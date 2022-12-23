Bad science journalism

Turtles Must Go North to Survive

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

Pinky and Perky to emigrate to North Pole:

Joe Pinkstone is one of the new generation of journalists, who do not bother checking the facts and naively believe every silly scare story thrown their way. A few years ago, for instance, he told us that lager prices would double because severe droughts caused by climate change were going to decimate barley fields.

If he had bothered to actually read this new report, he would have found out that the authors were not saying turtles would be forced north, rather that their range would expand northwards. Sure, there may be some regional changes, but these would be caused by long term changes in precipitation. And as the authors admit, projections of precipitation trends are notoriously untrustworthy.

Bear in mind that the study looks at non-marine turtles, I doubt whether any of us have seen hordes of turtles heading up the M1, given that we are already 1C warmer than the Little Ice Age.

###

Here is a link to the study

Highlights

  • Non-marine turtles invaded higher paleolatitudes several times in the past
  • Non-marine turtles reached their highest latitudes in the Cenomanian and Eocene
  • Occupation of high paleolatitudes is projected at extreme emission scenarios
  • Human occupation at high latitudes may prevent turtle adaptation to climate change

Summary

Past responses to environmental change provide vital baseline data for estimating the potential resilience of extant taxa to future change. Here, we investigate the latitudinal range contraction that terrestrial and freshwater turtles (Testudinata) experienced from the Late Cretaceous to the Paleogene (100.5–23.03 mya) in response to major climatic changes. We apply ecological niche modeling (ENM) to reconstruct turtle niches, using ancient and modern distribution data, paleogeographic reconstructions, and the HadCM3L climate model to quantify their range shifts in the Cretaceous and late Eocene. We then use the insights provided by these models to infer their probable ecological responses to future climate scenarios at different representative concentration pathways (RCPs 4.5 and 8.5 for 2100), which project globally increased temperatures and spreading arid biomes at lower to mid-latitudes. We show that turtle ranges are predicted to expand poleward in the Northern Hemisphere, with decreased habitat suitability at lower latitudes, inverting a trend of latitudinal range contraction that has been prevalent since the Eocene. Trionychids and freshwater turtles can more easily track their niches than Testudinidae and other terrestrial groups. However, habitat destruction and fragmentation at higher latitudes will probably reduce the capability of turtles and tortoises to cope with future climate changes.

The entire study is open access and available here.

Scissor
December 23, 2022 6:02 am

They’re going to have to learn how to ice skate.

0
Bryan A
Reply to  Scissor
December 23, 2022 6:42 am

I’m sure if the situation were reversed and turtles were being driven south by the same but opposite mechanism (a cooling earth) they (pseudo scientific reporters) would still be bleating about climate change affecting the turtles ability to survive as their ponds freeze over

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Bryan A
0
antigtiff
December 23, 2022 6:14 am

Save the turtles!

0
Bryan A
Reply to  antigtiff
December 23, 2022 6:45 am

Why can’t we just be Happy Together

0
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Bryan A
December 23, 2022 6:56 am

ah, the good old days- not so much The Turtles, but ’67, the year I graduated from high school- seems like yesterday- where did that 55 years go?

0
Mark Whitney
December 23, 2022 6:16 am

I saw a herd of turtles heading South when I was kid. Their trying to cross the Interstate in Kansas was a hideous sight

1
DMacKenzie
December 23, 2022 6:21 am

Turtles can calculate that -30 at pole, +30 at equator, over 10,000 km distance…woohoo…they can colonize ponds 166 km further north with another degree of warming. About the distance from Bismarck to Minot, North Dakota….

0
strativarius
December 23, 2022 6:45 am

“Joe Pinkstone is one of the new generation of…” hacktivists. I can’t find his [scientific] qualifications anywhere, so I’m assuming he doesn’t have any. After all, as the actress said, if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Michael Mann does. Pinkstone doesn’t.

“Turtles Must Go North to Survive”

Which flies in the face of what the Government’s expert, Sir David King, was telling us:

Why Antarctica will soon be the ‘only’ place to live – literally.

Antarctica is likely to be the world’s only habitable continent by the end of this century if global warming remains unchecked, the Government’s chief scientist, Professor Sir David King, said 

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/why-antarctica-will-soon-be-the-only-place-to-live-literally-58574.html

King’s words have passed the Grauniad by, too.

Climate Crisis
Emperor penguin at risk of extinction, along with two-thirds of native Antarctic species, research shows
International study projects up to 80% of emperor penguin colonies will be ‘quasi-extinct’ by 2100

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/23/two-thirds-of-antarcticas-native-species-under-threat-of-extinction-from-global-heating-research-shows

So, are you ready for a stiff dose of realism? Nobody has to move anywhere. The press do have to move a few newspapers, though.

0
Joseph Zorzin
December 23, 2022 6:54 am

“Joe Pinkstone is one of the new generation of journalists, who do not bother checking the facts and naively believe every silly scare story thrown their way.”

Maybe Pinkstone did read it and understands it but he just lying to the reader- if it bleeds it reads. After all he’s “the science correspondent” so very few people will read the original research. Only “deniers” at WUWT. 🙂

0
