Open Thread

Happy Thanksgiving if you’re participating.
Happy something else if you’re not.
I reworked the end of my theory. Please let me know what you think.
Happy Thursday!
Fib of the week:
“”The ghost that haunts Monteverde’: how the climate crisis killed the golden toad
The loss of the amphibian from Costa Rica’s cloud forest was one of the first linked to global heating, say scientists”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/21/golden-toad-haunts-monteverde-how-species-foretold-climate-crisis-aoe
Preposterous stuff – but plausible to a believer
UN calls for “transformation” of the global financial system
By David Wojick
https://www.cfact.org/2022/11/22/cop27-un-calls-for-transformation-of-the-global-financial-system/
The beginning: “Wanting ever more money and getting very little, the UN climate agenda is now calling for the global financial system to bend to its will. I am not making this up. Here is the exact quote from the COP27 final statement, under the heading Finance:
“The Conference of the Parties…Highlights that about USD 4 trillion per year needs to be invested in renewable energy up until 2030 to be able to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and that, furthermore, a global transformation to a low-carbon economy is expected to require investment of at least USD 4–6 trillion per year. Also highlights that delivering such funding will require a transformation of the financial system and its structures and processes, engaging governments, central banks, commercial banks, institutional investors and other financial actors…”
So they want at about $10 trillion a year, or more. That would indeed be a transformation of the financial system! Note that this does not include reparations for loss and damage. That potentially much greater financial flow (as it is called in UN speak) is extra.
The precise nature of this called for transformation of the financial system is not specified but easy money seems a special theme.
Some of it is even backward looking, in the form of what is called “debt relief”. Between the lines there is now an interesting situation. The developed countries supposedly promised a climate focused financial flow of $100 billion a year beginning in 2020. According to the OECD we actually made about $80 billion a year, most of it in easy loans.
So now the green developing countries are laden with climate debt. No surprise they would now like to see this huge debt forgiven, of refinanced, or something else where they do not have to pay now, along the lines of “relief”.”
A lot more in the article. Please share it.
Never happen! The financial system is not in the business of giving trillions away.
Don’t make a mistake. This was on the cards for a long time. There is already AI being developed that will monitor your carbon footprint and put everything on rations, like during WW2. By trading / buying with third parties you might ‘save’ for an overseas trip. I am going to take a wild guess and think that this will take place after WW3. (After WW1 we had the league of nations, after WW2 it was the UN, after WW3 it will be?
Remember the old book of Revelations. It mentions that the last anti-christ (maybe this time a woman) will make a pact with the false prophet. Without the ‘mark’ you will not be able to buy or sell. Note that AI to monitor you is now being developed in the middle-east and China.
The froth of Khan…
Like an arsonist taking credit for putting out his own fire, Sadiq Khan is posing with supporters holding “Saved by Sadiq” posters, as though he’s heroically stepped in to save London’s bus routes from evil Tory cuts. The problem: he was the one who planned the cuts in the first place…
Yes, apparently U-turning on his own decision to slash dozens of bus routes is now worthy of a backslap and a photo-op. Of course, Sadiq had previously claimed his hands were tied by government diktat, even though Grant Shapps, then-Transport Secretary, made it clear in June this wasn’t the Government’s position – and the proposed scrapping of 22 bus routes was unnecessary:
“TfL’s income (from fares, commercial activity, road charges, business rates, council tax, and the emergency revenue subsidy provided by us) is about the same as before the pandemic. In other words, there is, and will be, more than enough money to maintain services. Your claims that yet further cuts, of 18 per cent to the buses and 9 per cent to the Tube, will be required unless we meet your demands for a capital deal are therefore also false.”
So, now Sadiq has changed his mind on the cuts and acting like he’s saved the day. Makes for a nice slogan though.
https://order-order.com/2022/11/23/sadiq-takes-credit-for-saving-bus-routes-from-his-own-cuts/
What an utter ….
European Energy Crisis — ROLEX WATCHES –
Rolex announces a 50% cut in production from October 2022 through March 2023, due to gas supply shortages into Switzerland.
Forget CAGW and its myriad of claimed apocalyptic predictions — this climate/energy debacle is now very serious — if I have to wait another six months for my new Submariner!