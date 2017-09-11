Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #283

Brought to You by SEPP (www.SEPP.org) The Science and Environmental Policy Project
Hurricane Irma – Resilience Needed: Last week’s TWTW discussed Hurricane Harvey, which ended a lull of almost 12 years without a major hurricane making landfall in the US. A major Hurricane being defined as category 3, or above, on the Saffir–Simpson hurricane wind scale used by the National Hurricane Center, with sustained wind of 111-129 mph (96-112 knots, 178-208 km/h) or greater. The lull in hurricanes hitting the US was simply good fortune and had nothing to do with increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide.
Unfortunately, Harvey stalled around Houston and inflicted major damage not by winds but by major flooding from about 50 inches of rain over a few days. Even before the relatively flat area was urbanized, flooding from heavy rains was a problem. Contemporary newspaper accounts describe the extensive damage to the cotton fields during the floods of April and May 1929, before hurricane season. The population was less than 5% of the population today. The December 1935 flood exceeded the 1929 floods. Afterwards, US Rivers and Harbors Act of 1938 enabled the construction of a storm management system featuring two major reservoirs. Unfortunately, the rainfall and its runoff were beyond the design capacities of the reservoirs and floodgates had to be opened, compounding the flooding problems.
Many critics of Houston sermonize that the city should not have been built, or should have been built differently, but that can be said about any human structure that is damaged by natural events. No doubt, the same sermonizing will occur after those in Florida experience the destructive force of Hurricane Irma, currently a Category 4 storm, crossing the Florida Keys. According to forecasts, Irma will go up the west coast of Florida. Our best wishes go to those who have been damaged and will be damaged by this storm.
To better measure the destructive force of hurricanes and all tropical cyclones, NOAA developed the accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) index, which measures wind energy and can be summed over the entire season. ACE includes number, strength, and duration of all the tropical storms in the season. ACE is a better indicator than comparing individual hurricanes, if the intensity of tropical storms is increasing over time. ACE is not increasing globally or in the northern hemisphere as atmospheric greenhouse gases, mainly carbon dioxide (CO2), are increasing. These measurements directly contradict claims by many political commentators, and some scientists, who assert that these storms are proof of CO2-caused climate change.
Quote of the Week. The idea is to try to give all the information to help others to judge the value of your contribution; not just the information that leads to judgment in one particular direction or another. – Richard Feynman
Inconsistencies: In her analysis of Irma on Climate Etc., Judith Curry made some interesting observations.
“In a matter of a few hours, Irma became a major hurricane. The surprising thing about this development into a major hurricane was that it developed over relatively cool waters in the Atlantic – 26.5C — the rule of thumb is 28.5C for a major hurricane (and that threshold has been inching higher in recent years). On 8/31, all the models were predicting a major hurricane to develop, with some hints of a Cat 5.” [Boldface added.]
The development of Irma into a major hurricane over waters 2 degrees C (4 F) below the generally accepted threshold temperatures clearly demonstrates that many factors are involved, not only temperatures. These factors contradict those who immediately shout “global warming”, as occurred with Harvey. As Curry states regarding those who use human-caused global warming climate models, including NOAA, in their analyses:
“However, I much prefer their model-based quantitative estimates (but they need some serious uncertainty estimates, including structural uncertainty), relative to hysterical arm waving by Mann and Trenberth using undergraduate basic thermodynamics reasoning. There is nothing basic or simple about hurricanes.”
Curry quotes Kerry Emanuel, who has written extensively on tropical cyclones:
“’A debate continues about why the 1970s and 80s were relatively quiet in the Atlantic,’ said MIT hurricane researcher Kerry Emanuel. ‘Some believe that it was the consequence of a natural climate oscillation called the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation (AMO), while others, including me, think is was mostly a consequence of sulfate aerosol pollution.’
Curry observes:
“I guess Kerry Emanuel didn’t read the IPCC AR5 or any of the more recent research, showing that sulfate aerosol forcing of climate (generally, and also mid-20th century) is much smaller than thought circa the AR4. Not to mention the massive amounts of sulfate being emitted by Asia in recent decades.”
There is no physical evidence that human emissions cause or inhibit hurricanes.
On September 8, in his almost daily announcements about Irma, Joe Bastardi made several interesting observations: High pressure in North Atlantic and a cool August in continental US west of the Rockies (high pressure) and little activity in the Pacific are associated with significant hurricane activity in the Atlantic (including the Caribbean). There were three hurricanes occurring at the time.
Bastardi also mentioned that things in Florida may become almost as bad as they were in the 1920s and 30s. See links under Changing Weather — Hurricanes
Better Prediction Capabilities: Hurricanes have been occurring long before Europeans came to the New World. Last week’s TWTW had links of studies showing severe hurricanes hitting the Florida panhandle one thousand years ago, roughly where Irma is now forecasted to go. In 1635, a hurricane hit the English colony of Jamestown, Virginia, then the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Estimates indicate it had a storm surge 4.3-6.1 m (14-20 feet) in Narraganset, Rhode Island. So much for politicians who claim Sandy was “caused” by human-induced global warming.
In 2005, Katrina killed about 1800 people, largely in New Orleans after the mayor claimed that evacuation was not needed. The storm surge overwhelmed the levees which had been poorly constructed, with funds diverted for political purposes. Fortunately, from the response to Harvey, it appears that local, state and federal entities are better attuned to coordinating preparation and relief activities than in 2005.
The preparations for Irma indicate that good preparation applies to Florida as well. Further, the experiences from Andrew in 1992, a category 5 storm, prompted local governments to tighten building standards, making homes and buildings more resistant to damage and destruction from hurricanes. (Homes built in Florida in the 1920s to 50s were commonly single-story concrete block construction resistant to strong winds, but that changed.) Irma may test the new construction standards.
The changing forecasts for the path of Irma, as late as Sep 7 the US national weather model had it going up the east coast, indicate that much needs to be done to improve the forecasting ability of weather models. Significant improvements in understanding and forecasts have come from the National Hurricane Center and from private enterprise.
Unfortunately, much of the national effort on weather and climate is focused on what may happen one hundred years from now with increased CO2. Government reports show the US has spent over $42 Billion on “climate science” since 1993 and has yet to produce hard evidence that CO2 will increase dangerous weather. These efforts have not even bothered to validate the models used.
This spending has been a gross misuse of resources. The hurricane danger today is clear and present, not what may occur one hundred years from now. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, Changing Weather, and Changing Weather — Hurricanes
Foolish Claims: With Hurricane Harvey, the climate chorus went into full throat. Hurricanes, which have been happening for over a thousand years, are offered as proof that human emissions of CO2 are causing dangerous global warming. Even Joseph Stiglitz, a noble laureate in economics and University Professor at Columbia University joined the chorus. He wrote:
“But the storm that pummeled the Texas coast for the better part of a week also raises deep questions about America’s economic system and politics.”
According to him, natural disasters that have occurred for over a thousand years are physical evidence of CO2-caused global warming. They expose that:
“America and the world are paying a high price for devotion to the extreme anti-government ideology embraced by President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. The world is paying, because cumulative US greenhouse-gas emissions are greater than those from any other country;…”
Such statements are mild when compared to what Jeffrey Sachs, his colleague at Columbia, wrote in June when Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord / Agreement:
“The world should not forget Donald Trump’s utter disdain for a planet nearing the brink of human-made catastrophe. The next human-caused climate disasters should be named Typhoon Donald, Superstorm Ivanka, and Megaflood Jared.”
Sachs is a Professor of Sustainable Development and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Columbia University; he is Director of Columbia’s Center for Sustainable Development and of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. See links under Changing Weather – Hurricanes – The Climate Chorus and Below the Bottom Line.
Energy Flows: 2016 was a major El Niño year, which caused a warming comparable to that of 1998, another major El Niño year. El Niños are one of the two components of what is called the El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The other component is La Niña, a cooling of the western tropical Pacific near the equator. The term El Niño – Southern Oscillation is somewhat inappropriate because the two components do not oscillate – that is, swing back and forth with regular timing. The two components happen irregularly, and with different intensity. On her blog, Jo Nova sates that there are indications that a La Niña may be developing. Even if it does, it will be largely ignored, or quickly explained away by the Climate Chorus because the IPCC does not recognize ENSO as a major contributor to climate change.
Importantly, Nova brings up a June 2010 post written by William Kininmonth, which applies today. Kininmonth was chief of Australia‘s National Climate Centre at the Bureau of Meteorology from 1986 to 1998. In his post, Kininmonth discusses clearly how deep oceans influence atmospheric temperatures. Put differently, a thin layer of warm water covers the deep cold abyss and sometimes the warm layer shifts, exposing it– ENSO.
Also, Kininmonth discusses the importance of the ocean conveyor belt clearly, the Thermohaline Circulation so forcefully advocated by the late William Gray. Kininmonth uses estimates that about 80% of the flow of solar energy from the tropics to the polar regions is by the atmosphere, with 20% by the oceans.
Though not addressed in the post, the flow of heat energy from the tropics through the atmosphere illustrates a major problem for those who advocated that CO2 emissions are causing more intense tropical storms. Greenhouse gas theory has most of the warming effect occurring in the arid regions, with little or no water vapor, the major greenhouse gas – the deserts and the polar regions. A greenhouse warming of the polar regions would change the difference in temperatures, slow the energy flow from the tropics to polar regions, and lessen the intensity of storms.
If this writer were advocating significant climate change from CO2, he would use the almost twelve-year lull in major hurricanes hitting the US as evidence, for CO2- caused climate change, not recent hurricanes. See links under Measurement Issues – Energy Flow
Sea Levels: Writing in Energy Matters, Euan Mearns and Roger Andrews address a foolish article in The Herald (Scotland) claiming:
“One of the biggest fears facing scientists is that climate change has become impossible to control. Scientists say this would lead to more floods, droughts and heatwaves threatening millions around the planet.”
The implication that humans have controlled the climate in the past is absurd. Mearns and, particularly, Andrews address the fears of drastic sea level rise the article describes. It is a fear created by extrapolating short-term trends into long-term projections. Weather changes sea levels, and one should not assume weather changes are permanent and have increasing effects. Sea level rise projections from NOAA and NASA have similar issues as well as other difficulties. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy and Changing Seas
******************
Threat Multiplier: Using Syria as an example, the Obama administration and the Pentagon tried to sell CO2-caused climate change as a threat multiplier – it would cause mass violence, refugees, etc. The public does not appear to be impressed with the sales efforts, and for the Pentagon it was a waste of resources.
Writing for the Global Warming Policy Forum, Andrew Montford draws attention to an empirical study on the drought in Syria which discusses issue. The conclusion asks:
“Is there clear and reliable evidence that climate change-related drought in Syria was a contributory factor in the onset of the country’s civil war?”
The answer to that and similar questions is no. The study asserts:
“Amongst other things it shows that there is no clear and reliable evidence that anthropogenic climate change was a factor in Syria’s pre-civil war drought; that this drought did not cause anywhere near the scale of migration that is often alleged; and that there exists no solid evidence that drought migration pressures in Syria contributed to civil war onset. The Syria case, the article finds, does not support ‘threat multiplier’ views of the impacts of climate change; to the contrary, we conclude, policymakers, commentators and scholars alike should exercise far greater caution when drawing such linkages or when securitising climate change.”
Also, Montford recalls:
“…For example, in one of the original studies, by the (ahem) highly controversial scientivist Peter Gleick, there is a claim that we had just witnessed ‘the worst long-term drought … since agricultural civilizations began in the Fertile Crescent,’”[“Scientivist” may be a neologism of scientist and activist]
Project Syndicate, which published the foolish claims by Stiglitz and Sachs cited above, also published claims of threat multiplier. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy and Questioning the Orthodoxy.
Energy: In the last decade, the energy world has changed significantly. Thanks to smart drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and access to financial markets, small and mid-sized producers have a much larger market share. It is no longer controlled by OPEC, Big Oil, etc. The American Interest had a post on the state of Global Shale, as estimated by the Energy Information Agency (EIA).
Oil and natural gas are no longer confined to small specific areas of the world. Many countries have extensive resources. The according to EIA calculations, US has about 8% of the recoverable “tight” natural gas and 19% of “tight” oil, world-wide.
With access to financial markets, private enterprise, limited government interference and restrictions; US firms are taking advantage of these resources, and other countries may, or may not, follow. The physical need for “alternative energy” is over. It is a matter of price and government policies. See links under Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?
CAFÉ: This week, SEPP testified before the EPA on the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which were enacted by the Congress in 1975, after the 1973-74 Arab Oil Embargo, and continued under fear the world would run out of oil. Later, they were continued under fear that CO2 was causing dangerous global warming. According to a report by E & E, the only organizations opposing CAFÉ were the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), the Heartland Institute, and the National Automobile Dealers Association. The report is of questionable accuracy because it did not recognize SEPP opposed, and it identified CEI as the Conservative Enterprise Institute.
CEI’s testimony focused on automobile safety. In general, studies show large cars are safer than small cars. SEPP’s testimony stated that the regulations are unnecessary and obsolete, and should be repealed. The Arab Oil Embargo is no more, the fear of the world running out of oil is no more, and the fear of CO2 causing harm is not substantiated. The extensive Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) report on Biological Impacts was submitted as evidence.
Many in the audience appeared shocked, when they heard that their breathing increases CO2 by 100 times and that enhanced CO2 is a great benefit to plants, agriculture, humanity, and the environment. The environmental industry has accomplished much in demonizing CO2, and it will require a sustained effort to overcome this bias. The statements of economists Stiglitz and Sachs, above, demonstrate this bias. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy – NIPCC and EPA and other Regulators on the March
Number of the Week: 515 Years. According to the Hurricane Science Society at the University of Rhode Island, on June 30, 1502, a fleet of Spanish ships, not controlled by Columbus, but by the local governor Don Nicolas de Orvando, were hit by a hurricane off the coast of Hispaniola (present-day Dominican Republic and Haiti). “Twenty-five of de Orvando’s ships sank, 4 turned back to Hispaniola, and only 1 ship actually made it to Spain. Approximately 500 of Orvando’s men lost their lives during the hurricane.”
That event occurred 515 years ago. It is meaningless to argue that a hurricane is new, unprecedented, or proof of human-caused climate change. See link under Changing Weather – Hurricanes.
NEWS YOU CAN USE:
1. When the Truth Is Crazy
Trump is diagnosed with a severe case of conformity-resistance syndrome.
By Holman Jenkins, Jr. WSJ, Sep 1, 2017
https://www.wsj.com/articles/when-the-truth-is-crazy-1504303308
He must be mentally ill because he does not accept my ideological beliefs!
SUMMARY: The columnist writes:
“Two things are intriguing about the “Trump is mentally ill” murmur that CNN’s Brian Stelter, on his show “Reliable Sources,” claimed is rife among the media.
“Mr. Trump’s mental health is being questioned because he insists on saying a true thing about the violence in Charlottesville. Even the visible dismay on the faces of his own aides at his Aug. 15 press conference was there because he spontaneously reverted to the truth when they thought they had extorted his promise to refer only to the violence of the white-supremacist groups.
“The other thing to notice is that “Trump is a liar,” another favorite media theme (one with considerable validity), has had to be put on hold for the duration.
“Mr. Trump is being diagnosed as crazy for insisting on an undisputed fact. Sociologically, this is interesting. A columnist of a more polemical bent might even make reference to the Soviet-era practice of condemning citizens to mental institutions for questioning the lies of the state.
“This would be a cheap shot. Failure to conform, in any society, is treated in casual parlance as prima facie evidence of insanity. And the media, in any society, exist at least partly to enforce such conformity, not truthfulness.
“Let me repeat: Many who enter the media profession do so because they have an extraordinary need to conform, to be seen conforming, to make others conform.
“It is only a slight oversimplification to say there are two kinds of people in the world.”
[Boldface added’
“Call one Steven Mnuchin. He, with genuine perplexity, answered an open letter from his Yale colleagues by saying: “While I find it hard to believe I should have to defend myself on this, or the president, I feel compelled to let you know that the president in no way, shape or form, believes that neo-Nazi and other hate groups who endorse violence are equivalent to groups that demonstrate in peaceful and lawful ways.”
“Call the other Gary Cohn, who felt the need to proclaim his dismay that anybody would “equate” violent racists with peaceful protesters, though no one did, including President Trump.
“Now here’s where we throw a curveball. There is a reason politicians constantly preach to themselves to stay “on message.” The goal of political speech is always instrumental, to bend the game to your benefit, to minimize the opposition’s opportunity to gain advantage.
“Mr. Trump’s failure to stay on what his staff, including Mr. Cohn, obviously think is the proper message in relation to Charlottesville has been costly. If Mr. Trump hoped to deliver tax reform, his chances seem slimmer now. If he hoped to build his rapport with Republicans and lead them to victory in the 2018 midterms, that also seems a mite less likely now.
“Then again, does Mr. Trump really want these things? Did he really want to be president at all? These questions at the time made nominating him seem like a bad idea. Mr. Trump’s purposes are not your purposes, Republicans. You forget this at your peril.”
The author discusses Charlottesville then states:
The election of Mr. Trump was partly a fabulous accident, a fluky outcome of the Electoral College. His margin may well have been provided by the FBI and U.S. intelligence establishment’s galumphing intervention in the Hillary Clinton email matter.
That said, this accident could have been met more constructively by Democrats and the media if they had been willing to build on Mr. Trump’s basic nonattachment to party and his willingness to do deals to move the country forward.
Unfortunately, another accident intervened—Russia. That Democrats and the media spent so much of his first months trying to paint Mr. Trump as a Russian agent needs to be explained: This theme was hand-delivered to them by a U.S. intelligence establishment now trying to cover up its earlier Inspector Clouseau efforts to keep Mr. Trump out of the White House.
The true story of the Trump era will take a novelist, not a historian, to do it justice.
2. State Department, Embassy Workers’ Union Confirm Health Problems in Havana
Staffers suffered mild brain injuries and hearing loss attributed to sonic attacks
By Felicia Schwartz, WSJ, Sep 1, 2017
https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-embassy-workers-union-confirms-health-problems-suffered-in-havana-1504302291?tesla=y
SUMMARY: The reporter states:
“The State Department said Friday that 19 American officials at the U.S. Embassy in Havana have been affected by sonic harassment attacks with the union representing the diplomats saying symptoms include mild traumatic brain injury, hearing loss and other symptoms.
“State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said another incident occurred last month and is part of a continuing investigation. Officials had previously said the attacks, which began in December 2016, ended in April. She said the State Department can’t rule out additional cases as medical professionals continue to evaluate embassy officials and family members.
“The announcement follows a statement Friday from the union representing U.S. foreign service officers confirming that diplomats had experienced mild brain injuries.”
The article continues with political generalities of no specific importance. But do wind turbines have similar effects on some people?
###################################################
