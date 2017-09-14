Low-level radiation exposure less harmful to health than other modern lifestyle risks

From the “I thought sure Fukashima was going to kill me” department
Oxford Martin restatement finds that risks from radiation exposure are extensively studied and small relative to smoking, obesity and air pollution
UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD
Human populations have always been exposed to ionizing radiation, and more so in modern life due to its use in medicine, industry and the armed forces. Whilst the risks to human health from medium and high-level radiation are relatively well-understood, the risks at lower levels are less clear. Mixed messages about the safety of low doses of radiation from different sources have created confusion for the public and for policy makers.
In a new study, published today in the Proceedings of the Royal Society, a team of experts from the Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford have compiled the evidence on health risks from low-level ionizing radiation, adding a new nuance to the debate. The restatement is intended to better inform policy decisions and show where crucial gaps in knowledge lie. It clarifies the scientific evidence available from a variety of sources, and ranks them as to how much they enjoy consensus support from the scientific community. The paper concludes that the overall risk to human health from low-level radiation exposure is small, particularly when compared with general risks from modern society, such as obesity, smoking and air pollution.
Professor Angela McLean, lead author and Co-Director at the Oxford Martin Programme on Collective Responsibility for Infectious Disease, said: ‘We know a great deal about the health risks from radiation thanks to exceptionally careful studies of groups of people exposed to different levels from nuclear bombs or accidents, medical exposure of patients, naturally occurring sources (such as radon), and workers in the nuclear industry and medicine. From these studies it is clear that moderate and high doses of radiation increase the risk of developing some types of cancer.’
The team illustrate the size of this increase in risk by using the following example. 100 individuals were each briefly exposed to 100 mSv (millisievert is the measure of radiation dose), then, on average over a lifetime, one of them would be expected to develop a radiation-induced cancer, whereas 42 of them would be expected to develop cancer from other causes. To put 100 mSv in context, the low dose from a CT scan of the whole spine is 10 mSv, while the average dose from natural background radiation in the UK is 2.3 mSv each year.
To build on the insights gained from this study, further research will be conducted to better understand the genetic healthcare implications of radiation exposure and the biological basis of the damage from radiation to DNA and cells.
Professor McLean said; ‘Despite the depth of our knowledge, there are still many unknowns. Even the best designed epidemiological study finds it hard to distinguish between no extra risk and a small additional risk at low levels of exposure and we have to make some important assumptions here, particularly for the purposes of radiation protection. For example, no human study has conclusively shown an increase in hereditary disease in the children of irradiated parents, but radiation protection calculations assume some risk is present because of evidence from large animal experiments.
‘There is also a great deal of work being undertaken to investigate the biological basis of the damage from radiation to DNA and cells, but it is still not clear precisely the steps by which a dose of radiation might lead to cancer, sometimes decades later’.
The full paper, “A restatement of the natural science evidence base concerning the health effects of low-level ionizing radiation” can be downloaded at http://www.oxfordmartin.ox.ac.uk/policy/restatements/.
74 thoughts on “Low-level radiation exposure less harmful to health than other modern lifestyle risks”
There is some evidence that low level radiation is actually good for us. link
Absolutely! The girders of some buildings in Tokyo were contaminated with radioactive cobalt. Some 20 years later, the mistake was noticed and surveys found that the people working in these buildings were healthier than those working in the surrounding buildings.
With radiation several times background, the “hot” building people’s immune systems were kept more active and more ready to fight disease and nascent cancers than in normal people. The assumption that radiation is all bad is wrong; it could also be considered a stimulus for evolution, preventing stagnation.
Are you referring to Taiwan apartments? I think so.
There are so many references to that data but a quick look at this study and I did not find that data. What am I missing? I have dozens of references to radiation hormesis (small doses are beneficial, high not so):
http://www.hiroshimasyndrome.com/radiation-the-no-safe-level-myth.html
The whole field is rife with bias, just like climate change:
“The beneficial results of low-level radiation can be readily confirmed by researchers committed to understanding the underlying role of radiation in health and medicine. But radiation research journals and their peer-reviewers, dominated by radiation-protection-funded scientists, constrain publication of results that contradict radiation protection objectives.”
http://www.21stcenturysciencetech.com/articles/nuclear.html?LNT%20Myth
http://newscenter.lbl.gov/2011/12/20/low-dose-radiation/
“Approximately 10,000 people occupied these buildings and received an average radiation dose of 0.4 Sv, unknowingly, during a 9-20 year period. They did not suffer a higher incidence of cancer mortality, as the LNT theory would predict. On the contrary, the incidence of cancer deaths in this population was greatly reduced—to about 3 per cent of the incidence of spontaneous cancer death in the general Taiwan public. In addition, the incidence of congenital malformations was also reduced—to about 7 per cent of the incidence in the general public”
I have a number of studies that suggest workers in nuclear power plants are slightly healthier on average.
And I’m sure we can find cancer clusters in areas near nuke plants.
That might also be the affect of greater monitoring of those who work in nuclear plants.
That would be more data confirming radiation hormesis.
Sanders generally cherry picks studies that disagree with LNT. But if you look at all of the studies, like the above study from Oxford, they say ” At sufficiently low doses, all models are consistent with available datasets.”
“At sufficiently low doses, all models are consistent with available datasets.”
That’s just funny. Basically it says the individual response are indistinguishable from background. Real helpful that.
What page did you find the Taiwan data set on?
Sounds a lot like “settled science.”
Hmmm… radioactive dust particles, especially caesium, might be more of a problem than general background radiation (e.g. if ingested).
a fairly balanced view here:
http://scienceblog.cancerresearchuk.org/2016/04/26/30-years-since-chernobyl-and-5-years-since-fukushima-what-have-we-learnt/
Given that non-radioactive isotopes of caesium are poisonous, then of course ingesting it must be bad for you. The biological half lives of various elements before they are excreted and the nuclear half lives are important, but if the radioactive element is poisonous too, you have a serious problem which has nothing to do with radioactivity.
cesium is a problem because it is chemically incorporated into the body.
Which makes it different from most other sources of radiation.
Same happens with Strontium.
Try “Radiation and Reason” by Wade Allison
http://www.radiationandreason.com/
If you think about what a single gamma ray does as it rips thru a cell nucleus, it does 1/100 of the damage that 100 gamma rays do. They usually result in double strand breaks in DNA which are usually repaired with error prone mechanisms. That is to say, the double strand break is repaired but the sequence is altered, it is mutant. If that sequence is in an oncogene, (ignoring other cancer forming mutations), you have the basis for cancer.
So, in a nutshell, that why most agree on the LNT model.
Of course that’s incorrect. The vast majority of DNA lesions (estimated at 10^4-10^6 per cell per day) are repaired accurately.
That is true. But they are not DS breaks.
the reason CRISPR technology works so well is that only error prone mechanisms are used to repair those lesions.
The issue with radiation-induced cancer is the time-lag – noted in the extract from the article above. If the radiation causes the mutation in an “oncogene”, why is there a 30-40 year lag in the incidence of cancer? Direct increases in cancer incidence do follow the error-prone DNA repair model nicely, but not the long-term higher incidence. The standard explanation that it just takes time for these tumours to appear just doesn’t work when you look at the particular tumours that are found. Various theories are being considered, but it is not a simple problem to study as we don’t have any short-term experimental models for long term effects.
You have also misunderstood the genome editing procedures (CRISPR/TALEN etc) as these use a specific template which triggers the homology directed repair mechanism in order to produce the desired modification to the DNA sequence. This is the very basis for the specificity of CRISPR as a gene editing procedure and not just another mutation mechanism.
Rob, the most common reason for the lag is thought to be that cancer is usually caused by two hits, and the second one is years later, the Knudson hypothesis.
Since I use CRISPR monthly if not weekly, I feel I understand it. When we use a “specific template which triggers the homology directed repair mechanism”, we need to provide that template. Irradiated cells don’t have access to that template; too bad a cell couldn’t just use the template on the homologous chromosome, but they apparently don’t.
…So, in a nutshell, that why most agree on the LNT model….
Right. That sounds like a good reason to propose the LNT hypothesis.
Now, how well does it match observation? Because it doesn’t matter how compelling your theoretical reasons are for holding a hypothesis – if it doesn’t match observation it’s WRONG. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KmimDq4cSU
Except that the cell then undergoes apoptosis. Or it is killed by other mechanisms. The body doesn’t just allow mutations to sit around and multiply. It is only when cell mutate to avoid apoptosis and the other mechanisms that they are a problem.
Hmmm. So how do we make CRISPR mutations? No, many cells survive just fine with mutations.
So wrong its not even wrong.
In fact the response to high levels of radiation is either
– cell is fine due to using dial strand to ‘repair’
– in an amazingly small number of cases a viable mutation.
– in an even smaller number of cases a viable malignant mutation
– cell death due to massive DNA destruction
As the actual radiation intensity increases, NOT the duration of exposure, the scale shifts towards cell death as the most probable.
That is, below a certain intensity the chance of a double strand break becomes almost zero.
If a gamma ray knocks out a strand, and that is repaired in a day, and then another gamma ray comes along and does it again that is exactly NOT the same as two gamma rays close together in time causing a mutation.
It is very like degradation in a digital signalling environment. There is a threshold below which severe degradation happens and above which almost no degradation happens.
LNT is completely discredited, and it only survives as a guideline for legislation because frankly we can achieve incredibly low levels of radiation in nuclear power and medicine. So why worry about extremely tight standards?
Well for two reasons these days. First of all it backfires. Instead of being reassured by how low the radiation levels are, people say ‘it must be really dangerous if the government says its has to be that low’ and if a minor spill does happen ‘its extremely serious because government guidelines are exceeded’.
(as an amusing anecdote, my green sister claimed this about Chernobyl: I then asked her if this was the same government that was (according to her) covering up ‘millions of cancer deaths that had never been reported’ post Chernobyl).
(Except if you have the radiation therapy of course: Typical cancer treatment consists in applying lethal doses to small areas. So lethal that if applied to the whole body they would kill you within a day or so. These can and do cause unrelated cancers in decades that follow, but its better than being dead. Allegedly).
In short what causes damage is peak intensity, not total dose. Moderate background levels are harmless. Repeated short exposure to high dose is not. Even if the total exposure is the same.
The only way long term low level exposure has been shown to be harmful is in the case of biological accumulation. In particular natural radon in conjunction with smoking, which destroys the lungs ability to cough up foreign material leads to accumulation of radon decay compounds in the lungs.
And those decay products are radioactive Bismuth Polonium and Lead – chemically carcinogenic as well as radioisotopes that are very heavy and hard to get out of damaged lungs.
However radon is not something produced in reactors much.It’s largely natural. It has a very short half life so its gone within a day of most reactor ‘leaks’ .
LNT was essentially ‘we know radiation in high doses kills, and obviously no radiation at all cant kill, so let’s just draw a straight line between the two, and use that to frame nuclear radiation emission standards.’
LNT just says that physics works at low doses the same as at medium and high doses. It is actually the null hypothesis for this question.
At low doses it is really hard to gather enuf data to disprove that hypothesis, so it stands. Boring but true.
“briefly exposed to 100 mSv”
The inhabitants of Ramsar receive this dose or higher annually. They’re not dropping like flies.
Well, Marie Curie worked with Uranium and transuranic elements for about 30 years without shielding. She even used to carry test tubes containing radioactive isotopes in her pocket, and she didn’t died of cancer. Also, she gave birth to two healthy children, not obvious mutations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marie_Curie
I am not saying that excessive radioactivity is not bad, but the actual risks have been exaggerated.
Urederra,
“Marie Curie died on July 4, 1934, of aplastic anemia, which can be caused by prolonged exposure to radiation.”
Her first Daughter was born in 1897,the second was in 1904. Very early in her research history.
https://www.biography.com/people/marie-curie-9263538
Aplastic anemia is not cancer.
No. Not cancer, but prob’ly caused by radiation:
From the Mayo Clinic: Aplastic anemia is rare. Factors that may increase your risk include:
Treatment with high-dose radiation or chemotherapy for cancer
Marie Curie died of aplastic anemia most likely linked to her work with radioactive materials. Although Pierre Curie died in a traffic accident at a relatively young age he was already suffering from what would now be recognized as radiation sickness. Her daughter Irene, also a Nobel laureate for her work on radioactivity, died from leukemia.
It is interesting to note that the causes of aplastic anemia are unknown to this day, and it is HYPOTHESISED that exposure to various chemicals, radiation or various viruses MAY be a cause.
I don’t think anyone has established an open-and-shut cause for any cancer. Most assertions rely of correlation. And since a very large number of people, if they live long enough, will develop a cancer of some kind, correlations are easy to come by.
Dodgy Geezer September 14, 2017 at 7:18 am
I don’t think anyone has established an open-and-shut cause for any cancer. Most assertions rely of correlation. And since a very large number of people, if they live long enough, will develop a cancer of some kind, correlations are easy to come by.
Since there is a significant delay between exposure and incidence of many cancers correlations are usually the important linkages (as well as animal experiments). Some are very specific though, for example, Studies of women who took diethylstilboestrol during pregnancy revealed that their female children had high rates of the extremely rare adenocarcinoma of the vagina in adulthood. The link between smoking and lung cancer is undeniable.
There are many more examples in the following paper:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4734938/
No worries!
https://www.superfoodly.com/brazil-nuts-selenium-and-radiation-poisoning-dangers/
This controversy has been around for 37 years, following the publication of T.D. Luckey’s “Hormesis With Ionizing Radiation.” Hormesis refers to beneficial effects derived from low doses of toxic agents. Arsenic is often cited, since it’s very toxic but medicinal in low doses. Luckey’s thesis went further, however, and the best analog in my opinion is Vitamin A. It’s absolutely essential for human life, but is also highly toxic in large amounts. Europeans have know of this since the 1500s, when explorers became acutely ill after eating polar bear liver (Inuits have known about it forever). Luckey conducted experiments using plants isolated from background radiation to the greatest extent possible. He found that below a certain threshold, they could no longer reproduce.
The phenomenon is accepted by Japan, France, and China, but roundly rejected by the U.S. and U.K. From what I hear from students going through nuclear engineering classes in the U.S., professors will shut off any discussion of radiation hormesis with a vengeance, insisting that the Linear No Threshold (NLT) theory, which flies in the face of all human experience, is the only acceptable theory.
That should be “LNT.” Dyslexia is hell, so give generously to Mothers Against Dyslexia (DAM).
Did you hear about the dyslexic, atheist, insomniac?
He lay awake at night wondering if there was a dog.
I’m not dyxlexic and I still have to look up LNT every time to be sure I get the letters in the right order.
I get lots of acronym dyslexia errors from autocorrect.
Given the lack of knowledge in the early days of radiation research, the LNT theory was a safe fallback position.
The problem is that in the years since, we HAVE gained the knowledge, and that knowledge proves that LNT is wrong and needs to be discarded. Unfortunately too many careers are based on LNT.
this layman for decades has said our government promotes an IRRATIONAL fear of “radiation”……..our bodies REQUIRE vitamin D and exposure of skin to sunlight causes the body to make a massive amount of vitamin D yet modern doctors tell people to avoid all contact with the sun light.
Depends. With skin conditions like rosacea, sun not good (Also not good is cold/hot air, cold/hot water, cold/hot food, spicy/bland food). Psoriasis, get that skin out in the air and sun is good. I suffer both conditions, thankfully both “healing” and I think mostly due to lifestyle changes and drastic reduction in stress.
BTW. My first wife, from Ethiopia, suffered vit-D deficiency and needed supplements in Australia. Plenty of sun here.
It’s good to see a study that should help counter the radiation hysteria that pervades our society. However, it’s a meta-study and it’s heavily based on models. The additional risk example is not derived from population studies, it’s an extrapolation of the LNT model. ‘Consistent with datasets’ should probably be rephrased as ‘undetectable’.
There were a ton of model-derived papers claiming thousands or tens of thousands of deaths from Chernobyl. In reality, there was no detectable effect beyond a relatively small uptick in thyroid cancer.
It’s way beyond time to admit that we really don’t have data to support the LNT model. That’s NOT claiming that it’s wrong, but it’s at best a hypothesis with lots of interesting data that contradicts it.
The parallel with climate change is interesting – models that form the basis of very expensive government policy that are not validated in the real world, and where questioning them brands you as a lunatic fringe element.
It was interesting that my oncologist never said he or any other doctors “knew” what caused cancer. He stated the risk factors (I had exactly zero) and that “we do not know what causes this”. Yet the legal system uses “causes cancer” to exact a million pounds of flesh from industries people don’t like (and increase their summer home numbers), the news media pushes the idea that we “know” the cause of cancer, and people are terrified to even breath for fear of a carcinogen being inhaled. It’s, to put it bluntly, insanity. Terrifying people based on data that is manipulated to a desired outcome, and as MarkW noted, when discovery is made that a “cause” really is not, it’s never corrected or taken back. I find it cruel to have people living in fear because there’s money to made or power to be had.
It is worse than that. Many cancer charities and health professionals will tell you that “lifestyle factors” cause half of cancers. Quite how they think that makes parents with children with cancer feel is beyond me to imagine. And the evidence, other than smoking? Non-existent except in some dreadful epidemiology paper.
As this paper says:
“Even the best designed epidemiological study finds it hard to distinguish between no extra risk and a small additional risk at low levels of exposure.”
Or as the sensible people say, there is no risk.
I was a heavy smoker and then I was diagnosed with – testicular cancer.
Risk factors? Possibly agrochemicals (I have lived in farming areas fore decades) possibly oestrogen in the water supply from all those pills the ladies chew…
Not from all those atomic tests and Windscale disasters and Chernobyl’s. Nope. Absolutely not.
Lots of nasty sh!t in cigarette tobacco. Additives. Things you probably haven’t even imagined.
“Lots of nasty sh!t in cigarette tobacco. Additives.”
Exactly. “Additives” that don’t occur naturally in the plant, but rather get stuck on the back of the leaves and what-not.
Like this:
What are Polonium-210 and Lead-210?
https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/radiation/smoking.htm
Here’s some interesting research done by a group of high school students who have launched balloons to 100K feet with sensors (Polimaster PM1621M radiation sensor) as well as taken them on commercial flights. The graphs are labeled with uRad/hr. http://earthtosky.net/the-research
Here is a page on converting uRad to mSv:
https://www.translatorscafe.com/unit-converter/en/radiation-absorbed-dose/25-1/
30 years after Chernobyl
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/04/060418-chernobyl-wildlife-thirty-year-anniversary-science/
rd50 – Interesting. For lay persons (me) would be informative where the BED (banana equivalent dose) line is in the exclusion zone.
I don’t know.
Here is more on Chernobyl anniversary
http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/20160421-the-chernobyl-exclusion-zone-is-arguably-a-nature-reserve
Here’s a better convertor, set it to microroentgen/hour to millisievert/year.
https://www.translatorscafe.com/unit-converter/en/radiation/
Everybody already knows that the Linear No Threshold (LNT) Model is a load of nonsense.
Yes, but it work so well for ambulance chasing lawyer get large companies in court.
…Low-level radiation exposure less harmful to health than other modern lifestyle risks…
Now that we have computers, and lots of data gathering, it ought to be possible to specify a ‘perfect lifestyle’ which offers the maximum health and minimum risk.
I suspect that it is something like a home-working vegetarian accountant who has a small vegetable patch and collects stamps for a hobby. Modern government practices will surely start to enforce this regime on all of us shortly…
What if there aren’t enough stamps to go around?
Stamp gum must be toxic or at least a cause of BSE or something horrible because philatelists are a dying breed. Or maybe people just got bored with paying huge amounts of useful money for a scrap of paper. Oh wait….
…What if there aren’t enough stamps to go around?…
Then we have a resource catastrophe, and Prof Ehrlich is FINALLY proven correct…..
They didn’t get bored paying crazy amounts for tulips.
I agree completely!
Sitting in the shade of a coconut palm on a brilliant white coral sand beach. The local workers harvest the coconuts for drinks before they become a falling hazard.
You get plenty of indirect sunlight to keep your vitamin B levels up and the offshore reefs keep the water calm and the dangerous sea critters away.
The most dangerous part of the day is moving from the beach to the poolside swim-up bar.
I could get used to this. All I need is for Government to mandate, and finance my lifestyle.
Oh dear. had a GF once whose dad was an vegetarian organic farmer who never drank, never smoked, kept out of the African sun (he was from Natal) and in general exercised lots and lots.
On retirement at 65 his wife persuaded him to leave S Africa and return to England.
Where he died 6 weeks later of a massive heart attack.
0. ICRP: International Commission on Radiological Protection
1. Real-time radiation exposure is computed as an effective dose rate, which is a body-average over the radiative-sensitive organs and tissues, in units of microsievert per hour (uSv/hr). Annual or flight accumulated effective dose is reported in units of millisievert (mSv; Note: 1 mSv = 1000 uSv).
2. ICRP recommended annual limit for occupationally exposed radiation workers (including aircrew) is less than 20 mSv. If the predicted exposure is less than 1/3 of this limit, the safety signal color will be green – indicating minimal radiation exposure. If the predicted exposure is between 1/3-2/3 of the ICRP recommended limit, the safety signal color will be yellow – indicating that close tracking of individual radiation exposure is advised. If the predicted exposure is greater than 2/3 the recommended limit, the safety signal color will be red – indicating exposure to maximum recommended limit is possible.
3. ICRP recommended annual limit for public sector radiation exposure is less than 1 mSv. If the predicted exposure is less than 1/3 of this limit, the safety signal color will be green – indicating minimal radiation exposure. If the predicted exposure is between 1/3-2/3 of the ICRP recommended limit, the safety signal color will be yellow – indicating that close tracking of individual radiation exposure is advised. If the predicted exposure is greater than 2/3 the recommended limit, the safety signal color will be red – indicating exposure to maximum recommended limit is possible.
4. ICRP recommended limit for prenatal radiation exposure is less than 1 mSv annually and less than 0.5 mSv in any one month during pregnancy. The signal indicator color is based on the 0.5 mSv limit. If the predicted exposure is less than 1/3 of this limit, the safety signal color will be green – indicating minimal radiation exposure. If the predicted exposure is between 1/3-2/3 of the ICRP recommended limit, the safety signal color will be yellow indicating that close tracking of individual radiation exposure is advised. If the predicted exposure is greater than 2/3 the recommended limit, the safety signal color will be red – indicating exposure to maximum recommended limit is possible.
5. The predicted aircrew exposure is based on the current NAIRAS modeled exposure rate multiplied by the maximum annual flight hours for pilots, which is 1000 hrs. If an aircrew member, for example, expects to fly only 600 hrs per year, then multiply the NAIRAS predicted radiation exposure by 6/10. If an aircrew member expects to fly 800 hrs per year, then multiply the predicted radiation exposure by 8/10, and so on.
6. The predicted public and prenatal exposure for the representative high-latitude flights is based on the current NAIRAS modeled exposure rate multiplied by the average flight time.
http://sol.spacenvironment.net/raps_ops/current_files/index.html
“100 individuals were each briefly exposed to 100 mSv (millisievert is the measure of radiation dose), then, on average over a lifetime, one of them would be expected to develop a radiation-induced cancer…”
Ack! Who would submit to such a thing voluntarily?
Depends on the benefit. It (allegedly) raises your lifetime risk of cancer from 42% to 43%, and there’s good evidence that even that increase is overstated. If the radiation exposure had a benefit (such as verifying the need for surgery) it might well be worth it. People live in Denver despite a significantly higher background radiation level due to the higher elevation. Despite the theory that there should be an increased cancer risk, it doesn’t show up in the data.
“If the radiation exposure had a benefit (such as verifying the need for surgery) it might well be worth it.”
I’m speaking specifically about the research study.
The authors of this study would have to offer much more in the way of benefits than verifying my need for surgery.
Let’s hope they weren’t the same ones who had to breathe in the truck fumes in the EPA PM research.
Forget the data. I’m not going to live next door to a nuclear plant. I don’t like snakes, either.
Thanks Anthony for sharing this. I particularly liked the “restatement” ..a format for non-scientists..appropriate for an old engineer. I would like all risks that, an individual or population are exposed to, or scared of, would be identified so clearly. Especially helpful are inclusion of the magnitude of the risk, the method of determination, and the quality of the studies. Wish all risks, and particularly those where policy is made (and taxed) would be so sensibly presented. Thanks to the authors, too.
After a strong dose of radiation you can die from anemia, even after several years.