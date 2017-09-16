Ah, crap – Trump Administration Won’t Withdraw from Paris Climate Deal – or not?

SEE UPDATE BELOW – looks like the WSJ got punked.

From the broken promises department and the WSJ:

NEW YORK—Trump administration officials said Saturday the U.S. wouldn’t pull out of the Paris Agreement, offering to re-engage in the international deal to fight climate change, according to the European Union’s top energy official.

The shift from President Donald Trump’s decision in June to renegotiate the landmark accord or craft a new deal came during a meeting of more than 30 ministers led by Canada, China and the European Union in Montreal.

“The U.S. has stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord, but they will try to review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement,” European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White House senior adviser Everett Eissenstat unveiled the U.S. plan, according to an official at Saturday’s gathering, as Ottawa, Beijing and Brussels accelerate their joint effort to minimize the fallout from a potential U.S. withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

full story here

UPDATE:

Within 10 minutes of us posting this story, we got word from the WSJ reporter Ed Stokels that the White House has responded:

WH responds: “There has been no change in the United States’ position on the Paris agreement…” “As the President has made abundantly clear, the US is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms more favorable to our country.” That statement, from @ LWalters45, is a good reminder that Trump has always left this door open.

Also:

NEW: WH officials say "NO CHANGE" on US position regarding Paris Agreement on climate change after report. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 16, 2017

