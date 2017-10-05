Call for content: your weather pictures

Some WUWT readers may have noticed a feature on the sidebar called “Weather Picture of the Day“. It’s a hobby of mine that I started in the early part of the 21st century. I’ve always been fascinated by the amazing things that nature displays for us in the sky, and this is a way to showcase the best of those visuals.

The site got quite a bit of traffic in the early years, but because there was a lot of manual labor (and bandwidth on a single 1.5 MB/s T1 line) I had to close it down. I briefly reactivated it a couple years ago, but my workload at WUWT precluded a long term commitment to it…plus I was getting burned out. Having been recently refreshed with a sabbatical, and coming up with solution to both the labor and bandwidth problems, I’m ready to take on this fun diversion again. But I need your help to do it. I need content.

Dr. Roy Spencer routinely posts both weather and astronomy themed photos of merit on his Facebook page, as he is also an aficionado of the beauty of the sky and I’ve used some of his finds and content in the past few weeks. I’ve contributed some of my own, such as this spectacular shot from an aircraft landing at Chicago O’Hare airport during sunset:

I know many readers have some fantastic weather shots of clouds, storms, sunsets/sunrises, aurora, stars with landscape, and many other interesting things from the sky that would brighten our day, so I’m asking that you send them along, no matter how old they are. Stills or videos, if you have them, please send them.

Here’s how to submit content, follow this link: https://weatherpictureoftheday.com/submit-a-photo/

Thanks in advance!

Anthony

