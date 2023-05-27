Hurricanes News

NOAA predicts a near-normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

11 hours ago
Kip Hansen
33 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen — 27 May 2023

“NOAA forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, predict near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year. NOAA’s outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season.”

“NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 1 to 4 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.”

This list of the 2023 Atlantic tropical cyclone names was selected by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).  The first hurricane of the season will be named Arlene, followed by Brett then Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert and so on.

The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors — some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it — driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season. “ (emphasis mine – kh)

“After three hurricane seasons with La Nina present, NOAA scientists predict a high potential for El Nino to develop this summer, which can suppress Atlantic hurricane activity.” [ source ]

For comparison, the 2022 hurricane season looked like this:

2022 had 14 named storms,  8 hurricanes with 2 major hurricanes and 5 tropical storms.  Note that NOAA and the Wiki each have slightly different numbers of tropical storms for the season (5 vs 6).  Nonetheless, Hurricane Ian, Cat 5,  caused up to 161 human deaths and more than a billion dollars of damage, landfalling in the continental U.S. twice.

As always, those in areas potentially in the path of tropical storms and hurricanes should remain aware of hurricane warnings, be prepared to protect their property from damage, and have plans to evacuate if necessary.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Having lived in the northern Caribbean on our ancient sailing catamaran for a dozen years, I am well versed in the activities of watching the weather, checking hurricane development daily, and planning, planning and re-planning as conditions changed.  Evidence of the success of our plans is that I am here writing this today.  We had several close calls and rode out one direct hit in North Carolina near Beaufort. 

During hurricane season, I still check the reports and predictions daily; I have family in the USVI, in harm’s way.

Hurricanes are only neat and exciting when they are happening someplace else to someone else.  Up close, they are dangerous even for those well prepared.

Be Prepared.  Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

John Shewchuk
May 27, 2023 10:09 am

Good review and update. A reminder of the past 3 seasons shows that CO2 is underperforming its global warming expectations.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  John Shewchuk
May 27, 2023 2:46 pm

John ==> The numbers are always interesting, but the hurricanes and storms that matter to most people are the ones that landfall …. hurricanes/tropical storms at sea are of interest to shipping interests and sailors like me.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Kip Hansen
May 27, 2023 3:31 pm

Fortunately, landfalling hurricanes are decreasing too.

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 10:25 am

No, it’s already the active season in the Atlantic. Circulation in the atmosphere will remain consistent with La Niña.
Likewise in the western Pacific.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=wpac&timespan=24hrs&anim=anigf

Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 10:36 am

Sorry.
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 2:49 pm 
Southwestern Atlantic:
A non-tropical low pressure system located about 80 miles south 
of Charleston, South Carolina, continues to produce gusty 
winds and disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of 
the southeastern United States and western Atlantic Ocean. This low 
is expected to remain a frontal system while it moves northward and 
inland over the Carolinas tonight or early Sunday.
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 2:47 pm

Ireneusz Palmowski ==> Ah yes, the real world does not go by calendar dates….

Steve Case
May 27, 2023 10:31 am

NOAA predicts a near-normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
_________________________________________________

They’re tired of the ridicule for over predicting. How near normal allows them to be right no matter what? Of course if “Normal” is exceeded by any measure, they will say:

2023 Atlantic hurricane season worse than previously thought.

mleskovarsocalrrcom
May 27, 2023 10:38 am

Predictions? How have we/meteorologists done in the past 3 decades? I especially like the “hurricanes will be increasing in size and frequency” from 2006 to 2016 period. I’ll stick to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 10:58 am

Circulation in the South Atlantic promises an active hurricane season.
Rud Istvan
May 27, 2023 11:18 am

I’d say this doesn’t mean much. Paraphrasing: 70% confidence that the 30/4/30 prediction is correct. Huh?

0
David Dibbell
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 27, 2023 12:34 pm

Agreed. I’m still scratching my head over that one.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 27, 2023 2:23 pm

Rud ==> Yes, you have that exactly right 30/40/30—hardly possible to be more middle-of-the-road than that! All-in-all maybe a little less active than 2022. Klotzbach (Bill Gray’s outfit) at CSU says more or less the same thing.

Joseph Zorzin
May 27, 2023 11:49 am

Predicting a near normal hurricane season? But… but… I see every day in the MSM that we’re having a climate EMERGENCY- sufficient to cause us to spend hundreds of trillions of dollars to fix the problem and save the planet! So, their estimate must be wrong- we’re gonna have many more hurricanes than ever before- or I’m gonna start thinking we should spend that money on other things, like tax breaks so we can spend our own money in any way we like!

2
More Soylent Green!
May 27, 2023 11:50 am

My take — 50% chance of normal or below average hurricane season. 50% of normal or above. I predict 100% accuracy in my predictions. But there’s only a 60/40 chance of that.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  More Soylent Green!
May 27, 2023 2:24 pm

MSG ==> Almost right — in any case, it is all a guess based on past experience.

Kip Hansen
Author
May 27, 2023 12:37 pm

And from CSU/Phil Klotzbach ==> “Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season [.pdf] in 2023, citing the likely development of El Niño as a primary factor.”

“The CSU Tropical Meteorology Project team is predicting 13 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. Of those, researchers expect six to become hurricanes and two to reach major hurricane strength (Saffir/Simpson category 3-4-5) with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.”

Charles Rotter
Admin
May 27, 2023 12:56 pm

After the initial first wave of turtle nests hugged the high tide mark, subsequent nests are now showing up farther from the water.

First two to three months of season light. Storms backloaded on the second half.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Charles Rotter
May 27, 2023 2:11 pm

Now that is a cool observation. Turtles have had millions of years to evolve survival instincts. The horses we used to have at the farm would grow a hairier winter coat when the winter that followed was worse.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Charles Rotter
May 27, 2023 2:26 pm

Charles/Rud ==> Well, it’s turtless all the way down — and they know more than we do.

1
Peta of Newark
May 27, 2023 1:00 pm

Is there a word to describe extreme underwhelmation – there ought to be if not

Maybe just use ‘NOAA’ itself as the verb:
e.g. OMG, I’ve just been NOAA’d by the news that fish can swim

don k
May 27, 2023 1:07 pm

Good article Kip. The good news. These Atlantic Hurricane forecasts are NOT based on the useless GCM models that predict more or less endless warming if mankind does not change its sinful ways. My impression is that the hurricane forecasts are probably as good as can be done today and are at least marginally better than nothing. Maybe better than that.

Daily tropical weather outlooks are at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=2 They look pretty good and informative to me. But I’ve never had to depend on them for safety. Might think differently if I had.

The bad news? The resulting “technology” looks to be pretty much the same as that which was used to completely fail to predict California’s extremely wet winter in 2022-2023.

0
Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  don k
May 27, 2023 1:37 pm

The problem is that hurricanes in the Atlantic depend more on the circulation (stationary high in the north-central) Atlantic than on air temperature. More on the accumulation of warm water in the tropical western Atlantic.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=natl&timespan=24hrs&anim=anigf

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  don k
May 27, 2023 2:40 pm

Don K ==> The two-day forecast is very dependable — prediction out that far is darned good but still if it is landfall data, only accurate to 50 miles or so.

If in the Caribbean, I look to the 7-day forecast here for a longer viewpoint. Start my planning and even re-location of the boat if the forecast makes me feel uncomfortable. 48-hrs is NOT enough if the Captain needs to move the boat 50-100 miles to make a safe harbor or hurricane hole.

In the Hispaniola/Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands region, the Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is the best we’ve found, tucking the boat tightly into 20 foot tall mangrove forest with wide deep channels. Alternately, on the north side of Hispaniola is Luperon — but that’s a long way from nowhere—sat out a hurricane there that came over the island, single-handing, with my right arm in a sling.

bdgwx
Reply to  don k
May 27, 2023 3:30 pm

These Atlantic Hurricane forecasts are NOT based on the useless GCM models that predict more or less endless warming if mankind does not change its sinful ways.

Actually they are.

Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 1:52 pm

Meanwhile, in the western Pacific, we have a circulation typical of La Niña. The typhoon threatens the northern Philippines and Taiwan.
comment image

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 2:44 pm

Ireneusz Palmowsk ==> Gotta love the satellite images and videos…

It doesnot add up
Reply to  Ireneusz Palmowski
May 27, 2023 3:36 pm

Anyone used these images to measure wind speeds?

Tombstone Gabby
Reply to  It doesnot add up
May 27, 2023 9:02 pm

G’Day It doesn’t add up,

“…measure wind speeds?”

Duck Duck Go “earth null school map”. When the globe comes up, click on the word “Earth”. Select ‘Air’, ‘Wind’, ‘Sfc’ (surface). Enlarge the image, rotate the globe, zoom in. Try the various ‘Overlay’ items. MSLP in the storm center will give a idea of just how serious the storm is. ‘Click’ the green circle where you wish to get a reading. Have fun…..

Writing Observer
May 27, 2023 2:11 pm

Uh-oh. I’d definitely have the plywood handy if I lived in hurricane alley. Probably going to be a wild one.

0
May 27, 2023 4:38 pm

Given NOAA’s track record of hurricane season predictions, they would do better to just stop predicting hurricanes. Based on NOAA’s prediction, I’d make a wager that this hurricane season will be well above or well below normal.

honestyrus
May 27, 2023 5:57 pm

I’m predicting the accuracy of the 2023 Atlanlic hurricane prediction will be “near-normal”. i.e. as accurate as random number generator.

leefor
May 27, 2023 8:41 pm

So 2022, a La Niña year, was supposed to be above average, and wasn’t. Now in an El Niño year it is supposed to be normal. But El Niño years are supposed to suppress hurricanes somewhat. But I do like the fudge factors in the forecasted numbers.

