Outlook is available here.
16 thoughts on “U.S. Winter Outlook: NOAA forecasters predict cooler, wetter North and warmer, drier South”
A coin flip would be a seasonal forecast more than a year from now. As we get closer to the forecast period, we can refine the odds based on numerous factors that appear to be or are emerging that have historically and physically effect the outcome of weather patterns over a long enough period to make a difference in the average during that period.
During US Winters, La Nina and El Nino, especially if strong can have the most powerful influence on weather over a 3 month period average.
This latest forecast is highlighting the potential, proven historically correlations………based on regions. If you are in between 2 regions, one is cold, the other is warm from a typical La Nina Winter and there is an equal chance of it being warm or cold from a La Nina, this is not necessarily a coin flip.
It could mean that a shift in the pattern from a stronger or weaker La Nina than expected means that the area outlined in todays forecast will also shift.
If the AO or NAO is definitively negative, then the La Nina effect can be enhanced as the 2 work in tandem in some areas to bring cold down. If the AO or NAO is strongly positive(upper level ridge in the Northeast for instance), then this can overwhelm any La Nina signal in areas that would otherwise be cold…….but end up warm.
A coin flip represents independent odds that are 50% of landing one side each time and every time.
A seasonal weather forecast is very DEPENDENT on numerous elements/teleconnections, ocean indices and historical tendencies that are constantly changing. Cumulatively, they WILL add up to(equal chances of warm/cold or equal chances of wet/dry vs average) in some places in most forecasts but this is not for the same reason for 50-50 odds in flipping a coin.
Another item too is that there is not just 2 categories to consider as in a coin flip. There are 3 chances/categories considered: above, below and equal. So a 40% chance of warmer than average may have the highest probability of the 3 and be shaded with a warm, light orange color, even though the probability of normal to below normal added together are higher at 60%.
It’s only above >50% does the category exceed the combination of the other 2 combined. Obviously, as you head into the core/epicenter of the regions with the highest probabilities, the confidence/skill in using a seasonal forecast product like this usefully goes up.
For the Winter season, a strong El Nino often yields the highest skill for regions downstream. This Winters expected weak La Nina has resulted in cooler than average, (just above 40% along the northern tier with the light blue shade). This means actually that normal to above normal combined are slightly higher because they add up to more than a 50% probability.
If the La Nina is predicted to strengthen more in a month than the current outlook for the La Nina this Winter, the next forecast will likely have more blue in it.
