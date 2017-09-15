Hurricane Harvey and the impact of sea level changes

Guest essay by Philip Lloyd
Hurricane Harvey broke the 12-year pause in Major tropical cyclones making landfall on the continental US. Inevitably, believers in Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming [CAGW] had a celebration. They had correctly predicted climatic disaster. It mattered not that there had been earlier, stronger storms. Harvey was clearly the result of humans sinfully burning fossil fuels.
One of the problems with CAGW is the mistaken belief in an unchanged and unchangeable globe. Yet we know that on a macro scale, continents wander over the face of the earth and occasionally collide, throwing up huge mountain ranges. Around the Pacific, plates slide over the ocean floor, creating devastating earthquakes and chains of volcanoes. Glaciers grind away the slopes of high peaks, forming characteristic valleys. Rivers meander across the plains, shedding ox-bow lakes as they carve new passages. Nowhere does stasis rule.
Fixation is a poor guide to causation. Something struck me as I viewed aerial pictures of the floods as they poured off the land. Drainage was far slower than I had expected. Was something happening along the Gulf coast to alter the drainage? Much of it is low-lying. Was the sea-level rise of 2-3mm per year showing some effect?
I went to the tide gauge data (Permanent Service for Mean Sea Level, http://www.psmsl.org/data/obtaining/) There are 35 stations along the Gulf coast, of which 18 had more than 25 years of data and were reasonably complete. One station (Sabine Pass) had data until 1983, when it was moved about 3km and restarted in 1993. The datum evidently moved during the re-siting, but when 310mm was added to the post-1993 data, there was a consistent pattern with a low standard deviation, so an additional “station” using the combined data was used to fill in a wide gap between two other stations.
The location of the tide gauges is shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1. Location of tide gauges (Google Earth). Freeport, to the west of Galveston, is not labeled
The data were downloaded as a .txt file and imported into Excel. Dates for which the data read -99999, indicating a missed reading, were deleted. The remaining data were analyzed using the Regression function in Excel, which yielded the standard deviation of the trend and an F statistic that was much less than 0.001 in every case. Figure 2 shows the data for PSMSL Station 161, Galveston Pier 21, for which there were nearly 1300 monthly readings, 99% complete from 1908 to 2017.
Figure 2. Data for Galveston Pier 21.
The rate of rise was 6.41±0.10(std.dev.)mm per year. Note that the standard deviation is that of the trend, related to the more usual Pearson R by 1/√(n-1), where n is the number of monthly readings. There is a second station 2.8km south, at Galveston Pleasure Pier, PSMSL Station 828. Data is from 1958, but is only 89% complete. The rate of rise was 6.55±0.30mm per year. A T test showed that it was statistically identical to the Pier 21 data, giving high confidence in the reliability of the analysis.
The rate of rise is shown for all stations in Figure 3. In the east, the mean sea level averages the global average 2-3mm/year, which implies that the land is neither rising nor sinking. However, from Grand Isle at the mouth of the Mississippi west to Rockport, the rate of rise of sea level is 6-10mm/year. If the sea level is rising naturally at 2-3mm/year, then the land must be sinking at between 3 and 8mm/year.
Figure 3. Sea level rise at stations along the Gulf coast
Over the course of a century, the mean sea level could approach 1m rise. The impact of this would not be insignificant, and should certainly be taken into account in planning any development in coastal regions. Focus on CAGW is global, and local issues such as abnormal sea-level rise are all too easily blamed on the global problem. All the hot air expended on rising carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will do nothing for a sinking Gulf coastline.
15 thoughts on “Hurricane Harvey and the impact of sea level changes”
I’m not sure that anything will stop this stupidity. Elsewhere, I pointed out that models might predict stronger storms but 1-2 mph stronger winds with the warming so far. There was a link to an NOAA scientist and another to a quote of an IPCC lead author who said storms might 2-11% stronger by 2100. Then in a comment linking to a list of 30 publications that say there is no evidence that global warming has made hurricanes stronger I get asked for a link to the evidence. Its just getting too bizarre.
Your 30 publications must have all been by deniers. Papers written by deniers are not evidence. Only papers written by the faithful, peer-reviewed by the faithful, and published in a recognised Book of Climate Faith are true evidence.
You’re right. It is getting too bizarre.
Because of known natural multidecadal and spatial variability of sea level it requires fairly long time spans and big fat time scales to detect the umnatural part of it if any. I did that. There isn’t any.
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3023248
unnatural
The current level of the sea in the Gulf of Mexico will be high, due to the circulation.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=conus×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
Sea level is largely dependent on current air circulation.
The whole US coast from about Cape Cod south to the Rio Grande is sinking. That is obvious from even a quick look at a map. It has all the typical geomorphological characteristics:
1. “Rias”, drowned river valleys, example: Delaware bay
2. An extensive system of barrier islands
3. Large “lagoons” inboard of barrier islands
4. A striking absence of river deltas (the only exception being the huge Mississippi and even that has a very aberrant “crowfoot” structure).
And an extremely flat carbonate platform such as Florida has virtually no natural drainage network. Typically drainage is underground in such areas, but with the current high interglacial sea level that is quite slow. It isn’t coincidental that most of Florida was a huge swamp until recent “development”.
During glaciations Florida is more like Yucatan and a few million years ahead it will be like the Bahamas. A slightly higher and slightly lower carbonate platform respectively.
tty, right you are. And the entire west coast is rising, as shown by straight coast lines, higher benches of older kitchen middens (shown to me during geology field tours), lack of significant river deltas, and very limited reef development. This west coast rising is apparently due to plate collision/subduction and resulting thermal inflation. This thermal inflation gets so intense at times that molten rock erupts out of the ground, something unknown along the east coast. All-in-all a normal large Plate evolution.
And this is not new knowledge.
Both the Mississippi and Nile deltas are not being replenished with the amount of silt as happened in the past as both rivers are heavily engineered. The Nile has the Aswan Dam which has stopped the annual flood and consequence silt deposition. The Mississippi has been heavily engineered to make it navigable to big ships and also prevent flooding. Therefore no or little deposition of silt is going to take place and land is being lost to the sea. This is not new knowledge. Also Florida has a subsidence issues because of water management that has favored land drainage while supplying water to large urban areas built on or close to wetlands. Again this is not new knowledge.
Born on the Bayou.
A sea level rise of a few inches shouldn’t make that much difference to how fast the city drained … should it?
Shouldn’t all the hard surfaces in a city speed up drainage?
Is the answer that the land farther inland is draining through the city and thus increasing the amount of time the city is flooded?
commieBob September 15, 2017 at 3:40 am
“Shouldn’t all the hard surfaces in a city speed up drainage?”
Only to the point where the water leaves a roof or a road. The pipes that take water away can only take a finite volume of water whereas water on unmanaged land will spread out accordingly. In the UK just about all flood plain drainage is constrained by bridges, banked roads and buildings which makes water back up when there are floods. Some people don’t see that the clue is in the name; ‘flood plain’. We should be able to figure out how to live with water instead of ignoring old knowledge and resorting to litigation such as trying to sue Exxon for making it rain ‘more’.
The Dutch have got a head start on that… several solutions for urban water…
This stuff is used widely:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3243247/An-end-puddles-Bizarre-thirsty-concrete-sucks-hundreds-gallons-water-minute.html
‘Anchoring Bias’ fed by ‘Confirmation Bias’ surrounded by ‘Group Think’…throw in fallacies of reasoning and argument including ad hominem personal attacks: “Deniers!”, begging the question: “everyone believes that cataclysmic climate change is real!” and appeal to authority: “the science is settled!”. The result, disastrous stupidity.