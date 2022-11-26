Indur Goklany: “No Empirical Evidence that Anything Bad is Happening B/C of Climate Change”

Climate realism

Tom Nelson Podcast #43

Dr. Indur M. Goklany, has 30-plus years in federal and state governments and the private sector, during which he has written more than one hundred monographs, book chapters, and papers on topics ranging from climate change, human well-being, economic development, technological change and biotechnology to sustainable development.

He has been a visiting fellow with the American Enterprise Institute and was the first Julian Simon Fellow at the Political Economy Research Center in Bozeman, Montana. Working for the U.S. Department of the Interior, he has represented the United States at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and in the negotiations leading to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Is climate change the number one threat to humanity? https://wires.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/wcc.194

2007 book: The Improving State of the World: Why We’re Living Longer, Healthier, More Comfortable Lives on a Cleaner Planet https://www.amazon.com/Improving-State-World-Healthier-Comfortable/dp/1930865996/ref=sr_1_1

IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE: PERCEPTION AND REALITY https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/impacts-of-climate-change-perception-and-reality

Fossil Fuels are the Greenest Energy Sources https://co2coalition.org/publications/fossil-fuels-are-the-greenest-energy-sources/

Tom Nelson’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/tan123

Substack: https://tomn.substack.com/

About Tom: https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/2022/03/about-me-tom-nelson.html

Notes for climate skeptics:

https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/2019/06/useful-notes-for-climate-skeptics.html

ClimateGate emails:

https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/p/climategate_05.html

