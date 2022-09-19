Checkbook Journalism: Bought & Paid for Climate ‘News’: NPR Announces Facebook’s Zuckerberg & Rockefeller Foundation Will Be funding NPR’s ‘Climate Desk’

NPR’s SVP of News and Editorial Director Nancy Barnes: “No story touches as many people as climate change. Heat waves, mega-droughts and unprecedented floods are all becoming more intense and frequent. Climate related weather disasters are upending the way people live from China to California, from Pakistan to Florida. These extreme events have caused a global food crisis, the rise of new diseases and the displacement of millions of people,” added Kissack. “With the NPR newsroom and Member stations, we’ll strive to do stories that shape the national conversation on climate change.” … NPR’s climate expansion has also been made possible by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, whose funding is helping NPR to add a new Climate Solutions reporter, as well as The Rockefeller Foundation, whose support will allow for more local and regional reporting on how climate change affects the most vulnerable populations.

Source: “The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is an organization established and owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan with an investment of 99 percent of the couple’s wealth from their Facebook shares over their lifetime.[1][2][3] The CZI is set up as a limited liability company (LLC) and is an example of philanthrocapitalism.”

Morano: “NPR will now have no reason to practice journalism when it comes to coverage of ‘climate change’ as their reporters will be funded by Facebook and Rockefeller. You can bet that NPR’s paid press releases on behalf of climate activists will violate every basic tenant of journalism and instead be only be the approved messaging of their paymasters.”

By: Marc Morano – Climate DepotSeptember 17, 2022 8:21 AM with 0 comments

Sept. 14, 2022; Washington, D.C. — Beginning October 1st NPR will launch a new climate desk that will harness the strengths of existing national and international coverage and build greater local coverage capacity across the network. …”Climate might be the most important story of our time and we need a dedicated team of journalists to cover it and work across desks in our newsroom and with our international bureaus,” said NPR’s SVP of News and Editorial Director Nancy Barnes. “The new climate desk will collaborate with Member stations to do ambitious work that builds on their deep local expertise.”

“No story touches as many people as climate change. Heat waves, mega-droughts and unprecedented floods are all becoming more intense and frequent. Climate related weather disasters are upending the way people live from China to California, from Pakistan to Florida. These extreme events have caused a global food crisis, the rise of new diseases and the displacement of millions of people,” added Kissack. “With the NPR newsroom and Member stations, we’ll strive to do stories that shape the national conversation on climate change.” …

NPR’s climate expansion has also been made possible by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, whose funding is helping NPR to add a new Climate Solutions reporter, as well as The Rockefeller Foundation, whose support will allow for more local and regional reporting on how climate change affects the most vulnerable populations.

Excerpt: The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is an organization established and owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan with an investment of 99 percent of the couple’s wealth from their Facebook shares over their lifetime.[1][2][3] The CZI is set up as a limited liability company (LLC) and is an example of philanthrocapitalism

The Great Reset book by Marc Morano: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pumps out tens of millions of dollars annually to pay for positive media. Media partnerships and sponsorships essentially buy slick public relations for Gates and his foundations. Gates influences coverage of global health and development issues as a “top 10 donor” to BBC’s Media Action organization. In the United Kingdom, he also funds The Guardian’s Global Development website. And Gates funds NPR’s global-health coverage.

Flashback: Paid press releases now officially the news: AP announces ‘largest single expansion’ of climate reporting ‘paid for through philanthropic grants’ of $8 million

Welcome to a new form of Checkbook Journalism.

Morano: “The AP will now have zero ‘obligation to serve as watchdogs over public affairs and government’ and instead be approved messaging lapdogs to their paymasters. Will the AP ever offend their donors and looks critically at the UN IPCC climate panel? Or NASA? It’s a laughable thought.”

Climate Depot analysis:

“Objectivity, balance, neutrality, plurality, and bias are among the concepts used to evaluate news media programming,” noted a report from Professor Natalie Jomini Stroud, Ph.D. of The Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Participation at the University of Texas at Austin.

In 2009, Climate Depot founder, Marc Morano, launched Climate Depot with this statement: “It is very hard to get accurate information on global warming and environmental issues. Much of what the media reports is simply a regurgitation of the rhetoric from partisan and ideologically driven environmental groups, foundations, and the United Nations, which are spinning data to promote a cause,” Morano said.

Morano added in 2009: “Sadly, many of today’s mainstream climate reporters would be better-suited writing newsletters for Al Gore than attempting to inform the public about the latest climate science developments.”

Fast forward to 2022. My comments in 2009 are even more prescient with AP’s announcement that they will be a pay-to-report news agency. The Associated Press will be tossing their journalistic ethics out the window.

The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) issued its “Code of Ethics” for journalists. Let’s see how AP’s big announcement that big donors are going to drive their climate change news holds up to these ethical journalist codes.

Key excerpts from SPJ Code of Ethics:

