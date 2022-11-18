ClimateTV

LIVE at NOON CST: Debunking the 3.2°C Apocalypse

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
1 Comment

Apparently, the claim that global temperatures rising 1.5°C wasn’t enough to adequately scare the population into submission. Why not double it then? Alarmists are pushing the narrative that we’re going to see warming of 3.2°C unless we ACT NOW.

On today’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable, Andy Singer, Linnea Lueken, Anthony Watts, and H. Sterling Burnett discuss this 3.2°C claim in detail. Where did this number come from? Is it a realistic possibility. Which climate model is predicting these results? The panel discusses these questions and more.

Watch LIVE here at NOON CST:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael in Dublin
November 18, 2022 8:34 am

I and many others in Ireland would welcome a 3.2°C warming.
I am sure many countries across northern Europe would also.

4
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: