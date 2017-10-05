Call for content: your weather pictures

Some WUWT readers may have noticed a feature on the sidebar called “Weather Picture of the Day“. It’s a hobby of mine that I started in the early part of the 21st century. I’ve always been fascinated by the amazing things that nature displays for us in the sky, and this is a way to showcase the best of those visuals.
The site got quite a bit of traffic in the early years, but because there was a lot of manual labor (and bandwidth on a single 1.5 MB/s T1 line) I had to close it down. I briefly reactivated it a couple years ago, but my workload at WUWT precluded a long term commitment to it…plus I was getting burned out. Having been recently refreshed with a sabbatical, and coming up with solution to both the labor and bandwidth problems, I’m ready to take on this fun diversion again. But I need your help to do it. I need content.
Dr. Roy Spencer routinely posts both weather and astronomy themed photos of merit on his Facebook page, as he is also an aficionado of the beauty of the sky and I’ve used some of his finds and content in the past few weeks. I’ve contributed some of my own, such as this spectacular shot from an aircraft landing at Chicago O’Hare airport during sunset:
I know many readers have some fantastic weather shots of clouds, storms, sunsets/sunrises, aurora, stars with landscape, and many other interesting things from the sky that would brighten our day, so I’m asking that you send them along, no matter how old they are. Stills or videos, if you have them, please send them.
Here’s how to submit content, follow this link: https://weatherpictureoftheday.com/submit-a-photo/
Thanks in advance!
Anthony
Not to discourage your enthusiasm, but why reinvent the wheel? Someone’s already got a nice site running, you have a link, why not encourage folks here to post their pics there? Maybe they can be tagged somehow as WUWT contributions and there’s a way to filter at the remote host. Have a best pic of the month contest? Just sayin’, you don’t have to do it all yourself. Leverage the work of others.
D. J., If I’m not mistaken, the linked site (in Anthony’s article above) is Anthony’s site. Scroll down a bit and look for a link to “weather gadgets” in the left hand margin. :)
GREAT IDEA, Anthony! I have no digital photos to share (all my artistic ones were done with my manual 35mm and I haven’t tried to be an artistic photographer with my phone….. maybe I will! :) ).
Well, if that’s the case, color me chagrined for not realizing! So then, to quote Emily Litella, “Never mind.”
Lenticular clouds at a recent sunset looking at the Matterhorn, Alps (from meteo France)
One of the loveliest sights I ever saw was from a Boeing 727 on a flight in the late afternoon. It was a full 360 degree double rainbow with the shadow silhouette of the aircraft in the center. The rainbow was in a bank of clouds probably less than 1000 meters away. Very crisp and bright. Didn’t have a camera though.
A 727? That was a year, or 2 ago… 727’s have been flown commercially for ages. There are still a few left, generally flying cargo…
I live in La Paz, Baja, Mexico where it is sunny every day (except when we have hurricanes), but here is my contribution – not sure which have been Photoshopped:
I did photograph a double rainbow, but I saw someone photographed a triple rainbow about a week ago…
I have been thinking of sending one of mine since I noticed it so this is timely.
Looks like the picture was taken from an A319 or 320. It’s definitely an Airbus.