Scientists Go After The Media For Highlighting A Study Showing IPCC Climate Models Were Wrong

9:16 AM 09/20/2017
A climate model expert told The Washington Post there would be “extra eyes really scrutinizing” a new study claiming climate models predicted more global warming than has been observed this century.
And he was right.
Climate scientists have rushed to criticize a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, which found that less warming in the early 20th Century suggests it’s slightly easier — though still difficult — to meet to goals of the Paris accord.
One would think climate scientists, especially those alarmed about warming, would see this as positive, but prominent researchers were quick to express their skepticism of results questioning the integrity of climate models.
Penn State University climate scientist Michael Mann told Seeker he was “rather skeptical” of the research. Mann doubted meeting the Paris accord goal of keeping future warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times was impossible without “highly speculative negative emissions technology.”
University of Reading climate scientist Ed Hawkins said media headlines “have misinterpreted” the new study that questioned models relied on by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Hawkins contributed to the IPCC’s major 2013 climate report.
“A recent study by Medhaug et al. analysed the issue of how the models have performed against recent observations at length and largely reconciled the issue,” Hawkins wrote in a blog post.
“An overly simplistic comparison of simulated global temperatures and observations might suggest that the models were warming too much, but this would be wrong for a number of reasons,” Hawkins wrote.
Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather said the models matched observed global temperatures “quite well.”
A quick reminder that, reports in British tabloids notwithstanding, climate model projections agree quite well with observed temperatures. pic.twitter.com/7NxGUlBkFu
— Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) September 20, 2017
Study authors, however, contend the models and observations diverged in the past two decades during what’s been called the “hiatus” — a period of roughly 15 years with little to no rise in global average temperature.
“We haven’t seen that rapid acceleration in warming after 2000 that we see in the models. We haven’t seen that in the observations,” study co-author Myles Allen, a geosystem scientist at the University of Oxford, told The Times on Monday.
“The models end up with a warming which is larger than the observed warming for the current emissions. … So, therefore, they derive a budget which is much lower,” study co-author Pierre Friedlingstein of the University of Exeter said, according to The Washington Post.
The study seemed to confirm claims made by scientists skeptical of catastrophic man-made global warming claims that models were showing more warming than actual observations.
For example, Cato Institute scientists Patrick Michaels and Chip Knappenberger have noted the climate models have been over-hyping warming for decades.
Climate scientist John Christy of the University of Alabama-Huntsville has shown climate models show 2.5 times more warming in the bulk atmosphere than has been observed.
Follow Michael on Facebook and Twitter
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.
35 thoughts on “Scientists Go After The Media For Highlighting A Study Showing IPCC Climate Models Were Wrong”
“highly speculative negative emissions technology.”
He must have meant “highly regressive negative emissions technology.” since the only viable negative emissions ‘technology’ is to preempt economic growth and prosperity.
Their paychecks, reputations and egos are at stake if this proves correct- which it will.
Per the source article (bold mine):
“Climate scientists have rushed to criticize a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, which found that less warming in the early 20th Century suggests it’s slightly easier — though still difficult — to meet to goals of the Paris accord.”
Per Zeke Hausfather (bold mine):
Silly Hausfather, Straw Men are for kids!
Heh. Who are the deniers now. 😄
Hopefully this is the beginning of the end, instead of the end of the beginning.
Climate consensus team is harming science again while denigrating anyone daring to analyze climate consensus findings only to discover that climate consensus advocates buggered results.
That Manniacal quote is amusing. Odds are that many manniacal didn’t read the research. meaning that many manniacal invents fiction climate consensus.
Future climate scenarios suffer from a fatal statistics flaw put there by a reliance on correlations between cumulative values of time series data.
https://ssrn.com/abstract=3000932
Dr. Munshi is very good at finding and explaining misuse of statistics.
Just looking at their own figures defeats their message.
Temperatures should be above the model average between 30-70% of the time. Since 1997 they have been above the model average only at two times, 1998 and 2016.
The model average is equivalent to a permanent very strong El Niño. That’s what Hausfather calls “agreeing quite well.”
What always amazes me about this graph is how the models predict volcanoes so well.
isn’t
sciencefraud wonderful? It answers questions you didn’t even ask.
Notice that Hausfather uses RCP4.5. I had no idea we have done so well with emissions. We can cancel alarmism then.
Good point. For those not familiar with latest IPCC CO2 scenarios:
The models are worse then that. Surface warming is predicated on tropospheric warming…
“Climate scientist John Christy of the University of Alabama-Huntsville has shown climate models show 2.5 times more warming in the bulk atmosphere than has been observed.”
So a large percentage of surface warming CANNOT be CO2 induced.
The fit before 2006 is a result of explicit parameter tuning in CMIP5 to best hindcast. The prediction starts at YB 2006. The fit is awful, and will remain awful after LaNina follows the 2015-16 El Nino spike.
Zeke’s conveniently starts with global temps warmer than the models in 1970.
A bit late for Michael Mann to become skeptical, and even worse that his skepticism is aimed toward a study determining that the previous studies may be flawed. So, Mann is skeptical about skepticism?
Talk about hubris.
The few times I am wrong are when I questioned whether I might not be correct.
All their graph shows is that their friends are covering for them. UAH does not agree.
shouldn’t it be 21st century not 20th since we are in the 21st century, the 1900’s was the 20th…
Nothing like a breath of fresh air to improve the morning.
Well, well, well, they are starting to eat their own. The failure of models to replicate temperatures even ‘reasonably’ for 15-20 years is cause enough to have an overhaul of who is getting funded to produce them. Implementing GE’s method of firing the 10% least accurate modelers each year would soon instill some rigour into their works. We only need one good model.
If, after two years of funding your results are not in the top 2/3 in terms of matching the real world, you are out. In fact a first round cut of 2/3 of them would concentrate minds wonderfully.
How many of these models have been “adjusted” and rerun with corrections to better approximate the actual measured data, and how many are reporting their past “future predictions” from the model as it was originally constructed? After much tweaking can these models even predict yesterday’s data?
All CMIP5 models were adjusted by parameter tuning from YE 2005 back to 1975 to best hindcast, per the published ‘experimental design, mandatory submission 1.2. None have been rerun; the CMIP5 results are archived permanently and publicly at KNMI. The fail is there for all to see. The best expose is in John Christy’s March 29, 2017 written Congressional testimony, also publicly available.
I think charting the average of all the model outputs is not unlike calculating the average of a bowl of mixed nuts. You get a number that is meaningless. The average of disassociated data is an undefined value.
And then you compare it to suitably adjusted temperature data. The wonder here is: why is there so much divergence? When you can adjust both the models and the data, why are they unable to get a much better fit?
Insufficient attention.
“Close enough for government work.”
“climate scientist Michael Mann”?
Oxymoron or editing error? or sarcasm – no then it wold be “”climate scientist” Michael Mann”.
Warmunists eating their own. Miles Allen writes a Nature paper on the provably obvious and Mann immediately says isn’t so. The models run hot for a simple reason. Computational intractability forces parameterization which drags in attribution via parameter tuning. And the AGW via GHG attribution assumption is simply wrong, yet there is no way to correct it without calling off the whole alarm. See guest post why models run hot for the basic problem ‘proof’. Reaction to this paper is another very visible indication of the wheels coming off the CAGW bandwagon.
Zeke Horsefeathers sez; “climate model projections agree quite well with observed temperatures.”
Oh really? On what planet?
“Settled” science?
If you figure out who the settlers are it all makes sense.
It is possible to model electronic circuits where all the factors are known to within 1%.
To model climate within 1% where all the factors are not known is indeed a miracle. 1% of 300 °K is 3 °.C.
Which is to say. we know nothing. And the error bands get bigger the farther into the future you project.