Wind farm equipment shuts down Interstate 25 in Colorado

/ 1 hour ago October 18, 2017

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to reopen I-25 in Pueblo. The accident has several lanes of the highway shut down between Abriendo and Central avenues.

A semi was involved in an accident. A large piece of equipment from the Vestas wind farm fell onto the road. Large equipment has been brought in to remove the load.

Photo: KRDO-TV

More: http://www.krdo.com/news/traffic/traffic-alert-spilled-load-closes-lanes-on-nb-i-25-in-pueblo/640319522

h/t to WUWT reader “littlepeaks”.

 

12 thoughts on “Wind farm equipment shuts down Interstate 25 in Colorado

  3. Good thing that didn’t drop onto a steeper grade slope and/or go perpendicular. A giant metal rolling pin making pancakes of every car in its path wouldn’t be very funny, no matter how much it would look like a cartoon.

  5. I trust nobody was hurt.
    Inconvenience from a bit of kit that will, most likely, never produce the energy needed to manufacture it, transport it, install it, maintain it, and then decommission it.
    Even without the accident.

    But – hey – virtue signalling is a virtue in and of itself.
    We are told.
    Was this kit on its way to Governor Moonbeam’s Californian paradise?

    Auto

  8. I hope they get it moved before the solar powered streetlights go out and the Teslas backed up on the highway start to go dead.

  9. To be fair, it’s one screw up in the transportation of tens of thousands of these things.

    More credit to the guys that are transporting them than to the idiotic technology itself.

