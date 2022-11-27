Tony Robinson: Make the Climate Apocalypse Fun? Speaking at the Launch of “Floodland”

Essay by Eric Worrall

Actor Sir Tony Robinson, who played the downtrodden henchman Baldrick in the British dark comedy series Blackadder, has criticised doom and gloom at the launch of a climate apocalypse computer game.

Climate change message should not be doom and gloom, says Tony Robinson

Sir Tony, who has made several documentaries about climate change, says he has been “frustrated for quite some time” about the way the issue is discussed.

By Martin Kimber, technology reporter

Sunday 27 November 2022 05:40, UK

Sir Tony Robinson, star of Blackadder and veteran presenter of Time Team, has told Sky News he wants the message of climate change to be less about doom and gloom and more hopeful.

“I’ve been frustrated for quite some time about the way we talk about climate change,” he said.

“It’s like there’s nothing but doom and gloom.

“We might as well just suck our thumbs, sit in the corner and wait to die.”

Sir Tony, who has made several documentaries about climate change, was speaking to mark the launch of video game Floodland, a survival title set after a climate-induced apocalypse.

…