Climate Politics

British House of Lords: “Covid was a crisis, the climate is a crisis. We can learn some very important messages around the communications”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
26 Comments

According to the British House of Lords, a third of planned Net Zero emission cuts must come from changes to behaviour.

Use Covid lessons to curb climate change, Lords tell government

By Georgina Rannard

BBC News Climate and Science

Information campaigns like those used in the Covid-19 pandemic would help individuals act on climate change, a House of Lords report has said.

To meet climate goals, a third of cuts to UK emissions by 2035 must come from people changing their behaviour, it says.

It calls the government’s current approach “seriously inadequate”.

In response the government said it is fully committed to its legally binding net zero climate goals.

“People will have different lifestyles and make different choices about what changes they need to make, but we’re quite clear that people need to be helped to take this forward,” Baroness Kate Parminter, chair of the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee, which wrote the report, told BBC News.

The Covid-19 pandemic provided important lessons in how to communicate clearly, using science, to the public, she said.

“Covid was a crisis, the climate is a crisis. We can learn some very important messages around the communications and the scale of the problem,” she adds.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-63209451

Baroness Parminter, the politician quoted by the BBC, is a Liberal Democrat. In my experience, in the South East of England at least, the Liberal Democrats present as a green, left wing party, a middle class alternative to self identified working class socialist parties.

Given pretty much everyone except China nowadays treats Covid like the flu, I strongly suspect the lesson people are learning from the Covid panic is not the lesson Baroness Kate Parminter wants people to learn.

What was that saying again? “Fool me once…”

strativarius
October 13, 2022 6:25 am

“BBC News Climate and Science”

No sh#t

Parminter is a Limp Dum life-peer cum former NGO apparatchik. She hates rural sports like hunting etc

The climate is doing what it always does – on a daily basis. We’re still in drought yet its been raining loads these last few weeks. Thanks to the rain the hose pipe ban is meaningless.

Parliament did more damage to the people during the pandemic than even Hermann Goering could dream of

DonM
Reply to  strativarius
October 13, 2022 7:31 am

In today’s society, how does one become a Baroness?

I she breeds a lot will we get more Baroni’s? Or does just one of the children get to be elevated to title?

Or is it even a not even a real thing anymore … is it simply a fancy title that is meaningless to anyone except the snoots.

strativarius
Reply to  DonM
October 13, 2022 7:42 am

You do industrial/political favours, you cough up money etc etc etc

“In February 1921, Lloyd George was, selling peerages for £50,000.

That gives a ballpark figure of £1.4m as the average cost of a peerage today. “ – The Grauniad.

I’d say it probably costs a bit more now. The great thing – as far as they’re concerned – is they’re still affordable to the elites.

Matt Kiro
October 13, 2022 6:28 am

We learned that government should get out of personal health care choices and that lockdowns aren’t good . Oh and governments overreact to crisis to limit people’s freedom.

Scissor
Reply to  Matt Kiro
October 13, 2022 6:37 am

It seems like they are already adept at lying. Whats more to learn?

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Matt Kiro
October 13, 2022 7:10 am

‘Oh and governments overreact to crisis to limit people’s freedom.’

It’s a feature not a bug. Unfortunately, it’s also worldwide.

Kevin kilty
October 13, 2022 6:30 am

The principle behavioral change I’d like to see is convincing the dogooders like the good Baroness here, to mind their own business which does not include running others’ lives.

John Garrett
October 13, 2022 6:35 am

That dimwit is Exhibit No. 1 in demonstrating the result of the intentional destruction of the House of Lords.

How someone as unaccomplished and unqualified as that poster child for lame-brained mediocrity becomes a peer of the United Kingdom is beyond my ken.

strativarius
Reply to  John Garrett
October 13, 2022 6:50 am

The Lords are an anti-democratic anachronism.

It’s one step down from the European Commission – favours and debts repaid

MrGrimNasty
October 13, 2022 6:39 am

Yes we can learn a lot.

Science and scientists aren’t competent or trustworthy.
Politicians lied, bullied and manipulated.
Taking no action or very moderate targeted measures would have provided a no worse direct medical outcome, no collateral medical harm, and no consequential economic disaster.

Oldseadog
October 13, 2022 6:46 am

” …… communicate clearly, using science. …… ”

So when will that start? I’m not holding my breath.

Old Man Winter
October 13, 2022 6:56 am

Covid & climate are two places where “following the science” leads to
great harm. Rob Roos, a Dutch MEP, asked a Pfizer exec if the vaccine
had ever been tested for preventing Covid transmission & she replied
that it hadn’t been- because of “the speed of science” (his video is
on Twitter). Absolutely shocking!

https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1579759795225198593

https://www.outkick.com/pfizer-admits-it-had-no-idea-if-mrna-vaccine-would-prevent-transmission/

The Blaze-
Pfizer executive admits COVID-19 vaccine was never tested to prevent transmission: ‘This is scandalous’

That ENSO Guy
Editor
Reply to  Old Man Winter
October 13, 2022 7:24 am

Old Man Winter, yesterday I watched the interview with the Pfizer exec, and when I heard the phrase “the speed of science” I had to rewind it to make sure I’d heard correctly…then had a good laugh at the absurdity. Thanks for the reminder.

Regards,
Bob Tisdale

Howard Dewhirst
October 13, 2022 6:58 am

I wonder if the members who are recommending this imposition are members of Claus Schwab’s WEF as it is in line with WEF’s policy of the Great Reset?

sniffybigtoe
October 13, 2022 7:03 am

If you can’t trust the product of centuries of inbreeding, who can you trust?

Quelgeek
Reply to  sniffybigtoe
October 13, 2022 7:22 am

She ain’t one of the in-breds. She was appointed.

She has no formal post-secondary education and based on her CV can reasonably be suspected of being innumerate. Nor does she have any relevant industry experience in energy or climate or anything much else. She has worked in marketing and PR and it appears she still does.

I refuse to believe she knows anything about anything except politicking and I refuse to be governed by people whose only demonstrated ambition in life is to govern/control.

Frank from NoVA
October 13, 2022 7:07 am

Who appoints, er, elevates these clowns to office? Do they have a say in British governance or are they strictly ceremonial?

Quelgeek
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
October 13, 2022 7:35 am

There are various committees that propose these people to various eminences (prime ministers and monarchs) who elevate them. Why (and how) they come to the attention of the relevant committees is less clear. Sometimes it it very evidently pay-back for time served, services rendered, or to retain old political chums in the system after they are no longer electable. Sometimes it is because of genuinely stellar achievement though those cases are as rare as they are obvious. Mostly though, one is just left to nurse unkind or cynical speculations. It is not healthy.

Edit to add: they do have a role in governance. They can send proposed legislation back to the commons for revision. They can be a nuisance to the government of the day, but if push comes to shove the commons can overrule them.Sometimes members of the cabinet are drawn from the lords; then they do have a very active role in governance.

griff
October 13, 2022 7:24 am

‘It is in this light that we can achieve our commitments to net zero by 2050, as dark satanic mills are replaced by onshore and offshore windfarms.’

Says UK govt Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacob Rees Mogg, in the Guardian, of all places.

I’m maligned as a ‘green energy sceptic’. I’m not. Dear Guardian reader, here’s what I think | Jacob Rees-Mogg | The Guardian

strativarius
Reply to  griff
October 13, 2022 7:31 am

Your trouble griff is you’re into partisan politics and the Parliamentary dictatorship.

Have you forgotten that Rees-Smugg opened two offices in Dublin prior to the Brexit vote – just to be sure?

I haven’t.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  griff
October 13, 2022 7:46 am

FYI, here’s how the Green “movement” started!

CCbgng.jpg
Doug S
October 13, 2022 7:24 am

Just another failed religious movement destined for the dustbin of history: “the climate is a crisis”. What’s next, throwing virgins into the mouth of a fiery volcano to get good crop yields next year?

JBP
October 13, 2022 7:35 am

A member of the ruling class doing the only thing they know how to do: rule. They just do not do it well. Hard times make hard men. Our ruling class, world- wide, is not going through a hard time.

Uncle Mort
October 13, 2022 7:49 am

“Covid was a crisis, the climate is a crisis. We can learn some very important messages around the communications”
Of course we can learn some very important messages. One of them would be to stop inventing crises.

RevJay4
October 13, 2022 7:56 am

“Climate change”, etc. is absolute nonsense. Everyone with a lick of sense and logical thinking capabilities knows this to be true.
Which exposes the elite, such as the idiots in government, to more ridicule and possible retribution should they continue to push their crap. It won’t be pretty. And could come as soon as this winter when energy sources are woefully short of keeping folks warm.
“Baroness”? Really? No real brain amongst the entitled, just look at Charles for proof.

jeffery p
October 13, 2022 7:57 am

The lesson is to control information and cancel anyone who does not support the “consensus” narrative.

