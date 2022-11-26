Climate Change Debate

Indur Goklany: “No Empirical Evidence that Anything Bad is Happening B/C of Climate Change”

Climate realism

Tom Nelson Podcast #43

Dr. Indur M. Goklany, has 30-plus years in federal and state governments and the private sector, during which he has written more than one hundred monographs, book chapters, and papers on topics ranging from climate change, human well-being, economic development, technological change and biotechnology to sustainable development.

He has been a visiting fellow with the American Enterprise Institute and was the first Julian Simon Fellow at the Political Economy Research Center in Bozeman, Montana. Working for the U.S. Department of the Interior, he has represented the United States at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and in the negotiations leading to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Is climate change the number one threat to humanity? https://wires.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/wcc.194

2007 book: The Improving State of the World: Why We’re Living Longer, Healthier, More Comfortable Lives on a Cleaner Planet https://www.amazon.com/Improving-State-World-Healthier-Comfortable/dp/1930865996/ref=sr_1_1

IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE: PERCEPTION AND REALITY https://www.heartland.org/publications-resources/publications/impacts-of-climate-change-perception-and-reality
Fossil Fuels are the Greenest Energy Sources https://co2coalition.org/publications/fossil-fuels-are-the-greenest-energy-sources/
Tom Nelson’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/tan123
Substack: https://tomn.substack.com/
About Tom: https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/2022/03/about-me-tom-nelson.html
Notes for climate skeptics:
https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/2019/06/useful-notes-for-climate-skeptics.html
ClimateGate emails:
https://tomnelson.blogspot.com/p/climategate_05.html

Sunsettommy
November 26, 2022 10:04 am

I am certain there is NO climate emergency because nothing has changed in my Columbia Basin region since 1964 when I moved there.

Too many people ignore cycles of warming and cooling which is a shame since this current warming cycle is nearing the end of it cycle according to past changing warm/cool cycles pattern of the past few thousand years.

MarkW
Reply to  Sunsettommy
November 26, 2022 10:50 am

Too many people have no knowledge of anything that happened more than about 10 years ago.
The result of this is that too many people actually believe the media when they declare that a run of the mill storm is “unprecedented”.

morfu03
November 26, 2022 10:37 am

Bad things happen because of climate change all the time!
The ice ages for example..
The author probably meant to say that anthropogenic part to the
global warming had no measurable effect so far..
Why do skeptics play this game of following alarmists redefinition of things?
Climate change is real, anthropogenic warming is real, but if the later had any influence on the first is as of yet unproven.
Same thing with “ocean accidification”, instead of playing the game and arguing endlessly if an effect happening above pH 7 can be called acidification, the main point here is while we certainly can follow the isotopic signature of fosil fuel carbon, the carbon and pH level of the complete oceans still has significant uncertainties and is buffered, so there is a “sea surface acidification”, but even that might have natural contributions..

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  morfu03
November 26, 2022 10:56 am

About that silly Ocean acidification propaganda, I got David Appell go into a meltdown over it at then Steve Goddard’s blog (about 8 years ago) where with the help of an actual Ocean chemist utterly destroyed Appell’s rank nonsense whereupon he started a post run shortly afterwards showing the hilarious meltdown behavior that shortly afterwards led to his banning Tony made it into a blog post to highlight his collapse.

Acidification claims are dishonest and stupid as hell because the Ocean waters already has 99+% of the free CO2 of the system in it thus change is going to be very small, and the waters remains strongly alkaline.

