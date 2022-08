Climate alarmists love saying that anyone who opposes their position is a shill for the special interests of billionaires. They should turn the magnifying glass inwards, as the vast majority of funding pushes the false narrative of anthropogenic, catastrophic climate change.

Andy Singer, Anthony Watts, and Linnea Lueken discuss funding behind climate alarmism as well as the other biggest climate change news of the week. Tune in to Climate Change Roundtable every Friday at 12pm CT.

