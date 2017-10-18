Intensifying Typhoon Lan threatens Japan – but may miss mainland

Dr. Ryan Maue, now of weather.us has been tracking Typhoon Lan, which is predicted to become a “super” typhoon in the next two days. Here in a recent model output for Saturday:
He notes: HWRF develops concentric eyewalls — massive size Typhoon Lan. Research Maps page: http://wx.graphics/models/hwrf/hwrf.php …
He adds:
The Japan Meteorological Agency has the details now:
|Analysis at 12 UTC, 18 October
|Scale
|–
|Intensity
|Strong
|Center position
|N14°00′ (14.0°)
|E131°20′ (131.3°)
|Direction and speed of movement
|NW 20 km/h (10 kt)
|Central pressure
|970 hPa
|Maximum wind speed near center
|35 m/s (65 kt)
|Maximum wind gust speed
|50 m/s (95 kt)
|≥ 50 kt wind area
|ALL 90 km (50 NM)
|≥ 30 kt wind area
|S 560 km (300 NM)
|N 390 km (210 NM)
The JMI central pressure prediction is a bit more conservative, at 945hPa:
|Forecast for 12 UTC, 19 October
|Intensity
|Very strong
|Center position of probability circle
|N16°55′ (16.9°)
|E130°00′ (130.0°)
|Direction and speed of movement
|NNW 15 km/h (8 kt)
|Central pressure
|945 hPa
|Maximum wind speed near center
|45 m/s (85 kt)
|Maximum wind gust speed
|60 m/s (120 kt)
|Radius of probability circle
|90 km (50 NM)
|Storm warning area
|ALL 240 km (130 NM)
And, the worst case pressure for Lan from JMI at this point is predicted to be 920hPa:
|Forecast for 12 UTC, 21 October
|Intensity
|Very strong
|Center position of probability circle
|N23°25′ (23.4°)
|E130°40′ (130.7°)
|Direction and speed of movement
|N 15 km/h (9 kt)
|Central pressure
|920 hPa
|Maximum wind speed near center
|50 m/s (100 kt)
|Maximum wind gust speed
|70 m/s (140 kt)
|Radius of probability circle
|310 km (170 NM)
|Storm warning area
|ALL 540 km (290 NM)
The JMI forecast track suggests the typhoon will miss Japan completely:
Source: http://www.jma.go.jp/en/typh/1721.html
That jog in the track is curious, we shall see. It bears watching.
