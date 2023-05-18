Alarmism Hurricanes

Cyclone Mocha: Don’t Fall for the Climate Bait

Guest Blogger
    By Vijay Jayaraj

    On May 14, Cyclone Mocha made landfall near Myanmar and Bangladesh. It was not surprising to see many mainstream media blame climate change for it. The pattern has now become common.

    Every time there is a major cyclonic event, the media fan fear of climate change and argue that human-induced emissions of carbon dioxide are causing more extreme weather. However, an examination of relevant data shows such reports to be misleading.

    As I write this, Mocha has made landfall close to the Myanmar–Bangladesh border. Residents of coastal districts of Chattogram and Barishal are likely to experience the worst impact of the cyclone for weeks to come.

    Among the most vulnerable are refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar and have been living for half a decade in Bangladesh camps without the protection of storm-resistant shelter. As sad as the situation is, cyclones are not unprecedented for the region.

    Incidence of Cyclonic Storms are Decreasing

    According to the Indian Government’s “Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region,” overall cyclone frequency in the Indian Ocean is showing no increase. In fact, there has been a decrease.

    “Long-term observations (1951–2018) indicate a significant reduction in annual frequency of tropical cyclones” in both the North Indian Ocean basin and the Bay of Bengal, the report states.

    Image: Annual Frequency of Cyclonic Storm (CS) between 1891 and 2016. Linear trend lines are indicated by dashed lines—black (1891–2018), blue (1951–2018). 10-year running mean is shown by a solid-green line. Source: Extreme Storms, Indian Meteorological Department, Govt. of India. Published June 13, 2020.

    The data clearly show a decrease in frequency of cyclones for more than 100 years in the North Indian Ocean, the birthplace of storms affecting more than 1.5 billion people. However, this information is obscured by cherry picking data for shorter times frames to suggest alarming weather trends.

    Hurricane Data Reveal Similar Decrease in U.S.

    It is not just the Indian Ocean region. In the U.S., there has been a decrease in the number of landfalling hurricanes per decade since 1850. According to data from the Hurricane Research Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the number of major hurricanes have been declining since the 1950s.

    “In summary, it is premature to conclude with high confidence that increasing atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations from human activities have had a detectable impact on Atlantic basin hurricane activity,” NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory states.

    The mainstream media is good at tricking people into believing a false emergency. In instances like Cyclone Mocha, they prey on people’s compassion for storm victims and use the calamity to drive fear into people’s minds.

    Don’t fall for the climate bait. We will see more and more of it in the coming days, as the climate doomsday bandwagon loses steam in many parts of our world. And desperate times call for desperate deceptions embedded onto the public psyche through repetitive, aggressive media programming.

    This commentary was first published by the CO2 Coalition, May 15, 2023, and can be accessed here.

    Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK and resides in India.

    Nick Stokes
    May 18, 2023 2:08 am

    However, an examination of relevant data shows such reports to be misleading.”
    So what did those reports actually say?

    cilo
    Reply to  Nick Stokes
    May 18, 2023 2:26 am

    Dude, you are getting ever faster! Does your troll team have a new, sharp manager, or did you just employ more keyboard jockeys?
    But since you are meta-infomed, what you say there is an uptick in hurricane frequency due soon, which you have already prepared all the PR horror tales for, to unleash upon us denialist heathens during the next 40 news cycles?
    P.S. Why does it “cost” to have access to all the atmospheric data? Did our taxes and penalties not already pay your friggin’salary, and platinum probes, and all-terrain vehicles and visits to climastrology conferences all over the world? Does the weather bureau not have computers and internet?
    I am not being facetious, I am genuinely interested in your ‘business’ model. And I am not addressing Ole’ Nick the Stoker of warmunist hellfire and discord, I am talking to Nick Stokes the bureau agent.
    Really cool nom-de-plume, must say. Only caught on two days ago…
    Now burst my bubble and tell me that’s a real name of a real person… still a cool coincidence, yeah?

    Nick Stokes
    Reply to  cilo
    May 18, 2023 2:42 am

    It’s actually the real name of me.

    strativarius
    Reply to  Nick Stokes
    May 18, 2023 3:10 am

    Stokes…

    “”to add fuel to a large fire and move the fuel around with a stick so that it burns well and produces a lot of heat:””

    Pretty accurate

    strativarius
    Reply to  Nick Stokes
    May 18, 2023 3:03 am

    Did it occur to you to try to find out?

    Sometimes one needs to make a little effort

    rah
    Reply to  strativarius
    May 18, 2023 3:44 am

    You should know by now that alarmists always demand to be spoon fed any data or information that disputes their preconceived notions. Then once you feed it to them they’ll spit it out and demand you wipe their chin!

    That being said here are some search results that claim warming is making TCs worse.

    cyclone Mocha caused by climate change – Search (bing.com)

    Last edited 15 minutes ago by rah
    strativarius
    Reply to  rah
    May 18, 2023 4:01 am

    I saw no harm in asking him, but I didn’t expect a reply for obvious reasons.

    I never use bing, myself, but the funniest one to my mind was…

    UN agencies brace for disaster
    I read that as itching for….

    Alpha
    Reply to  Nick Stokes
    May 18, 2023 3:42 am

    From the BBC: “Scientists say storms such as cyclones have become stronger and more frequent due to climate change.”

    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-65595693

    … Nick Stokes you know damn well what they say.

    HotScot
    Reply to  Nick Stokes
    May 18, 2023 3:52 am

    We have been asking the same question of the sources of your nonsense for years. Yet to get an answer.

    observa
    Reply to  Nick Stokes
    May 18, 2023 4:00 am

    Nick knows full well who and what perpetually stokes the dooming-
    El Niño and La Niña have become more extreme and frequent because of climate change (msn.com)
    They are the very model of a modern major modeller. Eisenhower warned us about the rise of these taxeaters and what they’d become.

    strativarius
    May 18, 2023 3:07 am

    IPCC rule #94

    Cold = weather
    Hot = global warming

    “”Mocha
    If you have a coffee machine, treat yourself to a comforting, chocolatey mocha. “”
    https://www.bbcgoodfood.com/recipes/mocha

    rah
    May 18, 2023 3:51 am

    BTW they should be celebrating the relatively low death count. Though the final numbers aren’t in and won’t be for some time, it is already clear that the toll is going to be tiny compared to that caused by many previous powerful TCs that have come ashore in that area.

