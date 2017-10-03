Tesla Narrowly Misses Q3 Model 3 Deliveries… by 83%

/ 2 hours ago October 3, 2017

Guest post by David Middleton

Tesla misses the mark on Model 3 production – by a lot

by Chris Isidore @CNNTech
October 2, 2017

Tesla announced it fell far short of its plan to build 1,500 of its first mass market car, the Model 3, in the third quarter.

The actual number it built? 260, or 83% less than promised.

The announcement made late Monday is another sign of the challenges the upstart electric car maker may face as it tries to build a more affordable electric car — a basic version of which priced at about $35,000.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 1.5% in after-hours trading after the company released the news.

Tesla said most of the lines at the Gigafactory, its battery plant in Nevada, and its auto assembly plant in California were meeting their production targets, but that “a handful have taken longer to activate than expected.”

[…]

[T]he Model 3 is not the first time it has fallen well behind promised production targets. Tesla’s high-priced crossover, the Model X, went into production in late 2015, long after originally promised and had a slower-than-expected roll out. Production of the Model S sedan, its best selling vehicle to date, was also much slower than originally promised.

Krebs said Tesla missing deadlines is “part of their track record.”

[…]

CNN Money

Tesla’s Model 3 production guidance was…

Tony Stark’s Elon Musk’s Ponzi Scheme business model will, no doubt, continue to thrive so long as the OPM keeps flowing inStark’s Musk’s business model has been so “successful” that everyone is trying to get in on the act…

Automakers Plan Electric Car Blitz as Tesla Burns Billions

By David Welch
October 1, 2017

  • Regulations, Musk’s marketing mastery seen as key reasons
  • Field gets crowded in market most buyers have yet to embrace

Here are two facts that defy logic: By the end of the year, electric-car maker Tesla Inc.will have burned through more than $10 billion without ever having made 10 cents. Yet companies around the world are lining up to compete with it.

Almost 50 new pure electric-car models will come to market globally between now and 2022, including vehicles from Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG. General Motors Co. raised the stakes Monday by pledging to sell 20 all-electric vehicles by 2023, including launching two new EVs in the next 18 months. Even British inventor James Dyson is getting into the game, announcing last week that he’s investing two billion pounds ($2.7 billion) to develop an electric car and the batteries to power it.

The reasons for chasing Tesla are part city hall, part show business. Regulators in Beijing have laid out a plan to mandate electric vehicle production in China, while California requires carmakers to build more EVs or be forced to buy credits from rivals. At the same time, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and his sleek cars have captured the imagination of Americans to the point where consumers and investors are throwing money at his Silicon Valley company.

“Nobody doubts that the future will be electric,” said Erich Joachimsthaler, founder and CEO of brand-strategy firm Vivaldi, which works with German luxury carmakers. “The car companies dragged their feet with electric. Now they are being dragged into it by Tesla and by regulations.”

[…]

That will make for a very crowded field in a nascent zero-emission car market that most consumers have yet to embrace and where financial losses loom large. In the U.S., electric car sales were less than 1 percent of the market last year, according to the International Energy Agency. They were 1.4 percent in China and in the U.K.

“Companies are committed to electric cars, but there is little evidence that there is a lot of consumer demand for it,” said Kevin Tynan, senior analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

[…]

The list of companies piling in added an unusual name last week when Dyson, who made billions making high-end vacuum cleaners, announced his foray into the electric car market. Dyson said his car will be radically different from the vehicles being designed by Tesla and the established carmakers.

Read more: A vacuum billionaire’s quest to make a car that doesn’t suck

Since Dyson doesn’t compete with Tesla or need to meet rules faced by traditional automakers, the planned car may be more of a flight of fancy, said Joachimsthaler of Vivaldi.

“More likely, this is an Icarus complex,” he said. “He will realize he flew a little too close to the sun.”

Bloomberg

So… The EV frenzy is being driven by two things:

  1. The desire to be the next Icarus Tony Stark Elon Musk.
  2. Government regulations designed to save the world from Loki Hydra the Mandarin Crimson Dynamo Ultron Gorebal Warming.

And not by:

  1. Consumer demand for the product.
  2. Realistic profit motive.

What could go wrong with such a brilliant plan?  It sounds just like…

How about those PEV sales? Aren’t they awesome?

September 2017 CAR SALES will be reported on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 beginning with the Nissan LEAF and Chevrolet Volt sales at 6:30-7:30 PT (9:30-10:30 AM ET), and finishes with Ford’s plug-in data in the afternoon of Wednesday, October 4th, 2017.

Every month InsideEVs tracks all the plug-in sales for the United States by auto maker and brand. Below, readers can find all the historical sales charts for the “current generation” of electric vehicles, as well as a synopsis of the current month’s sales happenings by specific EV below the charts…

InsideEVs

  • Total US PEV (all makes & models combined) sales in August 2017: 16,624
  • Ford F – Series PU sales in August 2017: 77,007

I’ll update this post if September PEV sales (all makes & models combined) top the Ford F-Series… Or even the GMC Sierra.

% Chg from % Chg from
Top 20 vehicles August 2017 Aug ’16 YTD 2017 YTD 2016
Ford F – Series PU 77,007 15 576,334  9.2
Chevrolet Silverado PU 54,448 3.9 363,354 -4.4
Toyota RAV4 43,265 30.4 269,835  16.8
Dodge Ram PU 37,608 -6.6 327,759  4.6
Toyota Camry 37,051 12.7 247,775 -7.1
Honda Civic 36,482 11.2 248,928 -2.6
Honda CR-V 30,960 -15.2 249,977  7.9
Honda Accord 30,019 -0.3 221,013 -4.5
Nissan Rogue 29,844 -9.5 257,958  19.9
Chevrolet Equinox 28,245 84.9 185,223  16.9
Toyota Corolla / Matrix 25,995 -15.4 218,191 -10.8
Ford Escape 23,631 -15.8 208,303 -0.7
Jeep Grand Cherokee 23,572 28.1 158,975  17.4
Chevrolet Malibu 22,725 35.9 117,173 -21.3
Ford Explorer 20,747 -1.1 177,827  5.0
Subaru Outback 20,327 17.1 124,161  13.4
Toyota Highlander 18,845 25.9 137,837  23.0
Toyota Tacoma PU 17,394 13.1 129,362  1.9
Ford Fusion 17,378 -8.8 138,489 -27.1
GMC Sierra PU 17,254 -1.3 136,370 -6.8
Total PEV Sales,
 All Makes/Models 16,624 13.9 121,502 31.5

At this rate, PEV’s will finish second to the onset the next Quaternary glacial stage in the race to save the planet from Gorebal Warming!  Speaking of saving the planet…

I just can’t play that George Carlin video often enough!

As usual, any and all sarcasm and ridicule were 100% intentional… And I actually do think that Tesla cars are waaaaayyyy cool from a tech perspective.

Featured image borrowed from Agile Alliance.

what-elon-musk-taught-me-about-agile-startups-1024x694

Did anyone else notice that Elon Musk had a cameo in Iron Man 2?

 

28 thoughts on “Tesla Narrowly Misses Q3 Model 3 Deliveries… by 83%

  1. My take is the Tesla story is more about “Made in California” than electric cars. As long as Tesla creates Cali jobs it will be highly subsidized.

    Reply

  2. Grifters gonna grift! It has never been about selling environmentally correct cars, always about stealing tax dollars. I know! Lets us put our global energy production industry under the control of brilliant stuporgeniuses like Eeloon. What could possibly go wrong?

    Reply

  4. As one who spent a career as a professional institutional investment researcher, I wouldn’t touch Tesla with a ten-foot pole.

    Not only would I not be a shareholder, I wouldn’t be a lender, a vendor or an employee. It’s a house of cards held together (temporarily) by subsidies, spit, glue, hype, hope and prayer.

    Reply

  8. PS. Has anyone worked out how many electric cars have to be sold to offset the carbon footprint of rocket holidays to Mars?

    Reply

    • AFAIK, electric cars have higher carbon footprint than usual cars, so they do NOT offset carbon footprint of rocket to mars.
      It may be the reverser way round: oneway tickets to mars for electric cars pusher would save us much money and carbon

      Reply

  10. Elon really needs to make up his mind about what he wants to do. He announces his next plan while it’s a sketch on a paper napkin and then goes on a hunt for financing. Last week, the announcement was that he was going to use rocket ships to move people from one city to another. Just like that – BOOM! He has spoken, thus it shall be. He’s getting kind of grandiose about all of this. I have dreams, too, but mine are about real things.

    I’m going to put in one good word here: I am grateful for the research into making cars with more fuel-efficient engines and combustion systems, because I can run a day’s worth of errands on one gallon of gas. That used to take 3 to 4 gallons. The difference in cost-effectiveness is visible and valid.

    What I don’t want is someone ramming an electric vehicle down my throat, telling me I have to use it whether I want to or not, for several reasons: I have NO place to charge it, as I have no garage; I have no desire to take a car like that to a charging station and sit for XXX hours while it charges up; and what in the blue-eyed world happened to those fuel cell cars that were supposed to be the real answer to all of this?

    And has anyone considered that taking the carbon we produce out of the atmospheric mix might very likely bring this interglacial period to a screeching halt?

    Thanks for the George Carlin video, David. I go back to that regularly now when I get frustrated by the silliness I see.

    Reply

  12. This *is* what he does…

    Elon really needs to make up his mind about what he wants to do. He announces his next plan while it’s a sketch on a paper napkin and then goes on a hunt for financing.

    The cash deposits for his napkin sketches are a funding stream for a company that burns cash faster than a sailor on liberty in Subic Bay…

    Tesla is revealing a semitrailer this month that it won’t deliver for years — here’s why

    Matthew DeBord
    Sep. 6, 2017

    Tesla is expected to reveal a design for a semitrailer this month. CEO Elon Musk has been heralding this move into the freight business since last year, when he rolled out his “Master Plan, Part Deux.”

    According to Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker, the vehicle will be what’s known as a Class 8 truck — a great big old over-the-road semi designed to haul large amounts of stuff. Despite that, Shanker doesn’t think the Tesla semi will have a long-range battery delivering 600 or more miles of range; something like 300 miles is more realistic, because of battery costs, and Tesla will deal with the range issue by swapping batteries or enhancing its charging capabilities.

    In a note published Wednesday, Shanker suggested that Tesla wouldn’t start selling the semi until 2020, but that won’t prevent the company from lining up customers.

    “We expect Tesla to start taking orders for the truck from the day of the event (we estimate a refundable $5,000 deposit),” he wrote. “We believe this could set off competition for intelligent trucks in the industry.”

    Shanker calculates that the truck business could add up to almost $12 billion in business by 2028.

    This all sounds pretty good, but remember that Tesla has taken something on the order of 500,000 deposits for its Model 3 sedan, at $1,000 a pop. As of August, just more than 100 vehicles had been delivered as Tesla ramped up production. But even with an aggressive ramp, it will take Tesla years to fulfill those preorders.

    Shanker expects Tesla semi deposits to be refundable, and by now everyone knows that putting down some money to get a place in line to buy a Tesla can mean a bit of a wait. But in the short term, if Tesla debuts the semi alongside some industry partnerships and can encourage a healthy pace of preorders, it will have another funding stream at a time when its cash needs are rapidly intensifying.

    […]

    http://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-semi-truck-deposits-provide-funding-morgan-stanley-2017-9

    Reply

    • …faster than a sailor on liberty in Subic Bay! Hahahah – Sara falls down laughing! The tales sailors told me when I was just a young E-3!!

      Reply

      • My older brother was a USMC E-5 MP. His tails about sailors generally revolved around hauling them to the brig… LOL!

  14. I saw an article saw this week hyped the 68% surge in PEV sales in China in August 2017. Quote from article “the really compelling statistic is the number of electric vehicles that made up the proportion of the 55,000 units sold ” The story goes on to say the PEV sales grew to 1.8% of total passenger vehicles. I’m not sure how 990 vehicles out of 55,000 units sold in the month is compelling.

    Reply

  15. “The list of companies piling in added an unusual name last week when Dyson, who made billions making high-end vacuum cleaners, announced his foray into the electric car market. Dyson said his car will be radically different from the vehicles being designed by Tesla and the established carmakers.

    Read more: A vacuum billionaire’s quest to make a car that doesn’t suck”

    This will be truly groundbreaking — by reversing polarity, Dyson will create the first electric car that truly blows.

    Reply

  18. ““Nobody doubts that the future will be electric,” said Erich Joachimsthaler, founder and CEO of brand-strategy firm Vivaldi”

    Delusional as well.

    Reply

  20. Obviously emphasis must be placed on development of the Di-Lithium crystal, first announced on Star Trek. Where is Scotty when we need him?

    Reply

