Wildfires

Are the Large Alberta Fires the Result of Climate Change?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

Cliff Mass

During the last few weeks, large fires have initiated and grown over northern Alberta, resulting in massive smoke plumes (see the image below from one week ago).   Here in Washington State, we experienced a few days of smoke aloft from these fires last week.

I have received a number of emails asking whether such Alberta fires are unusual for this time of the year and whether global warming (climate change) could be the cause.

In addition, several media outlets have published headline articles about the topic, suggesting that human emissions of greenhouse gases were the main cause.

It turns out that reality is more complicated.   

May is typically the biggest month for Alberta wildfires, there is little upward trend in Canadian wildfires, and anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions are a very small part of the story.

Canadian Wildfire Statistics

Based on an official Canadian government wildfire database, here is a map of Canadian wildfires from 1980-2020.  Alberta wildfires are generally found over the northern half of the province, which includes large areas of boreal forest and grassland.

What is the long-term trend of Canadian wildfires?  Increasing due to global warming?  

Perhaps surprising to some, the answer is no (see below).

For all of Canada, the number of fires is DECREASING, and there is no obvious trend in the area burned.

What about Alberta, where the current batch of wildfires are burning?

Lots of variability but little upward trend (see below).  The biggest fire was in the early 1980s.

The lack of a long-term trend in wildfires is important:  one WOULD expect an upward trend if global warming/climate change was a significant contributor.

Some folks have argued that having big Alberta fires in May points to global warming.  They suggest that it is warming so fast that wildfires are occurring early!  

But folks making such claims need to look at the data.  Historically, May is the month of the most frequent wildfires in Alberta.  (a graphic from a paper on trends in Alberta wildfire below).

Furthermore, many of Alberta’s great wildfires occurred in May, such as the huge Fort McMurray fire in early May 2016 and 2011 Great Slave Lake fire of 2011.

But why is May such a big month for northern Alberta wildfires?

It has to do with surface fuels.  After a long, cool/wet winter, there are a lot of dead fuels (e.g., dried grass, annuals) from the previous year that are on the ground after the snow has melted.  Such light fuels dry very quickly during the first warm weather and are ready to burn in early May.

But the optimal burn season is limited in time.  Only a few weeks later, there is a greening of the surface vegetation (grasses start to grow, annuals sprout leave) and such greening REDUCES the flammability of the surface fuels.  Which side would you expect to burn in the picture below?

There is a short favorable May window for large Alberta fires before the greening.    But to take “advantage” of it you need favorable drying conditions, which are associated with a strong, upper-level ridge of high pressure over the region.  And strong winds and lightning are favorable as well.

Furthermore, rainfall peaks during the summer (see monthly precipitation in Edmonton below).


The setup for the fires earlier this month was nearly perfect. In early May, an intense ridge of high pressure developed over southern Canada (see a plot of the difference from normal heights at 500 hPa pressure below for 1-15 May). Red and orange indicate MUCH higher than normal pressure in the lower atmosphere (around 18,000 ft).

Such high pressure resulted in intense drying and warming that helped dry the surface vegetation before greening occurred.  There is no evidence that such a pattern is the result of climate change.

There were periods of strong, dry winds in early May due to the large pressure gradient at the edge of the high pressure at lower elevations (see example below on May 6).  Strong wind is a primo accelerator of fire.

You can understand the situation by looking at the observed weather at Edmonton Airport from late April to early May (below).   Rainy and around 60F in late April, then rapid warming and wind on April 30th with a jump to 85F on May 1, followed by 86 and 88 on May 3-4.   

Perfect weather to dry out the surface fuels, followed by lightning at the high pressure shifted eastward.  Human ignitions are also distinct possibilities.

In summary, there is little evidence that the Alberta wildfires represent a climate event.  

Intense drying weather occurred exactly when the surface fuels were most vulnerable before greening.  May is typically the month of the biggest Alberta fires for a reason and the smoke that reached the Northwest aloft from the fires was simply the result of a favorable wind pattern aloft (easterly flow), not the results of a slowly warming planet.

__________________

Note:  I will do a special online Zoom session this Saturday (May 27th for my Patreon supporters).  Will talk about wildfire meteorology and answer your questions.

Tom Halla
May 23, 2023 6:10 pm

Judging from the map of fire area, it would appear fires occur on a regular basis. I knew that was true of Mediterranean climates, but not boreal forests.

1
MJB
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 23, 2023 7:23 pm

Indeed, many boreal species are specifically adapted to fire, for example the cones of jack pine are closed until sufficient heat melts the resin allowing them to open and release seeds into the newly burned area. Aspen roots have hundreds of adventitious buds per yard / meter waiting to create a carpet of new sucker growth if the fire does not burn too deeply. Even lowland swamps and bogs will burn infrequently – you can find charcoal in the upper soil layers in essentially all parts of the boreal forest.

1
karlomonte
May 23, 2023 6:18 pm

The smoke has been choking thick in Eastern Colorado the past three days.

2
Walter
Reply to  karlomonte
May 23, 2023 7:40 pm

A storm is forecast for the Front Range tomorrow, which should clear the skies of smoke.

0
Bob
May 23, 2023 6:40 pm

Thank you Cliff very helpful.

1
Edward Katz
May 23, 2023 6:42 pm

As the headline mentioned, during an election year in a resource-dependent province, the talk of climate change is off the table. None of the parties has proposed any new carbon taxes or major environmental initiatives because it’s aware that these would cost it votes. This is another reminder of the low priority that people in general attach to climate action regardless of where they live.

1
JCM
May 23, 2023 7:07 pm

The fires are originating in the marginal lands, in the increasingly fragmented regions. A general trend of increasing fire risk should be anticipated. A no-trend or low trend may indicate a moderating effect from climate.

The burning of the marginal terrain in the newly fragmented catchments is an ecosystem forcing, whereby edges are dry and drained, beaver extirpated; fungal networks gone, invertebrates and bottom feeders, missing. The forest edges like a drying crust, with the isolated patches like crispy croutons.

The only option for the forest is to oxidize when its biology is deceased. It is for survival. Whether over-mature, or unnaturally dried. Mono timber plantations too. Like a frost-bitten toe, it must be removed

Fire risk is mutli dimensional – it is not surprising for the ecosystem to burn the marginal wasted and wilting bush. Temperature, wind, and recent rain only tell a small party of the story. The condition of the landscape is of paramount consideration.

Climate fanatics distract from such matters, by their reductionist logic and raw unabated ignorance.

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3ffcc2d0ef3e4e0999b0cf8b636defa3

Untitled.png
1
HB
May 23, 2023 7:36 pm

Very good analysis of Canadian weather patterns and fire properties Thank you

1
Walter
May 23, 2023 7:51 pm

Also noteworthy is how dry this year’s spring was in Alberta. The western CONUS has very similar weather with western Canada. March was extremely cold; snow covered my lawn from 26 out of the 31 days, which is something I’ve never before witnessed in my lifetime. April was also cold; a very strong blizzard struck April 3 and April 4. The rest of the month stayed relatively cold with a few high pressure systems causing occasional unseasonable warmth. May seems to have reversed that trend. We’re having our warmest May since 1994 and little precipitation has fallen. Overall though, I think it balances out the extremely cold conditions seen early on in the spring. I’m hoping this summer is cool and wet. El Ninos usually promote cold and wet conditions for CONUS.

0
Mike
May 23, 2023 7:59 pm

In summary, there is little evidence that the Alberta wildfires represent a climate event.  

Particularly when there is no such thing as a climate event.

0
lance
May 23, 2023 7:59 pm

The smoke has been very bad for a long time even down in southern Alberta. On the PM2.5 scale, we hit 477 out of 500 last week…not fun.

However, lets not count out the number of wild fires caused by ‘man’, quads, cigarettes etc….yes, lightning causes a lot, but so do stupid humans

0
