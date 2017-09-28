‘Catastrophic’ sea level rise in the past may have drowned corals in Hawaii

Investigations to predict changes in sea levels and their impacts on coastal systems are a step closer, as a result of international collaboration between the University of Sydney and researchers from Japan, Spain, and the United States.
Scientists globally are investigating just how quickly sea-level rise can occur as a result of global warming and ice sheets melting.
Recent findings suggest that episodes of very rapid sea-level rise of about 20m in less than 500 years occurred in the last deglaciation, caused by periods of catastrophic ice-sheet collapse as the Earth warmed after the last ice age about 20,000 years ago.
Lead author, PhD candidate at the University of Sydney, Kelsey Sanborn, has shown this sea-level rise event was associated with “drowning” or death of coral reefs in Hawaii.
VIDEO: This is an animation showing the initial rapid flooding of the -150m reef terrace, shown by the rising blue sea level. The location of sample recovery is shown by the purple cube. CREDIT Bathymetry data from Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, and animation by Kelsey Sanborn, University of Sydney.
CREDIT: BATHYMETRY DATA FROM MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM RESEARCH INSTITUTE, AND ANIMATION BY KELSEY SANBORN, UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY.
The results are published today in leading geosciences journal Quaternary Science Reviews.
The paper provides new evidence of a meltwater pulse (referred to as meltwater pulse 1-A), based on analysis of fossil coral reef samples from off the coast of Kawaihae, on the northwest of the Big Island of Hawaii.
Co-author Associate Professor Jody Webster, from the Geocoastal Research Group at the University of Sydney’s School of Geosciences, said although this pulse was greater than current modelling predictions of sea-level rise over the next few hundred years, it provides an example of the risks rapid environmental change poses to our marine ecosystems.
“If we saw a sea-level rise in the future of a similar rate as this past event, it would likely devastate coral reefs and coastal systems,” Associate Professor Webster said.
The fossil corals used in this study were collected by a team of technical rebreather scuba divers who dove down to 150 m below present sea level to access the fossil reef. At this depth, more than 130m deeper than where you could dive along their living shallow counterparts today, the divers recovered targeted shallow reef species that were alive over 14,700 years ago.
Lead author Ms Sanborn said this coral reef had been growing for thousands of years, during the initially gradual sea-level rise as the ice sheets of the last ice age began to melt.
“During the meltwater pulse, sea level rose more rapidly than the reef could grow, preventing the photosynthetic algae living within the corals from receiving enough sunlight. This caused the previously thriving fringing reef system to drown, and left it to be overgrown by deep-water algae and other marine life,” she said.
Although uncertainty remains regarding how quickly coastal areas could be inundated around the world, understanding how these events occurred in the past are key to understanding the risks we face in the future.
“The fact that this meltwater pulse was large enough to drown a large, active Hawaiian reef system implies that extreme climate change and associated sea-level rise occurred quite rapidly,” Ms Sanborn said.
This event is believed to have been brought about by catastrophic melting of the Greenland, and potentially also Antarctic, ice sheets.
“This may help us better predict the extent of future sea-level rise based on how vulnerable the Antarctic ice sheet is to collapse and melting,” Ms Sanborn said.
The research was a collaborative effort between the University of Sydney, the University of Tokyo, the University of Florida, the University of Granada, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, the University of Hawaii, and the Association for Marine Exploration.
RESEARCH DETAILS
As part of the research, Ms Sanborn examined the evidence for reef drowning by identifying the coral reef species which grow within a specific depth range, and dating them using radiocarbon dating.
Taking into account the sinking of the island due to its volcanism, the relative-sea level history of Kawaihae was reconstructed.
The findings suggest that this reef was rapidly drowned by the combined effects of sinking of the island and global sea-level rise.
This is supported by other studies from around the world showing a rapid sea-level rise around 14,700 years ago.
###
44 thoughts on “‘Catastrophic’ sea level rise in the past may have drowned corals in Hawaii”
They discovered that sea level rise (the sea level was 130 m lower some 13,000 years ago) happened even in Hawaii. How much did it cost to make this discovery?
They also discovered that the corals alive then are still alive today. If the sea level rise had truely decimated the corals 14,000 years ago, how are there any corals there today?
Seems to me that the corals still survived the inundation and still thrive today.
If not, Hawaii would have no coral reefs but ancient dead coral reefs.
Unless they were a time-travelling team of technical rebreather scuba divers… *present* sea level is the only sea level under which they could dive.
If their calculations are reasonably accurate then it is not likely if but when similar sea level rise occurs again. Just have to wait till the end of this interglacial and then all the way to the beginning of the next. I set my alarm for about 110,000 years for next Saturday.
Meltwater Pulse 1A happened at a time when there was just a little bet more ice available for melting…
And they have two conflicting sets of “fingerprints” for the cause the MWP 1A…
https://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/briefs/gornitz_10/
Rendering this comment totally pointless…
It does not seem to me that this study confirms anything that an elementary school child could not also have easily told them. When sea level rises 150 feet, the things that were previously near sea level become submerged by 150 feet.If they require a shallow water habitat, they die. We spent how much for this??
“from next Saturday”
What if the fast rise of the sea was the rapid settling of Mauna Loa into the crust instead? Isn’t that a possibility as well since this is a local, only it would seem, event?
Sorry, buds, but most corals can grow and move a LOT faster than 0.04 meters per year (20 meters/500 years). Unless the sea level rose 20 meters in something like 10 years (which they are not claiming), then the corals would’ve adapted just fine. It’s FAR likelier that something else killed the corals a long time ago…something like, oh say, a large pulse of volcanic gases or heat into the nearby ocean? Of course, than can’t be the answer because it doesn’t fit the narrative and no such phenomenon has ever been observed in Hawaii.
Yup. I’m sure, if they wanted to, they could find areas where local sea level change, due to land movement, is very high. Then look at how the local corals are doing. Simples.
But they don’t want to…. Or, rather, they may like to go on another scientific holiday to a tropical reef, but don’t like the idea of going to find something which contradicts the narrative.
It’s warm. It’s sunny. But it’s not science.
NA, the reef didn’t die. It just moved upward as sea level rose. The older ‘abandoned’ part got submerged 150 meters, and those polyps died. Their buds and spawn did not. No different than thinking individual aspen trees ‘die’ when the whole aspen forest is a single biological entity connected by rhyzomes.
Read the paper abstract. The submerged reef discussed is on the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii. This is the famous Kona Coast, which hosts the top 14 snorkelling destinations in all the Hawaiian Islands. The vast thriving fringe reefs are a major tourist dive destination, and is essentially where the ‘drowned’ reef moved to. Google will take you to many images of them.
Just once I would like to see an article entitled “Catastrophic sea level fall in the past may have killed all the corals in Hawaii”. You know it had to happen sometime in the past.
“Did rapid sea-level rise drown fossil coral reefs around Hawaii?”
Of course it did, again and again and again. This may be the most inane press-release about a “scientific discovery” ever. Sea-level varies about 120 meter between glaciation and interglaciation, and the rise at the end of a glaciation on average takes about 10,000 years, though the rate varies strongly.
What do they think? That the corals pack up their reef and carries it upslope? The corals die when water rises faster than the reef can grow, but since corals have pelagic larvae, these settle higher up near the new coastline. However there is probably not enough time for large reefs to form until the sea-level more or less stabilizes during the interglacial.
The same thing in reverse will happen when the next glaciation starts. The interglacial coral reefs will be literally left high and dry and the corals will have to start trekking downslope again until they can settle on top of their ancestors long-dead-and-drowned glacial reefs again.
This has happened many many times the last few million years:
+100
I agee with Beng, +100
What tty is saying is so obviously true, and yet we will never find such a logical explanation of coral behavior from our academics, institutional science or the media for the simple reason it does not fit the alarmist narrative. Good grief.
I still read National Geographic but only for the story of man…at which they excel, otherwise their magazine, along with all of our political and educated class, suffers from a stench that comes with the use of the term “deenyer” Al Gore uses when confronted with people who question his interpretation of the science.
Sorry for the long sentences.
ScienceDaily burbles: “This event is believed to have been brought about by catastrophic melting of the Greenland, and potentially also Antarctic, ice sheets.”
That is, of course, if you ignore melting of the Laurentide and Fennoscandian ice sheets.
Yes, and the Greenland ice-sheet can’t melt “catastrophically” for topographic reasons. It isn’t a coincidence that it is the only northern hemisphere ice-sheet that survives even through the warmest interglacials.
20m in less than 500 years…..and they think that killed off the reef
Well, it killed of that reef….now if they will look higher up…they will see where it moved to
Quite. I understand the Great Barrier Reef is only 8000 years old, or there abouts. Can’t be more than that otherwise it would be an unusual quirk of nature to have a coral reef 300ft above see level. Weird.
Actually it is much older. Drill-cores shows that most major reefs in the World seem to be about three quarters of a million years old, and started building up when the current 100 000-year glacial cycles started.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/280825503_New_constraints_on_the_origin_of_the_Australian_Great_Barrier_Reef_Results_from_an_international_project_of_deep_coring
http://eprints.uberibz.org/1512/1/Cabioch_etal_2008.pdf
Though of course they have been dead about 90% of those 750 000 years. How’s that for coral bleaching?
tty September 28, 2017 at 10:41 am
Actually it is much older.
Understood. I meant that the current GBR in its current location is only 8K years old. Of course I did not mean that reefs are only 8K years old.
Latitude, Quite so. The world famous snorkeling fringe reefs of the Kona Coast.
How do they separate sea level rise from the relatively dynamic uplifting and subsidence around volcanos?
That is actually slow and regular in the Hawai’ian chain. Just trace the islands westwards as they erode and subside into atolls and finally become seamounts.
The build up is rather slow by human time metrics, but geologically fast.
The collapses are not slow events even in human time standards. They happen rapidly like a landslide (actually that’s what they are) and can generate tsunamis if the event is large enough.
There was a small partial collapse in May of this year.
You are speaking of a flank collapse which is indeed a large slide and a fast process. However it wouldn’t leave a more or less intact reef at 100 m below sea-level. Take a look at Oahu, which essentially consists of three huge slide scars.
They didn’t say how much of a reef or how intact it was. They only collected samples from some coral formations. Visual inspection of any intact exposed formations would quickly determine if the orientation (tropisms due to gravity, sun, etc.) of these corals had been changed that would indicate a repositioning rather than a insitu submergence.
My thoughts as well. Kilauea has been building up its delta and collapsing it since it began forming the big island. Have these surveys ascertained if these dead corals were submerged by rising sea levels or could the depth be due to a collapse of the section of volcanic shield they were inhabiting.
Actually Kilauea is the youngest volcano on the big island which was mostly built up by the other four volcanoes. The center of activity keeps moving south-east (or rather the Pacific plate keeps moving north-west). A few thousand years more and Lo’ihi seamount will break surface.
“…caused by periods of catastrophic ice-sheet collapse as the Earth warmed after the last ice age about 20,000 years ago”
Why is it catastrophic? And the use of ‘collapse’ is equally not a scientific term but an emotive one. It is as if it should not have happened. The ice sheets melt (not collapse) and the whole of the northern hemisphere opens up to human exploration and colonization.
A marine-based ice-sheet can theoretically collapse if the bottom topography is just right and sea-level rises so that more than 90% of the ice-thickness is below the sea-level. The “Heinrich Events” in the North Atlantic may have been such collapses of ice sheets in the Baffin Bay and/or Barents Sea areas. Of course it is a slow collapse – we’re talking centuries or millenia here, ice after all flows rather slowly.
Interestingly there is nary a trace of “Heinrich Events” in the Southern Ocean though a collapse of e. g. the WAIS would be vastly larger than an ordinary Heinrich Event.
tty September 28, 2017 at 10:55 am
Surely an ice sheet will break up if not melt. Collapse is when something falls in or down according to the dictionary. Ice cannot fall down. Equally ‘catastrophic’ means disaster. So in reality we have periods of ice break up and melting on a global scale which is more descriptive and less emotive. Also I would associate catastrophe with sudden events and not where change happens over 100s of years even if on a global scale.
“Computer models that “fingerprint” spatial patterns of sea level rise attribute much of the meltwater to Antarctica.”
This is a very popular viewpoint because of its “scare potential” for a rapid Antarctic ice collapse. The only problem is that the Antarctic ice didn’t decrease much, if at all, during this time interval, and that it is unlikely that even the total decrease of the ice in Antarctica amounts to as much as 20 meters of sea-level.
New dating methods (isotope exposure dating) have shown that most of the signs of higher ice-levels in Antarctica that were previously thought to be from the last glaciation are very much older, often from the Pliocene or even the Miocene. There simply wasn’t much more ice in Antarctica during the last glacial maximum than there is now.
So not just New York, Coral Reefs will drown now.
Does anyone else detect an heightened level of hysteria from the alarmists as the whole scam begins to crumble?
““If we saw a sea-level rise in the future of a similar rate as this past event, it would likely devastate coral reefs and coastal systems,” Associate Professor Webster said.
Professor? If it did this in the past and corals are still here then…?
so an average of 40mm per year, just a little bit more than the 1.5mm to 3mm we have now.
1) Present day ice sheets are only a tiny fraction of the ice sheets from 13kya.
2) Even under such catastrophic events, coral didn’t go extinct.
“If we saw a sea-level rise in the future of a similar rate as this past event, it would likely devastate coral reefs and coastal systems,” Associate Professor Webster said.
OK so this happened in the past and yet we still have coral. If it happens again n the future we will still have coral. Why all the hand wringing?
“This event (meltwater pulse 1A) is believed to have been caused by catastrophic melting of the Greenland and possibly also Antarctic ice sheets.”
Nope. Those ice sheets hardly melted at all according to ice cores–and they are still there. It was mainly the melting Laurentide ice sheet, fully gone about 8000 years ago. The effort to tie deglaciation pulse 1A drowning a fringe reef to future CAGW is pathetically laughable.
Yes, but they were devastated, not eradicated.
And, not much of a reach at that. A 150m SL rise doesn’t take a geologist to realize it would have a substantial effect on coastal regions. Heck, it might even drown the stature of liberty.
Drown is such an interesting word to use when discussing coral. It has been known to grow under water.
They don’t drown, but if the water gets to deep (or too turbid) their symbiotic algae don’t get enough sunlight. And coral islands do “drown”, every guyot in the Pacific is an ex-atoll where the corals for some reason failed to keep up with subsidence.
Fish “drown” in air. Coral will “drown” when it doesn’t get enough O2 in the deeper water. The article, however, uses photosynthesis (or lack thereof) as the cause of “drowning”, which doesn’t sit well with me.
So, how much of the rapid sea level change was due to deglaciation, vs volcanic “sinking”? Looking at a ~120m change in a short (how short) period of time, the melt would have to be MASSIVE to raise the Pacific that much.
It’s good to have this study to shed light on the rate of SL rise that coral can tolerate. Aside from just affecting photosynthesis, they probably had to consider aeration as the coral fell farther from the tidal/wave actions that oxygenate the water. Also to be considered would be other issues related to ice melt, such as lowered temperatures in an otherwise tropical environment, waters “turning over” due to convection (like lakes do), changes in salinity, exodus of reef fish due to worsening conditions, and direct results of volcanic activity, to name a few.
Kudos on the research, though.