Al Gore unhinged – now even climate change believers are ‘deniers’

Bjorn Lomborg writes:
Al Gore recently had a telling altercation with a journalist. The Spectator’s Ross Clark wanted to ask him about Miami sea-level rises suggested in the new film, “An Inconvenient Sequel.” The reporter started to explain that he had consulted Florida International University sea-level-rise expert Shimon Wdowinski. Gore’s response: “Never heard of him — is he a denier?” Then he asked the journalist, “Are you a denier?”
When Clark responded that he was sure climate change is a problem but didn’t know how big, Gore declared, “You are a denier.”
I was recently on the receiving end of a similar rebuff from Chile’s environment minister. I’d written an op-ed for a Chilean newspaper that, among other things, quoted UN findings on how little the Paris climate treaty would achieve and argued that vast investment in green energy research and development is a better policy. Marcelo Mena proclaimed, “There is no room for your climate-denying rhetoric in Chile.”
Something odd — and dangerous — is happening when even people who accept the reality of man-made climate change are labeled “deniers.” The unwillingness to discuss which policies work best means we end up with worse choices.
Consider the case of Roger Pielke, Jr, a political scientist who worked extensively on climate change. He believes that climate change is real, human emissions of greenhouse gases justify action and there should be a carbon tax.
But he drew the ire of climate campaigners because his research has shown that the increasing costs from hurricane damage is not caused by storms made more intense by climate-change but by more and pricier property built in vulnerable areas. He took issue with the UN’s influential International Panel for Climate Change over a chart in its 2007 report that seemed to imply causation when there was only circumstantial evidence.
Pielke was proven right, and the IPCC’s subsequent outputs mostly accepted his arguments. Yet, he was the target of a years-long campaign, including a massive but baseless takedown that later turned out to have been coordinated by a climate-campaigning think tank funded by a green billionaire, alongside an investigation launched by a congressman.
Pielke left climate change for other fields where “no one is trying to get me fired.” And sidelining him has made it easier for climate-campaigners to use hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria to argue for carbon-cut policies, even though these will do very little to prevent future hurricane damage.
Pielke finds that we should make relatively cheap investments to reduce vulnerability, like limiting floodplain construction and increasing porous surfaces. Ignoring this means more harm.
Leaving out dissention echoes the worst of the leaked “ClimateGate” e-mails. In 2004, the head of a leading climate-research organization wrote about two inconvenient papers: “Kevin and I will keep them out [of the IPCC report] somehow — even if we have to redefine what the peer-review literature is!”
Journalists also ensure debate “purity.” In Scientific American, climate writer and former CNN producer Peter Dykstra stated baldly that “climate denial extends beyond rejecting climate science,” comparing policy questioners to Holocaust deniers and dismissing my own decade of advocacy for a green energy R&D fund as “minimization.”
This intolerance for discussion is alarming. Believe in climate change but wonder how bad it will be? You’re a “denier,” says Gore. Believe, but argue that today’s policies aren’t the best response? You’re a denier, says Chile’s environment minister. Believe, but point out problematic findings or media reporting? There’s no room for you, say the self-appointed gatekeepers of debate.
Sounds like the beginning of the end.
Beware that driven into a corner they even could become more dangerous. 10 : 10 no pressure.
The end has already started for the believers.
Its okay that they are cornered, so much easier to round them up and jail them.
When you see just how quickly the dam holding back society from the total creep that is Winestain, you can but hope that Bore’s come-uppance is not too far away. The domino effect of his fall will be a joy to behold, not unlike the emotions that must have been felt by those sitting on a collapsing wall in November 1989.
Al Gore has the freedom to his own political views, but seems reluctant to grant the same freedom to others.
Bjorn is being far too kind to these people. When the advocates of a theory or ideology try to shut down any criticism of the ideology and demonise those making the criticism, it invariably means the theory is fundamentally flawed and incapable of dealing with criticism.
Perhaps Bjorn should draw the logical conclusion of his own observations and stop believing in man-made climate change.
Ed, I totally agree, but it is fun to watch the high priests of the climate faith turn on their own. It shows the depth of stupidity in their extreme positions. Bjorn’s book ‘The skeptical enironmentalist’ was brilliant and clever because it demonstrated a new (to me at least) way of counteracting this idiocy and I thank him for that. So I’ll forgive him his ‘belief’ in this or that which is not based on any logical or rational thought as we all make mistakesand hold views from time to time that are irrational.
Gore has ALWAYS been scientifically unhinged.
He just figured out how to SUCK money from the system.
After all, he has spent his whole worthless life doing it. !
If Al Gore admitted even the slightest fallibility, he’d soon have to admit that he’s not the messiah, he’s just a naughty boy.
Here in the UK the Government (for want of a better term) is going to commit the UK to be a zero ‘carbon’ emitter by 2050. No more gas heating; no more gas cookers; and electric transport everywhere (except on haulage and mass transport – or a government minister’s limmo).
This got me thinking, especially in the context of the famous North/South Korean satellite photo of the peninsular at night:
If the UK (and many other western democracies are trying to be ‘carbon-free’ within 35 years, what would be the effect on the planet if North Korea were to become the equal of South Korea in the same time-frame? And wouldn’t any paper written on that subject would be worthy of a few million $/£s in funding from the climate lobby, bearing in mind that climate change would be in the title somewhere?
But Al Gore invented the Internet didn’t he? And got a Nobel Prize. /s
Mitigation costs money, it doesn’t produce tax revenue.