Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause Lengthens to 8 Years

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

The New Pause, having paused a month ago, has now lengthened again: this time to exactly eight years. As always, the Pause is calculated as the longest period for which the least-squares linear-regression trend up to the most recent month for which the UAH global mean surface temperature anomaly is available is zero.

The trend on the entire dataset during the 526 months from December 1978 to September 2022 is 0.95 C°, equivalent to only 1.34 C°/century. So slow a rate of warming is well within the natural variability of the climate, and is proving net-beneficial.

The New Pause has grown to fully eight years in length at a most embarrassing point for true-believers: for the cost to the West of the economically suicidal policies that they have long advocated is now becoming all too painfully apparent, just as it is also ever more evident that the warming since 1990 is well below half the midrange prediction made by IPCC that year.

E. Schaffer
October 5, 2022 10:23 pm

New pause on higher level… come on!

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  E. Schaffer
October 5, 2022 10:36 pm

Declining trend typical of reaching a natural peak prior to a downturn.

PCman999
Reply to  E. Schaffer
October 5, 2022 10:37 pm

8 years of ever increasing CO2, methane, NO2, etc., emissions and yet we’re back where we started – the value of the pause is that it points out this contradiction to the CO2-Thermostat religion.

If we had better proxy data, Christopher would have justification for Pauses going back 1000, 2000, 3500ish, 8000 years, and even back to the Cretaceous period.

Zig Zag Wanderer
October 5, 2022 10:24 pm

Let the usual low-intelligence accusations of cherry-picking begin!

PCman999
October 5, 2022 10:30 pm

Thanks Christopher – I find it so weird that the trendline fits the data reasonably well, and yet when just looking at the data there’s obviously 3 steps about .3°C apart over the 44 years covered by the satellite data, apparently tied to the El Nino of roughly 1998 and 2016. What is it about the El Nino that leaves the world slightly warmer, while the El Nina’s don’t seem to have a big enough effect to counter it’s big brother.

Is El Nino and it’s turn over of the Pacific Ocean the cause or its just something happening at the same time as the step-wise warming?

I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  PCman999
October 5, 2022 10:38 pm

During a natural warming period El Niño events lead to upward stepping and during a natural cooling period like the Little Ice Age La Niña events lead to downward stepping.

RickWill
October 5, 2022 10:35 pm

There is no pause in the Southern Ocean cooling. It has been trending down since reliable satellite records began more than 40 years ago.

The Nino34 region remains with zero trend throughout the satellite era.

I can guarantee that the warming trend of the past 4 decades in the northern hemisphere will continue because the solar intensity is increasing.

NCEP_Three_Trends-2.png
Bob
October 5, 2022 10:53 pm

Good information, short and sweet. Needs wide distribution.

Edim
October 5, 2022 11:00 pm

There’s a pause of almost double the length (~15 years) in the September Arctic sea ice extent (canary in the coal mine).

Figure-3.png
