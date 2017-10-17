Ron Clutz writes at Climate Change Dispatch:
Arctic Sea Ice Surges Back During First Half of October
Consider the refreezing during the first half of October through yesterday, adding an average of 96k km2 per day. On the left side, the Laptev Sea has filled in, and just below it, the East Siberian Sea is also growing fast ice from the shore to meet refreezing drift ice.
At the top Kara, Barents and Greenland’s seas are all growing ice. At the bottom, Canadian Archipelago is now full of ice.
The graph compares extents over the first 15 days of October.
Read more here: https://climatechangedispatch.com/arctic-sea-ice-surges-back-during-first-half-of-october/
NOTES:Data from NSIDC’s MASIE sea ice extent data set. Details here: http://nsidc.org/data/docs/noaa/g02186_masie/index.html
Google Earth KMZ files of the data are also available here: http://nsidc.org/data/docs/noaa/g02186_masie/index.html#kmz_format
NSIDC’s interactive sea-ice extent chart comparing the last 5 years of extent to today shows that the current rate of recovery is doing pretty well:
While this fast refreezing growth is interesting, it doesn’t necessary predict the rest of the freeze and melt season, which are highly dependent on the vagaries of wind and weather.
22 thoughts on "Fast regrowth in Arctic sea-ice outpaces recent years"
Why it be too much for them to put the current year in a colour you can actually see? Or the dotted line, maybe?
Probably hoping it’s missed?
Or is that too cynical?
Try this link . .
http://nsidc.org/data/docs/noaa/g02186_masie/index.html
Historically sea ice has increased and decreased over the centuries. It’s heartening to observe that this continues to be the case further demonstrating that climate variability will undoubtedly always be with us regardless of human impact.
OH NO! the poor polar bears will have too many choices for denning, and the walruses are off for holiday travel!
Of course as all the concentrations dissipate the warmists will see it as a population decline because numbers are dropping where they are counting them.
…and all that left over ice from last year….is now multi-year ice
Break out the Gin & Tonic, we have ice again!
Is it me or the Arctic ice image looks a bit like a fat polar bear. Another scotch and soda, please.
The faster than normal recovery of sea ice, all due to man made climate change extreme variability, will cause polar bears to be confused and disorientated. Just as they were getting use to starving to death living on bare ground, they have lost much of their native instinct how to hunt on ice for food or build shelters in snow. /sarc
Al and Griff are going to be *so* disappointed.
Great visualization of the ice fields north of Eurasia.
The 2013 Marcia Wyatt / Judith Curry Stadium Wave paper predicting increasing ice extent north of Eurasia starting around now and continuing for a couple decades continues to stand-up against reality.
I forgot to check Svalbard. It had good ice extent for most of the last 8 months. A little below normal currently:
Hopefully it will participate in having a healthy ice extent year.
I can’t say I am thrilled by this, since it could mean a trend back to cooler weather like we had in the 1950’s thru mid 1970’s in the northern part of the NH. I remember it well, and it was a lot colder and there was nothing good about it. The LIA was vastly much worse.
While growing sea ice may assist in deescalating the alarmism about CAWG, it may come at the expense of much more adverse climate and reduced growing seasons. We already have a quasi ice age every year for 4-6 months every late fall, winter thru to early spring in the northern NH, so it may be that if we are in a natural cyclical cooling trend, then that shall not be good news for the entire 7.5 billion people on the planet now. Add to that any significant chaos event like major volcanic cooling, and our food supply could be severely at risk. The more people there is and the more complex that society becomes, the more shock we are in for when things do go sideways towards a cooling world, as the climate and geological records so adequately show.
We won’t die a quick death or suffer rapid consequences from any global warming, but we most certainly are at grave danger for business as usual in a significant cooling world. Count me in for warming is better than cooling.
I too am old enough to remember the 60’s and 70’s (although you seem to have a decade on me remembering the 50’s).
History repeats for those who don’t learn from it. 1910-1945 both Pacific and Atlantic oscillations were in positive phase. Then the Pacific went negative (interrupted by a decent sized el-nino in the late 50’s) and the Atlantic flat-lined for a decade before going negative. The 60’s and 70’s were very cold and I see a cyclical pattern as the Atlantic is still flat-lined and 2016 was a decent el-nino.
So are we about to relive the climate of the 60’s and 70’s? Probably but this is a semi-chaotic system so we’ll just have to wait and see.
The cyclic history of natural variability will repeat itself whether you had studied it or not. What is unwarranted is the alarm initiated by people who obviously have not studied it.
Relative to this, have folks noticed that Antarctica just reached a second ( very late) maximum, after what looked like a very early maximum in September? I’ve scoured the usual ‘concensus’ sites and hear only ‘crickets’, similar to the lack of comments there on rapid Arctic refreeze.
Fast? that is just fantasy…
Look at the mean and anomalies on this:
http://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/
Look at the ice (not!) thickness
and last year’s
2012 and 2016 showed clearly that the path from minimum to maximum and from maximum to minimum yearly Arctic sea ice has no predictive power. “The more it melts, the more it refreezes” is the rule. There was lower than average melting from March to September 2017, so we should not expect a much higher refreezing to March 2018.
March Arctic sea ice varies very little, so we know we should expect ~ 15 million sq. km by next March.
“The more it melts, the more it refreezes” This general rule must mean that with every year of refreezing, there is much saltier brine sinking into into the thermocline circulation. Plus more heat loss to space every year that there are open seas before refreezing. As compared to multi year ice where less of the heat loss and salt brine are accumulating. This must have some additional effect on overall weather and climate over longer time frames, globally.
Just when Warmists were fixated on thick old growth ice. They can’t handle the concept of new thick ice–it doesn’t fit the script. All new ice is hereby ordered to be thin and inconspicuous or risk becoming demonized ice.
I don’t see anything special about this ice growth season.
Arctic sea ice growth indistinguishable from previous years other than 2016.
Greenland surface mass balance on the high side thanks to a couple of September storms.
Let’s not fall into the trap of seeing climate in weather, like alarmists and newspapers.
Arctic ice amounts can vary enormously each year and when at its thinnest in august And september is very susceptible to storm damage which can substantially reduce the final tally.
It is far too early to say if there is an change in the general climate. Mind you it would be wise if we had at least a semblance of a plan ‘b’ that catered for the possibility of a cooler climate and all that implies. At present we ate entirely fixated on plan ‘a’ for a constantly warming climate.
Tonyb