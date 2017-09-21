Oil sands crude pellets touted as cure for industry’s transport headaches

From BNN.ca
The Canadian Press
A dump truck works near the Syncrude oil sands extraction facility near the city of Fort McMurray, Alberta , The Canadian Press
CALGARY — A new technology that transforms heavy crude oil into pill-sized pellets could cure the oilsands industry’s transportation headaches, according to University of Calgary professor Ian Gates.
The newly patented technique creates self-sealing balls of bitumen of various sizes that can then be moved in coal rail cars or transport trucks with less risk of environmentally harmful spills, thus reducing the need for new pipelines, he said.
The technology was discovered accidentally by Gates and research engineer Jackie Wang at the University of Calgary’s Schulich School of Engineering.
“We were trying to upgrade and we learned how to degrade,” said Gates on Wednesday.
“For these products, we’ve taken it to degrading the outer surface of pellets … so we have an intact pellet that’s kind of like a black Advil pill.”Gates said Tuesday a pilot project able to generate one barrel per day of the pellets will start up in November, to be followed by a scaled-up commercial demonstration project able to produce about 600 barrels per day.
He estimated it would cost about $1 million to build a machine that could deliver 100 barrels per day of pellets but added the cost per barrel will fall dramatically with larger scale projects.
Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO 0.36%) unveiled a similar-sounding technology earlier this year, announcing it had filed a patent application for CanaPux, a process that turns bitumen into a semi-solid for transportation by mixing and coating it with polymer.
Huh? Seems like a sorta good idea, but the cost sounds pretty damned high.
What is the relative cost of transporting solids v. liquids by rail v. liquids by pipeline? It seems like that is what really matters, plus the reconversion cost at the refinery.
Mr. Layman here.
What do they do with the pellets at the delivery/processing site?
Is a new (patented) or additional process required?
Seems like it would be.
PS The truck in the picture is a type used for mining, meaning it is not road worthy.
It would need to transported to and from the site by a flatbed semi with those “Wide Load” signs.
(Not trying to be critical, just critique from one who doesn’t know the plan for how the whole process would work.)
One of the reasons pipelines are so prevalent is that they are inherently WAY more efficient in terms of cost/mile to get large tonnages from A to B. Putting pellitized liquids into rail cars is definitely a step in the WRONG direction. Rail cars are also less ‘friendly’ environmentally.
As a Canadian, I would like to “thank” former POTUS Obama for nixing Keystone. We don’t want to pelletize our crude, but we need to get it to the Gulf refineries somehow, eh?
When does the US get Interstate Canals?
Moving by water is cheap – and flexible.
Pipelines go only to where the pipeline has already been laid.
Ships can go wherever there is enough water.
Auto
It would be better to economically upgrade near the source and eliminate diluent in the pipelines thus raising throughput capacity and maintaining the advantages of pipelines vs trucks or rail. Emerging technologies may deliver this type of step change.
The 2011 Keystone XL pipeline decision. Crony Capitalism at work
President Obama has decided to delay the permission to build the Keystone XL pipeline until after the 2012 election, thus satisfying the environmentalists that want to wean us off our dependency on carbon based products, such as fuel and fertilizer. The arguments for delaying the decision are nearly exclusively political, while the arguments to build the pipeline are concerns for our national security and economy.
Here is the deal:
Canada has the tar-sands and is extracting the oil. This was not our decision. If we don’t buy the oil, China will.
We are importing crude oil from the Middle East, Nigeria, Venezuela and other volatile places, leaving us exposed to supply and price disruptions.
We export refined products to the Caribbean islands, which by the way have a larger carbon footprint per person than the U.S. This is good business, since the islands are too small for a refinery.
It takes more energy to run a refinery up north in a cold climate than in hot, humid Baytown, Texas.
The last time a major oil refinery was built in the U.S was 1976. A small refinery was built in 1993, in Valdez, Alaska. The US. regulatory climate is hostile to refineries. Colombia, O.K, US. No.
It costs about $5 per barrel to ship oil through a pipeline from Canada to Texas, nearly all of it capital costs. It costs about $15 per barrel to ship it via railway; much of it is energy cost.
Warren Buffet’s bought Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad in February 2010 and paid 44 Billion dollars for it. The railroad paid Berkshire Hathaway 2.25 Billion in dividends during the first 13 months. Warren Buffet bought the railroad after Obama took office.
This railroad can handle all the oil shipped from Canada to Huston during the next decade, even longer with expansion. It is therefore in Buffet’s interest not to build the pipeline.
Warren Buffet is a major player in the Obama Administration; he has frequent access to the White House and is a major contributor to Obama’s campaign.
This research paid for by the Burlington Northern Railroad, a wholey owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Corporation.