Germany’s Federal Network Agency Plans To Ration Electricity As Electric Power Crisis Heightens

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

The greatest energy folly of all time… Germany restricts electricity supply while ramping up demand! Rationing unavoidable

Nowadays it seems Germany is doing everything possible to warp-speed ruin itself.

If today’s German leaders were driving a car and wanted to go faster, they would ease off the gas pedal and slam on the brakes  – and hope it works! That’s basically how they’re handling the country’s energy crisis. Some would understandably equate it all to lunacy.

Soon this may be what Germans with heat pumps and electric cars are going to be seeing next winter. 

Going electric while shutting down power plants

While leaders demand citizens quickly switch over to electric mobility and heat pump systems, thus placing ever huger demands on the power grid, they are reacting by shutting off nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, thus making electricity even more scarce than it already is.

Rationing becoming unavoidable

As Germany’s energy shortages intensify, it’s no surprise that rationing is becoming only way out. And so the Federal Network Agency now proposes that grid operators be allowed to ration electricity in the future to avoid possible overloads caused by charging e-cars and heat pumps. This how grid overloads are to be avoided in the future.

Nightmare for companies

Companies planning to set up shop in Germany may want to think again if they plan on using electricity. Firstly prices have soared and are among the highest in the world, and secondly: don’t expect the supply to be reliable as brownouts are now in the plans.

Even worse for private citizens

For private  consumers, it gets even worse. According to the plan, beginning already in 2024, grid operators are to be empowered “to temporarily restrict electricity purchases from private charging stations and heat pumps to avoid peak loads,” reports Blackout News.

Have blankets ready

“If it is proven that the grid could be overloaded, the distribution grid operator has the right to reduce the power,” said Klaus Müller, head of the Federal Network Agency in an interview with BR24. In other words, if it’s January and -10°C outside, your heat pump may be remotely switched off. Have blankets ready.

Power grid totally inadequate

Another problem is the lack of power grid upgrades that are necessary to handle the huge extra demand for power that heat pumps and electric cars will create. The result: severe supply bottlenecks and overloads. Again, the only measure available for the challenge will be rationing.

Lower electric rates for those who have to freeze

“In order to avoid delays in the connection of heat pumps and charging stations, an additional control option by the distribution grid operator is necessary, reports Blackout News. “In the end, a corresponding control means nothing other than a rationing of electricity purchases. As compensation for the affected consumers, it is envisaged that they will receive a reduction in their grid fees.”

Criticism mounts (finally)

A number of industry associations have widely criticized the “unilateral and unlimited throttling” of the power supply and warn this would mean “considerable restrictions for consumers and thus also limit consumer acceptance of heat pumps and electric cars”.

Unless Germany radically changes course in its energy policy, citizens who heat their homes with heat pumps and travel with electric cars may find themselves often stranded in unheated homes in the wintertime.

Greatest energy folly of all time?

No one could have imagined a folly of this scale less than 2 years ago, just before the current Socialist-Green government took over the reins of power at the end of 2021. Other countries may want to avoid the idiotic German path.

Rod Evans
May 19, 2023 2:29 am

‘Common sense has left the building’
The Worst Options Knowingly Enacted, WOKE for short.

2
186no
May 19, 2023 2:41 am

While leaders demand citizens quickly switch over to electric mobility and heat pump systems, thus placing ever huger demands on the power grid, they are reacting by shutting off nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, thus making electricity even more scarce than it already is.”

A damning, brainless description of a bunch of lemmings in charge of pivotal, essential policy making a grossly stupid series of decisions which end up as a bigger scandal than Derek Hatton sending public sector workers’ dismissal letters by taxi..

1
strativarius
May 19, 2023 2:44 am

I would laugh but then the same delusional thinking is at work here in the U.K.

“””With a stronger green and digital future, by 2030 we can:

Seize the opportunities of a low carbon and digital economy
Radically cut emissions
Reverse the decline of nature
Buy, make and sell more in Britain
Manage a fair and prosperous transition to net zero”””
https://labour.org.uk/stronger-together/britain-2030/green-and-digital-future/

“””Reaching Net Zero by 2050 with investment in clean energy solutions and green infrastructure to reduce carbon emissions and pollution.”””
https://www.conservatives.com/content/conservatives/gb/en/our-plan.html

Bonkers

0
Peta of Newark
Reply to  strativarius
May 19, 2023 2:57 am

You nailed it Strat:
Slightly similar and just from yesterday, BBC ran a story about how raw sewage was now being dumped into rivers and coastal waters.
They opened a comments thread which was intended, as BBC comments now are, to allow unhinged LeftWing KnowNothings & NutJobs to rant, rave and throw personal invective at ‘The Money Grubbing Conservative Party and Water Companies’
(Even Mr Putin got a few mentions?????)

Someone mentioned the halcyon 1970’s when all was lovely and I replied to say that UK population had doubled since then , also the amount of rainwater from roofs, roads, driveways etc entering the system would also have doubled and rising with all those new houses.

Meanwhile, NIMBYs in those house don’t want their roads all dug up to instal new drains.
Hence why it now cannot cope even before folks are flushing away all sorts of things they shouldn’t (blocking the drains) and having many many more baths and showers than they ever did.
(Because today’s rubbish carbohydrate/sugar food gives them Awful Body Odour – hence why they get eaten by ticks & mozzies. Not= Climate doing that.)

I pointed out that UK Gov is trying to build 300,000 new houses every year and connect them to a very old (Victorian) system.
IOW: Same as the electricity in this story = Government is (recklessly) increasing demand for a service but not the supply of that service.

Hence I said, that’s why the drains/sewers are now overflowing and the infrastructure cannot cope.

Everyone was also horrified at the suggested cost of improvements: £10 Billion.
I suggested that this was ‘peanuts’ and for every UK household amounted to £330.
If that figure was (according to the assembled throng/rabble) horrifying & unaffordable, how exactly are folks going to find £20,000 for a heat-pump and another 40 or 50 thousand for an electric car inside the next 7 or 8 years?

Everything I said, (I got past the AI robot moderator) was removed by A BBC Moderator

Just who are the deniers in ALL of this….

0
