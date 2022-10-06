Climate Change Debate

The Dispatch: “A Conservative Approach to Climate Change”

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Swedish Economist John Gustavsson explaining his vision of Conservative climate action, though he avoids the obvious question.

A Conservative Approach to Climate Change

There are practical alternatives to forcing people to give up their way of life.
John Gustavsson

Instead, climate change needs conservative solutions. Modern environmentalism is all too willing to toss aside people’s traditions, habits, and lifestyles for the “greater good.” 

Fortunately there are options—backed by science and already in use in some places—that allow us to combat climate change without asking anyone to eat bugs, go vegan, or stop flying. 

First, there’s geoengineering. This term refers to a set of technologies that artificially change the environment by, for example, lowering temperatures or creating rain. One of the best-known examples is cloud seeding, a technology to create artificial rain clouds and prevent droughts. It is already being used in the United Arab Emirates. 

Solar radiation management is another class of geoengineering technologies aimed at directly reducing global temperatures. The most famous and also most maligned method is the use of stratospheric aerosols. These aerosols cool the earth in a manner similar to a volcanic eruption:  …

Secondly, there is carbon capture, which is technically a subset of geoengineering. Carbon capture takes many forms, including planting more trees to bind more carbon, but tree planting clearly won’t be enough, especially as we are bound to have to cut down more trees in the future to replace more environmentally harmful building materials and fuel sources. …

Third, we have genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This is another technology vilified for no good reason. Nuclear power, stratospheric aerosols, carbon capture, and GMOs: None of them have been proven to be dangerous, all of them have huge (and in the case of nuclear and  GMOs, proven) potential to stop or mitigate the impact of climate change, …

Finally, we need a harm reduction approach. If we’re going to ask people to make lifestyle changes, it’s better to steer them away from the worst options toward the less bad ones—rather than pursuing unattainable perfection.

Read more: https://thedispatch.com/p/a-conservative-approach-to-climate

John Gustavsson describes himself as a Never Trump conservative on his twitter profile. The anti-Trump position is unsurprising, most European “conservatives” would be considered moderate Democrats in the USA.

The obvious question Gustavsson fails to ask is, is any of this necessary? There is zero evidence rising CO2 is causing harm.

Having said that, I’m not totally against all forms of “climate action” – so long as it doesn’t cost me anything. For example, I would be completely fine with greens embracing nuclear power, providing my power bills and taxes don’t go up. I could imagine one day driving an EV, providing range goes up, and the cost, recharge time and risk of spontaneous combustion goes down.

Gustavsson needs to do a little more research on some of his other ideas.

Hasbeen
October 6, 2022 10:51 pm

It would be a very brave man who would suggest cloud seeding in Oz at the moment. We have had almost as much rain this year as in 1893, our wettest year by far. Many comunities are looking at the likelyhood of being flooded for the third time this year.

So much for the dams are never going to fill ever again, typ[ical of so many global warming pronouncements.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Hasbeen
October 6, 2022 11:00 pm

Never seen Flannery stay so quiet ;-). WUWT regularly covers the “Climate Council”, their noisy alarmism and shameless backflips make me laugh.

Lewis P Buckingham
Reply to  Hasbeen
October 6, 2022 11:14 pm

Yet despite the flooding rains they just change the narrative to ‘Dangerous climate change’, even if their predictions prove false.

Redge
Reply to  Hasbeen
October 6, 2022 11:39 pm

Most rain for over 100 years!

Climate change in action!

6% wetter er… drier er…carbon…

We’re all gonna die!

RickWill
October 6, 2022 11:02 pm

It seems not a lot of people are aware that the climate has never stopped changing.

If the numbats programming climate models had an ounce of competence they would know what is causing climate change. With that knowledge they would be able to forecast how it will change in the future and prepare for those events.

About the only really positive means of moderating the impact of changing climate is to increase land based plants. That increases the atmospheric water and limits the temperature range as is observed over open oceans.

The worst thing possible aimed at stopping the climate changing is to denude the landscape of plats and replace them with wind turbines and solar panels. That guarantees sterilising large areas of currently usable land..

Efforts of similar disastrous outcomes would be to nobble human ability to adopt to the changing climate by waging war on CO2.

PCman999
October 6, 2022 11:10 pm

Never give an inch to a lie or the liar – if they are wrong, they are just plain wrong, no matter how much they drive us crazy with their incessant climate indoctrination.

Remember: that’s how the Nazis took over – sticking to the message with fanaticism and verbal/physical violence – scaring or wearing down the opposition.

Dwight Kenney
October 6, 2022 11:23 pm

The sad part to me is that i work with fresh engineering and geology grads and i hear them promoting the same bizarre solutions to this non-existent problem.

Its deeply unsettling and causes me to worry about the next generation.

Rolf H Carlsson
October 6, 2022 11:53 pm

AS a Swede, I am ashamed to be reading such nonsense. On the other hand, he is an economist who, notoriously abaound in ivory towers

Philip Mulholland
October 6, 2022 11:56 pm

The obvious question Gustavsson fails to ask is, is any of this necessary? 

Quite so. Climate science is dead, long live Climatology.

Steve Case
October 6, 2022 11:59 pm

First, there’s geoengineering.
____________________________

WRONG! Stopped reading right there. OK, I’ll finish reading, but geoengineering is entirely without merit.

