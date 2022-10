From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard

The cause of global warming is still under debate.” – Choi and Manousiouthakis, 2022

Radiative models estimating the temperature effects of increasing CO2 to 420 ppm indicate 0.64°C of the alleged 1.2°C warming since the 19th century could be explained by CO2 increases.

A 2013 study suggested only 0.26°C (<33%) of the warming since 1880 could be attributed to the 290 to 385 ppm CO2 increase.

