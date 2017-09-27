From “The Stupid, It Burns” Department: “Climate Change Is Already Making People Sicker”

Guest rant by David Middleton
Climate change is a central issue at this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with multiple high-level meetings on the issue happening amid several devastating natural disasters. Hurricane Irma recently swept through the Caribbean and into Florida, only to be quickly followed by Hurricane Maria.
“Climate change casts a long shadow over the development efforts of our country,” said Darren Henfield, the minster of foreign affairs of the Bahamas, during a UNGA meeting on Hurricane Irma. “The implications of rising sea levels and atmospheric temperatures signal dire consequences for low-lying island states like the Bahamas.” Henfield said that the costs of rebuilding after Irma will be “exorbitant, in the tens of millions,” and he estimates similar damage related to Hurricane Maria.
The impact of climate change on global health is also becoming increasingly clear. At the end of last week, the United Nations released a report showing that global hunger is on the rise; 38 million more people were affected in 2016 than in 2015. Climate change and the spread of violent conflicts are responsible, the report says. Other research has linked climate change to increased respiratory problems, poor nutrition, the spread of infectious disease and even anxiety.
The fact that UN bureaucrats arbitrarily insert the phrase “climate change” into every other sentence they utter doesn’t constitute one bit of evidence that “climate change is already making people sicker”… “The stupid, it burns.”
The moronic conflation of hurricanes with climate change and making people sicker, just makes the STUPID burn even brighter.
World hunger again on the rise, driven by conflict and climate change, new UN report says
815 million people now hungry – Millions of children at risk from malnutrition
15 SEPTEMBER 2017 | ROME – After steadily declining for over a decade, global hunger is on the rise again, affecting 815 million people in 2016, or 11 per cent of the global population, says a new edition of the annual United Nations report on world food security and nutrition released today. At the same time, multiple forms of malnutrition are threatening the health of millions worldwide.
The increase – 38 million more people than the previous year – is largely due to the proliferation of violent conflicts and climate-related shocks, according to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2017.
The report is the first UN global assessment on food security and nutrition to be released following the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to end hunger and all forms of malnutrition by 2030 as a top international policy priority.
It singles out conflict – increasingly compounded by climate change – as one of the key drivers behind the resurgence of hunger and many forms of malnutrition.
“Over the past decade, conflicts have risen dramatically in number and become more complex and intractable in nature,” the heads of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said in their joint foreword to the report. They stressed that some of the highest proportions of food-insecure and malnourished children in the world are now concentrated in conflict zones.
This is even more idiotic than the Time article…
“After steadily declining for over a decade, global hunger is on the rise again… The increase… is largely due to the proliferation of violent conflicts and climate-related shocks…”
WTF is a “climate-related shock”?
So… Like the 12-year hurricane drought… More than a decade of declining global hunger wasn’t caused by climate change… But a 1-year increase is caused by climate change?
The stupid, it burns…
Prior to the “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” global hunger was declining… And suddenly started rising in the first assessment on food security after UN bureaucrats decided to stamp out world hunger by 2030? Due to climate change?
THE STATE OF FOOD SECURITY AND NUTRITION IN THE WORLD 2017
|Temp. Anom. (°C)
|Undernouriahed
|UAH 6.0
|Millions
|%
|2000
|-0.03
|900.0
|14.7%
|2001
|0.04
|917.5
|14.8%
|2002
|0.20
|936.3
|14.9%
|2003
|0.18
|947.2
|14.9%
|2004
|0.18
|941.7
|14.6%
|2005
|0.10
|926.0
|14.2%
|2006
|0.14
|890.9
|13.5%
|2007
|0.18
|854.5
|12.8%
|2008
|-0.04
|831.8
|12.3%
|2009
|-0.01
|814.7
|11.9%
|2010
|0.30
|744.6
|11.5%
|2011
|0.11
|782.1
|11.2%
|2012
|0.03
|779.3
|11.0%
|2013
|0.15
|775.4
|10.8%
|2014
|0.14
|775.4
|10.7%
|2015
|0.20
|777.0
|10.6%
|2016
|0.46
|815.0
|11.0%
|Avg
|847.6
|12.7%
|1σ
|70.6
|1.7%
|2σ
|141.2
|3.4%
7 thoughts on “From “The Stupid, It Burns” Department: “Climate Change Is Already Making People Sicker””
Well, to tell the truth, all this CAGW charade does make me sick sometimes…
A much better rant than your last guest rant. :))
I recently read an article, I have forgotten where (I’ll try to find it), that said the Kansas (just Kansas) wheat crop was capable of feeding the population of the entire world for at least 2 weeks. All 7 billion, and change, for 2 weeks… That tells me the issue with undernourishment has nothing to do with food production and everything to do with food distribution.
Where local transport infrastructure is mostly nonexistent or in great disrepair,
Where there’s limited local access to large-scale food preservation,
Where local landowners take the prime cut of the harvest from their sharecroppers,
Where armed thugs, rebel guerillas, and/or government enforcers could drop by at any time to help themselves to whatever food is available,
It’s a distinct possibility that the region in question will be having a hunger crisis!
This is a cut and paste of a comment I had posted on another WUWT article. Hope that’s ok. If not please feel free to moderate it to out of here.
The 1996 World Food Summit set a target for the UN to cut the number of hungry people in the developing world (NHPDW) in half by the year 2015 compared with 1990-92. They took on this project with great fanfare and large increases in their budget, size, and bureaucratic power. The NHPDW in 1990-92 was 991 million. Thus the target to be reached by 2015 was 991/2=495 million. The 2014-16 statistic shows NHPDW was reduced to 791 million, meaning that they failed to reach the 495 target set for them at the 1996 World Food Summit. They should be held accountable and heads should roll. These over-paid and coddled bureaucrats should not be allowed to get away with it by blaming the boogeyman. This kind of childish behavior is a pattern at the UN because they are allowed to get away with it.
CAGW is making people sicker which is why life expectancy is increasing almost everywhere. DOH!
But I’m sure there’s a model somewhere that would predict that life expectancy would increase even more if it were not for climate change