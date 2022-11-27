Left: Baldrick. Source BBC, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject. Right: the computer game Floodland, source Sky News, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject.
Alarmism

Tony Robinson: Make the Climate Apocalypse Fun? Speaking at the Launch of “Floodland”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Actor Sir Tony Robinson, who played the downtrodden henchman Baldrick in the British dark comedy series Blackadder, has criticised doom and gloom at the launch of a climate apocalypse computer game.

Climate change message should not be doom and gloom, says Tony Robinson

Sir Tony, who has made several documentaries about climate change, says he has been “frustrated for quite some time” about the way the issue is discussed.

By Martin Kimber, technology reporter 
Sunday 27 November 2022 05:40, UK

Sir Tony Robinson, star of Blackadder and veteran presenter of Time Team, has told Sky News he wants the message of climate change to be less about doom and gloom and more hopeful.

“I’ve been frustrated for quite some time about the way we talk about climate change,” he said.

“It’s like there’s nothing but doom and gloom.

“We might as well just suck our thumbs, sit in the corner and wait to die.”

Sir Tony, who has made several documentaries about climate change, was speaking to mark the launch of video game Floodland, a survival title set after a climate-induced apocalypse.

Read more: https://news.sky.com/story/tony-robinson-climate-change-message-should-not-be-doom-and-gloom-12756151

I’m not a psychologist, but I’m not sure encouraging frightened kids to play a computer game which helps them visualise and act out their worst nightmares is the path to alleviating their distress?

Tony Robinson is right about one thing, climate advocates embrace too much doom and gloom. The climate community’s unrelieved pessimism will eventually be their undoing, being depressed and miserable stops being fun after a while. But I wish there was a way in the meantime to avert the unspeakable damage greens are doing to the minds and health of vulnerable young people.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Wilde
November 27, 2022 6:04 pm

Is the tide turning ?

1
SMC
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 27, 2022 6:08 pm

No.

0
Stephen Wilde
Reply to  SMC
November 27, 2022 6:20 pm

That would be a pity.
I predicted that a long enough period of quiet sun would lead to La Niña dominance over El Niño and that seems to have come to pass.

0
SMC
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 27, 2022 6:28 pm

There’s a difference between what happens with the physical science and what is desired by the political science. One depends on empirical measurements and observations in the real, physical world. The other depends on goblins, ghouls, fairies and unicorns in fantasy land.

1
SMC
November 27, 2022 6:12 pm

Does ‘Floodland’ visualize homeless people standing on street corners with sandwich boards stating, ‘Repent! The End is Nigh’? If not, then it’s not much for the doom and gloom side of things. /sarc

1
Tom Halla
November 27, 2022 6:24 pm

The environmentalists have been crying “Wolf!” since I was in grade school, and it was at most a Pomeranian. Climate porn has a market, but tales of doom do get stale.

0
SMC
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 27, 2022 6:32 pm

A Pomeranian is too cute. I would think an old, bad tempered, bug eyed, snaggle toothed chihuahua would be more appropriate.

0
Tom Halla
Reply to  SMC
November 27, 2022 6:45 pm

While I was thinking of the most cutesy, Disney cartoon, version of a canid. I was looking for “ too cute” as in being no conceivable threat.

0
SMC
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 27, 2022 6:57 pm

“…being no conceivable threat”
The problem with that is, the Watermelons are most definitely a threat.

0
old cocky
Reply to  SMC
November 27, 2022 6:48 pm

bad tempered, bug eyed, … chihuahua 

Do they come any other way?

0
SMC
Reply to  old cocky
November 27, 2022 6:58 pm

Ummm, is this a trick question? 🙂

0
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: