Climate Track and Trace

Author and publisher Marc Morano reacts to a new AI tool, called ‘Climate TRACE’, which monitors countries’ carbon emissions.
Watch on TV: Virgin 604, Freesat 216, Sky 515, Freeview 236, YouView 236
Listen on DAB+ Radio
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
Don’t forget to follow us on social media too!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GBNEWS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GBNewsOnline
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gbnewsonline/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gb-news/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gbnews