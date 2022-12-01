NASA

NASA Cancels Satellite CO2 Monitoring Project

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; The Geocarb Project cancellation leaves a lot of questions – like how NASA managed to spend $170 million on the CO2 monitoring project without putting anything into space.

NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost

By SETH BORENSTEIN November 30, 2022

NASA is canceling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.

But the space agency said it will still be watching human-caused carbon pollution but in different ways.

When it was announced six years ago, it was supposed to cost $166 million, but the latest NASA figures show costs would balloon to more than $600 million and it was years late, according to NASA Earth Sciences Director Karen St. Germain.

Unlike other satellites that monitor greenhouse gases from low Earth orbit and get different parts of the globe in a big picture, GeoCarb was supposed to be at a much higher altitude of 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) from one fixed place in orbit and focus intently on North and South America. That different and further perspective proved too difficult and costly to get done on budget and on time, St. Germain said.

The equipment alone has more than doubled in price and then there were non-technical issues that would have added more, she said. The agency has already spent $170 million on the now-canceled program and won’t spend any more.

Read more: https://apnews.com/article/space-exploration-science-south-america-business-pollution-c3b6ea27eed442bbf9b57d310f7255c2

How could it possibly cost $600 million to launch two satellites to geostationary orbit? How did the agency manage to spend $170 million without launching a satellite?

I’d love to see an audit into the project, to see how much money if any was diverted to allegedly dual use purposes. Perhaps the incoming Republican congress could launch an investigation into NASA’s expenditure on “non technical issues”.

NASA may still proceed with another Earth focussed project, according to the AP article. Let us hope the new project doesn’t suffer cost blowouts and “non-technical” issues.

Tom Halla
December 1, 2022 10:04 am

What did NASA actually spend the money on?

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 1, 2022 10:19 am

Perhaps program managers are hunkering down at some beach resort with the researchers from Mauna Loa.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 1, 2022 10:09 am

Eric,

NASA is a bureaucracy. They probably spent the money on planning and contracting for much of the work. Then if they cancelled for convenience, rather than cause, they would have paid all those contractors liquidated damages.

Seen this a couple times in my career, with agencies other than NASA. Spend a lot of money, get nothing really tangible in return.

Bill Pekny
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
December 1, 2022 11:17 am

Yes. I’ve personally seen a couple of high tech government contracts cancelled for convenience.

Hmmm. Wonder if wind, solar, batteries might/should follow that path?

ResourceGuy
December 1, 2022 10:10 am

How many tons of CO2 were expended in this mission to nowhere?

strativarius
December 1, 2022 10:11 am

“”human-caused carbon pollution””

Science it ain’t.

n.n
Reply to  strativarius
December 1, 2022 11:42 am

Missing links in attribution (i.e. natural vs anthropogenic), qualification (e.g. greening effect), and effect… net-effect (e.g. global vs local, temporal vs progressive).

”human-caused carbon pollution”

It reads like a cookbook for carbon-based life. Abort. Cannibalize. Sequester.

doonman
December 1, 2022 10:31 am

This is all Putin’s fault. We can’t afford the price of diesel to launch satellites anymore.

3
Steve Case
December 1, 2022 10:39 am

Let us hope the new project doesn’t suffer cost blowouts and “non-technical” issues.”
__________________________________________________________

Let’s hope NASA drops the whole project

leif@leif.org
December 1, 2022 10:40 am

Since the ‘science is settled’ who needs to track CO2 anymore?

Joseph Zorzin
December 1, 2022 10:40 am

“But the space agency said it will still be watching human-caused carbon pollution…”

Big assumption there- that there is such a thing as human-caused carbon pollution.

I’d have more respect for such “science writing” if the author understood the difference between carbon and carbon dioxide. I doubt the agency used those words.

“but the latest NASA figures show costs would balloon to more than $600 million”

If they think that’s expensive, what do they think of the hundreds of trillions it’ll take to get to net zero nirvana?

Denis
December 1, 2022 11:04 am

Likely adding to NASA’s reluctance is that OCO1 and OCO2 did not show the desired results – the USA is not a major CO2 contributor. Forest basins are.

Redge
December 1, 2022 11:08 am

NASA cancels greenhouse gas monitoring satellite due to cost

But global warming is an existential threat to all life on earth.

Cost is unimportant when we’re all gonna diiiieee!!!

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Redge
jgmccabe
December 1, 2022 11:10 am

Have you worked in the space industry Eric?

R.Morton
December 1, 2022 11:19 am

NASA is canceling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated.”

I guess by “complicated” they mean “well, crap. There’s no way we can put this thing into orbit without looking like the liars that we are regarding “climate change” if anyone on the outside manages to get their hands on any data product that this thing might produce.”

Peta of Newark
Reply to  R.Morton
December 1, 2022 11:35 am

When someone, anyone, says that something is ‘complicated’ – it is a flat-out admission that they don’t understand whatever it is.

They don’t understand their own science – fair enough – it’s complete garbage and no-one understands it.
Simples: CO2 doesn’t radiate at the temps & pressures in Earth’s atmosphere, even Kirk Spock Scotty et al aboard Starship Enterprise wouldn’t be able to see it

