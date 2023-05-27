Bad science journalism censorship

BBC Verify

Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

The BBC, Britain’s public broadcaster, announced the launch of a new “disinformation” unit in its newsroom to combat claimed conspiracy theories and fake news.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is funded by a statutory fee on individuals who watch live television under penalty of fine or imprisonment, stated that its news division will include a new squad branded “BBC Verify” to refute misinformation.

Deborah Turness, the CEO of BBC News, stated that BBC Verify will be composed of approximately 60 journalists “who will form a highly specialised operation with a range of forensic investigative skills and open source intelligence” and will be deployed to provide fact-checking, video verification, counter-disinformation, and “crucially – explaining complex stories in the pursuit of truth.”

Marianna Spring, the BBC’s Disinformation Correspondent, stated that “mistruths can cause really serious harm to society.” Spring, who will host the BBC podcast ‘Marianna in Conspiracyland,’ claimed she has set up some “undercover accounts” on social media to follow “polarisation online,” such as what is recommended to users.

According to the millennial journalist, she is currently studying “the UK’s conspiracy theory movement,” which she claims has “evolved and intensified” since the Chinese coronavirus outbreak. Spring identified “alternative media” as a source of so-called conspiracy theories.

“I’m looking at the way alternative media is funded, I’m looking at its impact on local communities, I’m looking at its connections with far-right figures and also its foreign links,” she said.

“Could January 6th or the German coup attempt we saw there ever happen in the UK?” Spring questioned.

The BBC, which has been restructuring to cut costs amid government threats to end the contentious licence fee from the public, may be attempting to demonstrate its value to politicians in Westminster, who have repeatedly expressed a desire to monitor the spread of ‘disinformation’ on the internet.

A separate study that same year indicated that only 44% of Britons trusted BBC journalists to be truthful in their reporting, compared to 48% who did not trust its news division to be accurate.

BBC launches ‘BBC Verify’ in newsrooms to combat fake news

Evidently left wing media disinformation is OK with Marianna!

As for the idea that the Jan 6th protest was some sort of a coup is disinformation itself.

But if Marianna wants to get her teeth into some real disinformation, maybe she should start with this:

BBC’s Institutional Alarmism
Bill Toland
May 27, 2023 10:21 pm

Marianna Spring, the BBC’s Disinformation Correspondent, stated that “mistruths can cause really serious harm to society.” 

The lack of self awareness is staggering. I regard all BBC reporters as disinformation correspondents.

leefor
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 27, 2023 11:04 pm

She is responsible for Disinformation? Well it fits. 😉

Richard Page
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 28, 2023 4:18 am

Yep. I am deeply insulted that the Auntie Beeb wants to control what information I have access to. I am an adult, I have critical thinking skills and a certain degree of intelligence – I am perfectly capable of discerning right from wrong, real from imaginary and truth from fiction. I do not need the BBC to tell me what they think I should be thinking, thank you very much.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Richard Page
May 28, 2023 4:58 am

But you might be thinking that it’s time to terminate the BBC, and they certainly don’t want you thinking that!

186no
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 28, 2023 10:18 am

If they don’t want people to think as you state, they are going the exact, unerringly wrong way (which is good for all critical thinking people imho) – just as trust is earned by your actions and words NOT by being told by a long time, serial and deliberate lying machine of woke marxist totalitarian …..non humans ( I was going to use the plural of a German word but thought better of it, critically…)

MarkW
Reply to  Richard Page
May 28, 2023 6:31 am

One of the constants with leftists world over, is their desire to control what information people are allowed to hear.
It’s almost as if they know that their ideology can’t survive competition, so the competition is eliminated.

As to you being an adult, that’s another universal belief on the left, that is that nobody is capable of making decisions for themselves, that’s why government needs to be in charge of everything.
A rule for everything, and no exceptions to the rules. (Except for them.)

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 28, 2023 4:57 am

With a title like Disinformation Correspondent– it sounds like its her job to provide disinformation.

Barnes Moore
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 28, 2023 5:20 am

She is absolutely correct. Look at the damage done in the US due to the disinformation spread about Trump and Russia collusion, and the even worse damage caused by the media’s reporting on covid, HcQ, and IVM. Had the media been interested in the truth instead of weaponizing the scamdemic and smearing Trump, COVID would have been stopped in mid-2020 and the gene therapies would never have been inflicted on the world population.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 28, 2023 9:52 am

A big problem is that, for even slightly controversial issues, the “fact checker” can only verify against “consensus”…which is not necessarily correct.

ATheoK
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 28, 2023 3:19 pm

Marianna Spring, the BBC’s Disinformation Correspondent, stated that “mistruths can cause really serious harm to society.”

BBC is guilty of decades purveying false information in support of their BBC activism.

Bryan A
May 27, 2023 10:23 pm

I’ll consider believing BBC Verify when I see their labels on
Flat Earth
Anti Vaxx
Oprah Weight Loss Gummies
(Weight Loss Gummies in general)
“Shark Tank” weight loss scams
Internet Scams
Most everything from China
Otherwise it’s just lip service to liberals and discrimination against conservatives

mikelowe2013
Reply to  Bryan A
May 28, 2023 2:58 am

….and Attenborough’s story about walruses stampeding over a cliff!

schmoozer
May 27, 2023 10:26 pm

Paul better watch his six…”YOU IN A HEAP OF TROUBLE, BOY! (Say it out loud with a cowboy twang.)

4
pigs_in_space
May 27, 2023 10:26 pm

simple answer to this one

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is funded by a statutory fee on individuals who watch live television under penalty of fine”..Mr Mcgrath et al.

Don’t watch their BS, and don’t watch TV.

MrGrimNasty
Reply to  pigs_in_space
May 28, 2023 1:35 am

But that doesn’t stop free BBC radio being broadcast all over the world. Their radio climate propaganda and podcasts are heinous, far more extreme than what they get away with on UK TV.

10
strativarius
Reply to  MrGrimNasty
May 28, 2023 3:01 am

free BBC”

But not to the licence payer…

6
ATheoK
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 3:39 pm

Deborah Turness, the CEO of BBC News, stated that BBC Verify will be composed of approximately 60 journalists “who will form a highly specialised operation with a range of forensic investigative skills and open source intelligence”

Sixty journalists, and likely a host of clerical and network staff to support those journalists and their specious disinformation news articles.

Since the BBC is essentially a government agency pushing their activist disinformation. Government frequently hates anyone with contrary viewpoints or science.

Of course, BBC disinformers will refuse to actually debate their findings.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  MrGrimNasty
May 28, 2023 5:03 am

I recall listening to the BBC on short wave radio way back in the ’50s here in America. It was very convincing. Some years ago the cartoon series, “Family Guy”, had a hilarious skit mocking that old BBC. I still double over when I think how funny that was.

David Wojick
May 27, 2023 11:04 pm

They do not hide hide their bias; they flaunt it. This should be easy to show when it starts coming out. Fun even. We may have the gift of an easy target.

strativarius
May 27, 2023 11:53 pm

Springtime for the Waffen BBC

Rod Evans
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 12:15 am

I feel a spoof musical coming on…..

Rod Evans
May 28, 2023 12:11 am

At least they are being honest when they report they are introducing a new ‘misinformation’ unit. The existing misinformation unit is too widely spread across the entire organisation, Having the prime misinformation developers/drivers all in one office block will ensure the BBC team know where to go for their daily dose of misinformation prior to broadcasting it far and wide.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  Rod Evans
May 28, 2023 1:38 am

It’s actually the other way round..
This mob are to coordinate the entire thing, on the of-chance that someone/anyone anywhere inside BBC spreads ‘mis-misinformation’
i.e. Truth

Nicely introducing how the word ‘verify’ is in fact a crazy misspelling of the word ‘propaganda’.
Stratocaster Megablaster nailed it here

Or Phil Jones:I’m not showing you my work – you only want to find something wrong with it”

Or Tony Blair (of 20 yrs ago): Tripled the size of the UK Statute Book (barely changed since Domesday of year =1215 until the early 2000’s)
i.e. I am right and you are wrong – and I’ve made it Legal Law that simply getting outta bed in a morning and Living A Life = Wrong

We have all become little King Henry 8ths
What was a vivacious, attractive (in all ways) man turned himself into a physical and mental wreck.
Also a magical thinking, paranoid, irrationally fearful, warmongering and a socially, politically, scientifically, technically and sexually impotent ‘creature’
Read= Zombie. Dead on his feet from age 30+

When that happened he set off destroying the forest that covered NW Europe and so created the Little Ice Age
Many folks round here will assert that the LIA was =Climate’ and an especially notable part was = ‘Famine’. No.
Wars create famine – they always have done. Climate was coincidental = exactly as we see now with Ukraine.
So how did the disappearance of 25M tonnes of wheat from a global market of 800M tonnes cause prices to double.
Simple: And it was paranoia, junk media and propaganda that did that. Misinformation from, not very least, the warmongering BBC from the very outset aided & abetted by the sugar addicted Boris Johnson

e.g. also: A 4-stone (25kilogram) sack of potatoes in UK now costs £20+
3 years ago that sack could be had, direct off farmers, for £3
Potatoes ffs!!!!!!
(Out here on Cambridge Fen you have just got to laugh/smile/wonder at the insane flurry of potato planting that has suddenly happened. Tru Fax)

And this woman at the BBC is King Henry’s daughter Elizabeth.
Frightened, paranoid and indecisive, even though she’s convinced herself all the opposites.

See any and all paintings/drawings/depictions of The Queen Bess.
Look closely and you will see ‘Eyes Everywhere’
Eyes embroidered into her clothes, the upholstery, curtains, wallpaper, carpets, drapes – simply everywhere.
Queen Bess was even more paranoid and incompetent than her father.
Just look at the debacle of the Spanish Armada and how she remained ‘virgin’
Yet she had many many many lovers – they came in boxes labelled ‘Sugared Almonds‘ and they boys who delivered found, temporarily; Favour From The Queen.
She was a prostitute. Nothing less.

Reason: She was addicted to sugar. She ‘got it’ from her father.
We all are and we ‘get it’ from our ‘fathers’ or especially our Patricians/leaders/doctors/scientists. They tell us that “We need to eat carbohydrate ‘for energy'”

We really are going to frighten ourselves, en masse, to death because of that yet here we are, seen over and over and over again, celebrating the production of ever more of the stuff.
If you dare question that, as I do whenever I (also Homewood obviously) can within “BBC comments” – I get cancelled.
And they’ve now got an AI Robot Moderator to do it for them – they are so lazy and full of it.
(‘it’ being either shyte or sugar = same thing)

How on Earth do you turn that around?
The Girls on this Earth know (such a La Curry) but girls don’t have and use the words that boys understand. Or have The Muscle/Clout.
There’s a near complete boy/girl communication breakdown, hence = No Babies and endemic sexual dysfunction = same as happened in Rome 2,000 yrs ago.

The Girls try and try and try – but sacks of sugar (sugared almonds) are much more reliable lovers. Hence the invention and epic consumption of Comfort Food. By girls.
(Pints of beer, glasses of whiskey are Just The Same for boys. Computers also)
And what are Sacks of Potatoes, when cooked, nothing but Sacks of Sugar.
Boys drown their sorrows, girls eat them.

Assuming Ukraine doesn’t ‘blow up’ completely, it is going to turn into another insanely expensive utter shambles/debacle like the Spanish Armada did – and – following suit of all recent American Military (mis)Adventures. This has been coming for a long time.

The parallels are simply incredible – what is Biden if not = Zombie?
i.e. Did The People of Gloucestershire ask to have supersonic nuclear armed bombers parked in their garden?
Did they really?

Let’s go all soppy & girly to end on….
Long Train Running

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 2:20 am

Can you reduce that to a couple of simple sentences please?

7
strativarius
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
May 28, 2023 2:40 am

Im waiting for it to come out in paperback!

Rich Davis
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
May 28, 2023 3:58 am

Sugar is bad. I am sad. Miss my dad.

MarkW
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
May 28, 2023 6:38 am

Peta’s got this theory that cutting down the forests in the UK is what caused the Little Ice Age.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 8:35 am

When I think of Peta this song tends to go through my head.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Bjvffx-h2KM

186no
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 10:25 am

(barely changed since Domesday of year =1215 until the early 2000’s)”…..dont think so – Accountants had been complaining of the increase in size of the Finance Act for years before that…….and not stopped since either.

That said, The Captain and Me is a super choice….imho…although Ukiah maybe…..

strativarius
May 28, 2023 12:41 am

Heads are being scratched at the BBC

Justin Rowlatt
Why is extreme weather killing fewer people?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65673961

Plenty of scope for misinformation from our Justin….

12
MrGrimNasty
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 1:48 am

It’s ironic that you pick that story because it is a classic climate disinformation response to inconvenient facts. Their theory says weather disasters must be increasing, so the real world declining deaths must be explained, whilst maintaining the narrative of increasing natural disasters. The reasons given for declining casualties are reasonable, but they use a long since discredited database of disasters to support the increase.

9
strativarius
Reply to  MrGrimNasty
May 28, 2023 3:09 am

“classic climate disinformation”

What the climate church would call its gospel, its narrative.

Ethical man’s ethical sister
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/programmes/newsnight/4745102.stm

More on that sister

Cordelia Rowlatt is among 113 activists named on a National Highways injunction
She was twice arrested for blocking roads and worked with Extinction Rebellion
The 54-year-old is the younger sister of BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt
She could be jailed if she breaks injunction by joining in another road block

In a recent video, she said: ‘A few months ago, I was in court and I was told that my right to protest against the lack of action against climate change was less important than the rights of people to go about their daily business, such as car drivers. Now that really is mad.’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10076243/BBC-Climate-Editors-sister-113-Insulate-Britain-eco-zealots.html

Cordelia and Justin – two very working class kidz

MarkW
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 6:41 am

my right to protest against the lack of action against climate change was less important than the rights of people to go about their daily business, 

How dare they not care about the things I care about.
Leftists in general are convinced they are the only people who have rights.

4
bnice2000
May 28, 2023 12:43 am

 BBC Verify will be composed of approximately 60 journalists”

So absolutely no-one with any scientific, engineering or reality knowledge whatsoever. !

Just a load of woke leftist know-nothings.

26
strativarius
Reply to  bnice2000
May 28, 2023 1:25 am

I don’t know…. Just now R4 ran piece on carbon footprints and net zero. Apparently, a short haul flight on a private jet is equivalent to having 60 dogs

Which kind of dogs? They didn’t say

8
Rich Davis
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 4:12 am

The innumeracy is literally painful (and yes, that is the Bidenesque ‘literally’, meaning not literally but figuratively)!

Not merely the question of what type or size of dog, but for what period of time? Is it in perpetuity, or maybe for the same period of time as the short haul flight? And what is the supposed climate impact of “having a dog” for any period of time?

It feels like they are conditioning people to be incapable of such questions so that they simply accept whatever they are told.

strativarius
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 28, 2023 5:04 am

I believe it was ownership for 1 year. But the difference between, say a chihuahua and a Newfoundland or a St. Bernard is quite considerable.

gezza1298
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 5:18 am

Typical BBC inexactitude. Dogs go from a Great Dane the size of a Shetland pony to toy dogs that you can fit a pair of into a shoe box.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  bnice2000
May 28, 2023 2:27 am

They haven’t named names so we know what qualifications they have to do the verifying

gezza1298
Reply to  bnice2000
May 28, 2023 5:19 am

Well there is a lie to start with. They are censors not journalists.

bluehuedo
May 28, 2023 12:50 am

TV media should be fun and light, some educational. But the bloated BBC is none of that. I haven’t forgotten the early scare adverts that seemed like you’d be carted off and never be seen again. How could they get away with it. Because they could call folk criminals. Looking around, I see over 50,000 were criminalized in 2020. And for what? It’s infantilization of the public and producing boring custom dramas. Which somehow needs 5 Billion quid a year. Of course folk were in fear of saying scrap it, as you were asking for a crime to be scrapped.

Geoff Sherrington
May 28, 2023 12:57 am

In addition, Australia’s Tony Thomas, a very experienced journalist, has written about captured journalism and groups that are buying fodder from central sources and spreading it as if it was news. These sellers need fact checking.
Geoff S
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/media/2023/05/the-obliging-presstitutes-of-climate-journalism/

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
May 28, 2023 11:51 am

I see where the Associated Press is being accused of doing the same thing: Writing climate scare stories for money.

I tried to do a search on this but google keeps timing out for some reason.

UK-Weather Lass
May 28, 2023 1:02 am

Here is a piece from spiked which demonstrates how the BBC reflects the cultural elite’s paranoid fear of free speech.  

 
 https://www.spiked-online.com/2023/05/23/the-truth-about-the-bbcs-war-on-disinformation/
 

It seems that were the BBC to self- check for disinformation then it would have shut itself down many times in the many years that have passed by since it was first overrun with a desire to be ‘woke’.
 
 Sadly the BBC is way past its sell by date.  Perhaps a class action against Auntie would put it and us out of our respective miseries.  

gezza1298
Reply to  UK-Weather Lass
May 28, 2023 5:37 am

Easy answer is to stop paying the licence.

JimmyV1965
May 28, 2023 1:13 am

The Hunter Biden laptop scandal is the single most dangerous act of disinformation in modern history. A political party working in concert with the state security apparatus – the CIA and FBI – along with big tech and the regime media, to suppress a scandal that could damage a presidential candidate. This makes Jan. 6 look like a playdate.

JimmyV1965
May 28, 2023 1:19 am

The regime media is collapsing into irrelevance. That’s why the report specifically mentions alternative media. And what’s that – podcasts, substack, new media like Unherd and websites like WUWT. This is the last gasp of a dieing industry.

Richard Page
Reply to  JimmyV1965
May 28, 2023 4:09 am

True – an attack on independant or alternative media sources; they are trying to suppress anybody who could give access to information that the BBC don’t like. How long before they use this to lobby the government to ban these sites?

186no
May 28, 2023 1:54 am

Who are “they ” that try to tell (snow) me ‘why you can trust The BBC”?

“They” must be so tied into their version of “truth” they cannot see that this illustrates The BBC is utterly doomed; I do not need to list any of the hundreds of reported complaints of news bias/factual inaccuracies etc that have been grudgingly upheld as well as ignored. Several complaints of mine have been swept aside despite me providing irrefutable proof that the BBC lied – enuff said.

The BBC is part of the Trusted (HAH) News Initiative involving many diverse “organisations”; part of this malign group is the Canadian National Broadcaster CBC: I recommend folks to view this video with Rodney Palmer – he torpedoes CBC, and BBC by proxy:

https://rumble.com/embed/v2d6scs/?pub=4#?secret=yrcKWlqOoR

Some key questions for Davie and Spring, all so called investigative journalists involved with Verify occur to me, most importantly to me : why can people, trapped into paying a licence fee from which they cannot legally straightforwardly contract out, trust The BBC News editorial output when it follows the narrative of a key private sponsor – the BMGF? 100% compromised.

The BBC needs to realise that their involvement in the suppression of people free to act and interact has failed – totally; the information “we” need is being published daily that destroys their captured narrative; but keep going because “you” are sowing the seeds of your own destruction – may it continue and end quickly.

Ed Zuiderwijk
May 28, 2023 1:59 am

Marianne Spring. Journalist, minor degree in French and Russian.

An expert, then, on hypothesis testing and data analysis.

What is it with people with degrees in French? Frans Timmermans and now this woman.

My father was a teacher of the beautiful French language, with a degree I add, but I never heard him pontificate about vaccins or the climate.

7
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
May 28, 2023 3:14 am

As I have pointed out elsewhere at least she is familiar with Правда

Which is of course an epithet used to describe the BBC, and that’s the truth. In Russian Известня means news. The Soviets had a saying

There’s no news in Pravda and no truth in Izvestia.

It seems our modern media has got there

strativarius
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
May 28, 2023 3:16 am

A friend of mine is a retired teacher of French who still does a couple of days a week. He tells me that the current crop of teachers make the most basic errors in the language and don’t even realise it.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  strativarius
May 28, 2023 3:47 am

My father’s speciality was medieval French spoken in the Provence, similar to Occitan. The language of the troubadours. He teased us with a very explicit if not raunchy literature which when discussed in the classroom produced red ears and nervous fidgeting.

Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 2:25 am

Sorry, but I’ve JUST GOT TO put this one in – from the BBC no less but they’re only really the messenger here, not fair to shoot them on this.

Headline:Why Australia decided to quit its vaping habitBBC

It’s a story like as how girls don’t/can’t talk to boys, and vice-versa – but here are the kids catching the flak.

The kids know, instinctively, that ‘something is wrong‘ with their parents.
But of course they don’t have the words or any variation on power & control – especially when their parents cheerfully ignore them and head off and are constantly attending to their ‘mistresses’
‘Mistress’ being any one or more of the myriad addictive ‘things there are out there.
(Booze, sugar & comfort food, trash TV, junk science/media, cannabis, gambling, actual prostitutes, parliamentary squabbling, virtue signalling, superglue etc etc

Sio the kids do what their parents do = find a mistress that makes them happy.
Nicotine in this case.

And here we see, in Australia, the total & absolute misinformation about what’s happening.
It is misinformation in that it is a lie, it is a Lie by Omission

What is stellar supernova spectacular in its blinding absence is any discussion or acknowledgement about why the kids are using this stuff.
Not a peep.

And there won’t be because – the adults know they caused it.
But no they won’t admit – it’s so much easier to slap down the kids = The Exact Opposite of what having children is supposed to be about

It is unspeakable and inhuman wrongness – and BBC steers a million miles clear while disseminating it around the globe.

OK, it’s maybe not the remit of the story to explain all that ‘addiction nonsense’ but it’s the spreading of the message that ‘kids are wrong, kids are bad, kids are junkies‘ that is wrong.
It’s the propaganda that’s wrong.

There isn’t a fate too awful……….

edit:
It gets worse – there are now UK Government Plans to directly subsidise sugar – the production of which is what’s causing the observed climate changes.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65736944

strativarius
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 28, 2023 4:15 am

What’s your position on fried Mars bars?

Ben Vorlich
May 28, 2023 2:25 am

Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
Juvenal

mikelowe2013
May 28, 2023 2:56 am

That will be as full of lies as the normal BBC channels!

Nik
May 28, 2023 2:57 am

Government investigating and policing itself. How cute.

bonbon
May 28, 2023 3:03 am

Remember the DHS DGB, the MDM – Misinformation/Disinformation/Malinformation board that Nina Jankovicz resigned in disgrace, who called herself Scary Poppins saying the 1st Amendment is ‘fairy dust’ on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/wiczipedia/status/1362153807879303171
Jankovicz later registered as a British Foreign Agent, used to advise the Kiev Disinformation agency, worked for Britain’s Integrity Initiative.

https://www.revolver.news/2022/04/nina-jankowicz-bidens-new-minister-of-truth-moaning-myrtle-rundown/

Why do I see BBC taking up the slack?

bonbon
May 28, 2023 3:27 am

Meanwhile across the sea, the mother of all verification bills :

https://gript.ie/hate-speech-consultation-received-mostly-negative-responses/

“The government’s hate speech bill ultimately passed overwhelmingly in the Dáil this week, with the support of all government parties, and even opposition parties such as Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, and the Labour Party. In total, it was approved by an overwhelming 110 votes in favour, with only 14 TDs opposed.”
This makes BBC Verify look like lukewarm herbal tea!
Mere possession of a dusty copy of Dostoyevsky could mean the jug!

bonbon
Reply to  bonbon
May 28, 2023 3:33 am

Details here :

grift.jpg
observa
May 28, 2023 3:40 am

“I’m looking at the way alternative media is funded, I’m looking at its impact on local communities, I’m looking at its connections with far-right figures and also its foreign links,” she said.

XR doomster types as you were.

George Daddis
Reply to  observa
May 28, 2023 6:30 am

No investigation of “Far Left” links; say George Soros for just one example?

Graemethecat
May 28, 2023 3:54 am

A separate study that same year indicated that only 44% of Britons trusted BBC journalists to be truthful in their reporting, compared to 48% who did not trust its news division to be accurate.

The fact that nearly half the population of the UK has lost faith in the BBC shows just how deep the rot runs in that organization.

Captain Climate
May 28, 2023 4:13 am

Why can’t they just employ an editor to stop the misinformation they regularly and knowingly publish?

Tom Halla
May 28, 2023 4:47 am

The irony is that Eric Blair “George Orwell” worked for the BBC.

strativarius
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 28, 2023 5:41 am

Where do you think he got some of his ‘ideas’?

Steve Smith
May 28, 2023 4:52 am

It is indeed telling that she’s only interested in right wing “disinformation “

Joseph Zorzin
May 28, 2023 4:54 am

The BBC, Britain’s public broadcaster, announced the launch of a new “disinformation” unit in its newsroom to combat claimed conspiracy theories and fake news.

The idea that there are a lot of conspiracy theories and fake news out there that are a threat to the truth- is the ultimate conspiracy theory!

SteveG
May 28, 2023 4:57 am

Fake News!

Denis
May 28, 2023 5:49 am

“…will be composed of approximately 60 journalists “who will form a highly specialised operation with a range of forensic investigative skills and open source intelligence”…”

Why “journalists?” Just what forensic skills are taught at journalism schools and what is “open source intelligence” other than reading the other guys paper?

paul courtney
May 28, 2023 6:10 am

This is ironic, the press has a disinfo board. Before the word “disinformation” was bleached out and prepped for a new progressive fake hair color, we had the word “false”, and we had a First Amendment that protected the press from government boards of any kind telling the press what’s too false to print. It worked so well (Better than any other approach to speech and press) that progressives must destroy it. Progs are mostly incompetent, but they are good at destroying things that work. Now they move the “government disinfo board” in house, just like the USA (h/t Matt Taibi).

George Daddis
May 28, 2023 6:20 am

At the top of the list should be claims that the BBC is an unbiased news organization.
Next item would be to squash the myth that the PROTEST on January 6th was a “coup”.

2hotel9
May 28, 2023 6:42 am

So, they are officially spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories. Got it.

mikesigman
May 28, 2023 7:01 am

What’s interesting is to see how the Left has dumbed even England down to the point that they don’t remember who George Orwell is, nor do they appreciate the irony of the BBC installing a Truthspeak department.

Bob
May 28, 2023 2:10 pm

Are these people completely deaf? If we don’t believe what you are telling us what on earth makes you think we will believe your so called fact checkers. You idiots!

Mike Jonas
Editor
May 28, 2023 2:33 pm

We learn from our mistakes. That means that suppressing fake news will inhibit learning. That means that the BBC’s approach will push us towards a new dark age.

The answer is not to suppress fake news, but to openly and freely discuss it. ie, to argue the case. Daylight is the best disinfectant.

Pat from Kerbob
May 28, 2023 8:45 pm

BBC Verify will be composed of approximately 60 journalists “who will form a highly specialised operation with a range of forensic investigative skills and open source intelligence”

As in the USA and canada they will be looking to defend the narrative against all information.

