Wind farm equipment shuts down Interstate 25 in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to reopen I-25 in Pueblo. The accident has several lanes of the highway shut down between Abriendo and Central avenues.

A semi was involved in an accident. A large piece of equipment from the Vestas wind farm fell onto the road. Large equipment has been brought in to remove the load.

More: http://www.krdo.com/news/traffic/traffic-alert-spilled-load-closes-lanes-on-nb-i-25-in-pueblo/640319522

h/t to WUWT reader “littlepeaks”.

