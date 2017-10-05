The world’s first and only “climate refugees” – Ancient Africans

It has been argued (unsuccessuly) that the current change in climate will cause millions to billions of “climate refugees”. Some of these claims have been so “over the top” that they were quietly withdrawn and swept under the rug. Here, we have a real case of climate refugees based on natural variation of the climate.
From the UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA and the “natural variation before the SUV is wot dun it” department:
Ancient humans left Africa to escape drying climate
Humans migrated out of Africa as the climate shifted from wet to very dry about 60,000 years ago, according to research led by a University of Arizona geoscientist.
Genetic research indicates people migrated from Africa into Eurasia between 70,000 and 55,000 years ago. Previous researchers suggested the climate must have been wetter than it is now for people to migrate to Eurasia by crossing the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.
“There’s always been a question about whether climate change had any influence on when our species left Africa,” said Jessica Tierney, UA associate professor of geosciences. “Our data suggest that when most of our species left Africa, it was dry and not wet in northeast Africa.”
Tierney and her colleagues found that around 70,000 years ago, climate in the Horn of Africa shifted from a wet phase called “Green Sahara” to even drier than the region is now. The region also became colder.
The researchers traced the Horn of Africa’s climate 200,000 years into the past by analyzing a core of ocean sediment taken in the western end of the Gulf of Aden. Tierney said before this research there was no record of the climate of northeast Africa back to the time of human migration out of Africa.
“Our data say the migration comes after a big environmental change. Perhaps people left because the environment was deteriorating,” she said. “There was a big shift to dry and that could have been a motivating force for migration.”
“It’s interesting to think about how our ancestors interacted with climate,” she said.
The team’s paper, “A climatic context for the out-of-Africa migration,” is published online in Geology this week. Tierney’s co-authors are Peter deMenocal of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in Palisades, New York, and Paul Zander of the UA.
The National Science Foundation and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation funded the research.
Tierney and her colleagues had successfully revealed the Horn of Africa’s climate back to 40,000 years ago by studying cores of marine sediment. The team hoped to use the same means to reconstruct the region’s climate back to the time 55,000 to 70,000 years ago when our ancestors left Africa.
The first challenge was finding a core from that region with sediments that old. The researchers enlisted the help of the curators of the Lamont-Doherty Core Repository, which has sediment cores from every major ocean and sea. The curators found a core collected off the Horn of Africa in 1965 from the R/V Robert D. Conrad that might be suitable.
Co-author deMenocal studied and dated the layers of the 1965 core and found it had sediments going back as far as 200,000 years.
At the UA, Tierney and Paul Zander teased out temperature and rainfall records from the organic matter preserved in the sediment layers. The scientists took samples from the core about every four inches (10 cm), a distance that represented about every 1,600 years.
To construct a long-term temperature record for the Horn of Africa, the researchers analyzed the sediment layers for chemicals called alkenones made by a particular kind of marine algae. The algae change the composition of the alkenones depending on the water temperature. The ratio of the different alkenones indicates the sea surface temperature when the algae were alive and also reflects regional temperatures, Tierney said.
To figure out the region’s ancient rainfall patterns from the sediment core, the researchers analyzed the ancient leaf wax that had blown into the ocean from terrestrial plants. Because plants alter the chemical composition of the wax on their leaves depending on how dry or wet the climate is, the leaf wax from the sediment core’s layers provides a record of past fluctuations in rainfall.
The analyses showed that the time people migrated out of Africa coincided with a big shift to a much drier and colder climate, Tierney said.
The team’s findings are corroborated by research from other investigators who reconstructed past regional climate by using data gathered from a cave formation in Israel and a sediment core from the eastern Mediterranean. Those findings suggest that it was dry everywhere in northeast Africa, she said.
“Our main point is kind of simple,” Tierney said. “We think it was dry when people left Africa and went on to other parts of the world, and that the transition from a Green Sahara to dry was a motivating force for people to leave.”
31 thoughts on “The world’s first and only “climate refugees” – Ancient Africans”
No computer models used in the study? Must be bogus!
Actually good for Tierney et al. It had to take some effort to find suitable cores and then figure out a way to quantify the results. Quite frankly we do have some very capable people out there that can do real science and although I didn’t buy the paper and read it, I’m guessing the methods and results are probably well defined allowing subsequent followup or replication to be done.
It is such a shame there has been so much garbage science done over the past couple of decades that tarnishes good science.
The problem with this is that it only deals with anatomically modern humans, as H heidelbergensis and other archaic humans were in Eurasia much earlier. One can get into an interminable discussion (as it is nearly content free) on the actual advantages modern humans had over archaics.
Yes, many conveniently ignore the fact that humans and their culture/abilities also change over time, or even have the occasional bout of war and disease.
And why focus just on the climate at the origin of migration, and not mention the climate at the destination? Humans likely migrated all the time and success at the destination is just as important as ‘failure’ making life harder at the origin.
“We think it was dry when people left Africa and went on to other parts of the world, and that the transition from a Green Sahara to dry was a motivating force for people to leave.
I agree the Roman warming period was also a futher example = No grains – No bread!
I love that song.
60,000 years corresponds pretty well with the heart of the last glaciation doesn’t it? Cold times are dry times.
All that water tied up in ice. It is better when it is circulating around the hydrosphere.
The world’s only climate refugees? What about the cultures that left Greenland after the onset of the LIA? Or were they completely wiped out by climate change?
The Greenland case is reserved for distortion on unsustainable farming under the NOVA program credo of “explore new ideas” and all other ideas are not welcome or not aired.
There are multiple examples of North to South migrations in Eurasia. Anyone familiar with the history of India would know that India was invaded by Northern Tribes (Aryans, Mongols, Persians) whenever the world entered cold periods . One could argue that many Scandinavians migrated to the U.S. towards the end of the last ice age because they couldn’t grow enough food.
Those who abandoned northern Europe during the Last Glacial Maximum were also climate refugees. They developed the Solutrean Culture in refugia in southern France and the Iberian Peninsula.
and then later on, climate change allowed migration back north.
Forced migrations (north Europe glaciation); “encouraged” migration (out of Africa heading to greener pastures), “allowed” migration (low sea level & and end of glaciation … moving on to see what’s out there).
Seems that today’s movements are politically encouraged migrations.
So Exxon corporate history goes back that far and what were they telling investors?
Wait! It got drier AND colder? I thought drought happened when earth heated up? That’s what Algore keeps saying, “global warming will result in greater drought”.
It *must* have been caused by increased CO2 from human campfires.
The followers of Goreism believe that man is in ultimate control of nature. Whether it gets colder, warmer, windier, wetter, drier, there are more impacts or more earthquakes, it’s all the consequences of something mankind did, or didn’t do. Similar to the mindset that drove people to accept an Earth centric Universe.
“unsuccessuly?” lol Tony
The period leading up to the early OOA migrations fascinates me, because practically all of modern baseline human psychology probably became fully developed around then, and so that period still has implications for how we live today.
““It’s interesting to think about how our ancestors interacted with climate,” she said.”
It likely involved a lot of handaxes to the backs of skulls.
well and fine….except the migration out of Africa is in question now
“the Horn of Africa shifted from a wet phase called “Green Sahara” to even drier than the region is now. The region also became colder.”
…so they moved to the ski resorts of Europe..where it was even colder and drier
Maybe not. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2017/05/22/europe-birthplace-mankind-not-africa-scientists-find/
From what I have read, the human population of Africa is far more diverse genetically than the humans of Europe. This suggests that the European population represents a “founder” effect. Much like HIV. There are many more species of HIV in Africa than in Europe or North America.
Jim,
That’s about the origin of our lineage over seven million years ago, not of anatomically modern humans some 200,000 years ago.
Joel,
Genetic diversity is greater in Africa than in the rest of the world, because more haplogroups stayed there than left. Genetic diversity in parts of Africa between adjoining regions or even neighboring villages can be greater than in all of Asia, Europe, Australia and the Americas combined.
For instance, forest pygmies live not all that far from the giant (if slender) Nilotic peoples, and gracile “Bushmen” not far from burly Bantus.
It’s interesting that man headed from the equator towards the N pole 70K years ago as the Earth was heading into the deepest part of the last ice age, which apparently took a while to be noticed close to the equator.
I have no idea if Tierney et al are correct or wrong
This graph (Department of Oceanography, Texas A&M University) shows what temperatures and sea level change trends were around time in question.
Top panel shows the oxygen isotope record (δ18Oice) from the Greenland Ice Sheet Project II (GISP II) ice core over the last 80,000 years (Stuiver & Grootes 2000). Colder air temperatures are indicated by more negative δ18Oice values. Bottom panel shows changes in global sea level over the same time period (Waelbroeck et al. 2002),
Perhaps falling sea level in Mediterranean made flora and fauna flourish in the vacated land costal strip providing migrants with plenty of food and so enabling easy movement from Africa towards Europe and Asia (just a thought).
That interval was already one of the coldest of the last glacial before its maximum around 20 Ka. But there is also this:
“The Toba supereruption was a supervolcanic eruption that occurred some time between 69,000 and 77,000 years ago at the site of present-day Lake Toba (Sumatra, Indonesia). It is one of the Earth’s largest known eruptions. The Toba catastrophe hypothesis holds that this event caused a global volcanic winter of 6–10 years and possibly a 1,000-year-long cooling episode.”
First and only?
Not even.
Nitpicking: in the front page the image for this article – https://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/african-continent-from-space.jpg – is actually showing South America, not Africa. =)
Not completely true. Just checked to make sure my memory wasn’t faulty. The Daoxian discovery in Hunan China in 2015 shows that Homo sapiens reached eastern China about 100,000 years ago (ya). See Nature 10/14/2015. That migration wasn’t related to this change in north African climate ~60,000ya.
There was a second migration wave into Europe and central Asia 40-60kya which could have been climate motivated, or enabled by the decline of Neandertals, or both. But most of the earliest Homo sapiens dating in eastern and southern Europe is ~40kya, again not closely contemporaneous with this newly reported shift from ‘Green Sahara’.
Not so clearcut, this climate refugee hypothesis.
Europe was colonized by moderns already long resident in the Middle East. Older artifacts of their Aurignacian culture have been found as far east as Iran.
The Dravidian people of southern India and Aborigines of Australia (also presumably New Guineans) are thought to represent the out of Africa migration cited in this study.
The out of Africa migration around 50-60,000 years ago was not the first human radiation out of Africa. (There is at least consensus that Africa was the origin of the very first hominids and humans.) Earlier humans that were most likely members of the much older species Homo erectus and Homo heidelbergiensis, also migrated out of Africa as long as 2 million years ago and spread widely throughout Eurasia and Europe. There were probably indeed several such break-outs. They left descendants in Europe called the Neanderthals, and in Eurasia called the Denisovans. One remarkable group of archaic humans made it as far as the Indonesian island of Flores, where a million years of isolation led them to become so much smaller than other humans – only half the height – that scientists discovering their diminutive skeletons have called them “hobbits”. This unique hominid Homo floresiensis, survived until only fifteen thousand years ago – the most recent survival of any other species of human.
However the migration of modern Homo sapiens which took place 50-70,000 years ago had special significance. It was the first departure of Homo sapiens from Africa after they had become recognisably modern and acquired skills of advanced tool use and language, and had begun creating art works. It should be noted that at this time there were only African modern humans on earth: today’s racial diversity of modern humans would come much, much later. For instance the pale skin of northern Europeans still lay in a distant future, less than 10,000 years ago in the Holocene interglacial, when the thick northern ice sheets finally melted.
Genetic analysis shows that one particular migration event was carried out, about 60,000 years ago, by a small group of people genetically marked with “Mitochondrial Haplotype L3”, and that, astonishing, all humans today all over the world, with the exception of some in Africa, are descended from this single exodus. This founding group of migrant ancestors probably consisted of just a few hundred individuals, the number of people at an average wedding party 🎈 . These modern L3 labelled migrants from Africa spread all over the world and survive to this day – as most of us – while the Neanderthals, Denisovans, hobbits and other ancient descendants of the much earlier Homo erectus / heidelbergiensis radiations from Africa, did not.
Although moderns do carry vestiges of Neanderthals and Denisovans in our genomes.
Some interbreeding?
We had dustbowl refugees in the dirty thirties.
We had the Irish fleeing the potato famine. They weren’t exactly climate refugees but close …
How about when the Vikings left Greenland at the beginning of the Little Ice Age?
I think we have had climate refugees rather often.