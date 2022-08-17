Temperature Trends

Fun with Trends

Kip Hansen
Brief Note by Kip Hansen – 17 August 2022

I have been doing research for other people’s book projects (I do not write books).  One of the topics I looked at recently was the USCRN — U.S. Surface Climate Observing Reference Networks (noaa.gov);  Self-described as “The U.S. Climate Reference Network (USCRN) is a systematic and sustained network of climate monitoring stations with sites across the conterminous U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii. These stations use high-quality instruments to measure temperature, precipitation, wind speed, soil conditions, and more.”

A main temperature data product produced by USCRN is Average Temperature Anomaly for the entire network over its full length of about 17 years.  It is shown up-to-date here at WUWT in the Reference Pages section as “Surface Temperature, US. Climate Reference Network, 2005 to present” where it looks like this:

Now, a lot of people would like to jump in and start figuring out trend lines and telling us that the US Average Temperature Anomaly is either “going up” or “going down” and how quickly it is doing so.

But let’s start with a more pragmatic approach and ask first:  “What do we see here?” 

I suggest the following:

1.  What is the range over the time period presented (2005-2022)?

          Highest to lowest, the range is about 11 °F or 6 °C.  This range represents not a rise of fall of the metric but rather the variability (natural or forced).  Look at the difference between the high in late 2005 and the low in early 2021.  If this graph had been unlabeled, I would have identified it as semi-chaotic. 

2.  Is the anomaly visually going up or down?

          Well, for me, it was hard to say.  Oddly, the anomaly seems to run a bit above “0” – which tells us that the base period for the anomaly must be from some other time period.   And it is, USCRN uses a 1981-2010 base period for “0” when figuring these anomalies, the base period is not inside the time range of this particular time-series data set. 

We can, however, ask Excel to tell us mathematically, what the trend is over the whole time period.

There, now you know.  Or do you?  MS Excel says that USCRN Average Temperature Anomaly is trending up, quite a bit, about 1 °F (0.6 ° C) over 17 years

~ ~ ~

Now comes the FUN!

I’ve arbitrarily picked five-year time increments as they are about 1/3 of the whole period.  Three five-year trends (the last one, slightly longer) which are all down-trending, add up to one up-trending graph when placed end to end in date order.

Lessons We Might Learn:

a.  Don’t use short time periods when determining trends in a time series.  Trends are always sensitive to start and end dates.

b.  This phenomena is somewhat akin to Simpson’s Paradox: “is a phenomenon in probability and statistics in which a trend appears in several groups of data but disappears or reverses when the groups are combined.” 

“In his 2022 book Shape: The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy and Everything Else, Jordan Ellenberg argues that Simpson’s paradox is misnamed:”

“Paradox” isn’t the right name for it, really, because there’s no constriction involved, just two different ways to think about the same data. … The lesson of Simpson’s paradox isn’t really to tell us which viewpoint to take but to insist that we keep both the parts and the whole in mind at once.”  [ source ]

c.  It does bring to mind other data sets that change trend (or even trend sign) when looked at in differing time lengths  — sea level rise comes to mind, with the short satellite record claiming to be double the century-long tide-gauge SLR rate. 

d.  Why look at trends that are obviously not reliable over different time scales?   This is a philosophical question.  Can a longer trend be real if all the shorter components of the trend have the opposite sign?  Can three shorter down-trends add up to a longer up-trend that has applicability in the Real World?  Or is it just an artifact of the time scale chosen?  Or is the opposite true?  Are three shorter down-trends real if they add up to an up-trend? (When I say “real” I do not mean just mathematically correct – but physically correct.)

e.  Are we dealing with a Simpson’s-like aberration here?  Is there something important to learn from this?  Both views are valid but seem improbable.

f.  Or, is what we see here just a matter of attempting to force a short highly variable data set to have a real world trend?   Are we fooling ourselves with the interpretation of the USCRN Average Temperature Anomaly as having an upward trend – when the physical reality is that this rather short data set is better described as simply “highly variable”?

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

I hope some reader’s will find this Brief Note interesting and that it might lead to some deeper thought than “the average and its trend have to be correct – they are simply maths”. 

Many metrics of CliSci are viewed at an artificially assigned time scale of  “since the beginning of the modern Industrial Era” usually interpreted as the late 19th century,  roughly 1860 to 1890.  Judith Curry, in her recent interview at Mind and Matter suggests that this is literally “short sighted” and that for many metrics, a much longer time period should be considered. 

I hope I have time to keep up with your comments, I try to answer all that are addressed expressly to me. 

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

M Courtney
August 17, 2022 6:06 am

It seems fair to include all data in the trend unless there is a discussed reason not to.
The only graph that matters, if any do, is all of the data.
We can always find other things to discuss if we ignore some data for some unstated reason. But we shouldn’t do that.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  M Courtney
August 17, 2022 7:03 am

M Courtney ==> If you mean we should always look at the mathematical trend of the whole data set then “maybe”.

But “the whole data set” is not the whole set of the physical reality we wish to interrogate — in the note above, we are addressing US National Average Temperature [as Anomaly]. That reality (if national temperature is a reality and not just an imaginary number) did not start in 2005 and will not end in 2022.

Thus “the whole data set” is an artificial time period, chosen because “that’s the data we have”. But that excuse does not make the trend any less a trend of partial data than the five-year sets used in the Note.

In the same way, looking at data sets arbitrarily starting in 1890 may very well be giiving us a non-physical idea about climate metrics.

kzb
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 7:35 am

The start date is not really arbitrary. It is supposedly the start of significant fossil fuel use, the idea being to correlate (previously buried) CO2 emissions with temperature. So there is a good reason why the start date is where it is.

MarkW
Reply to  kzb
August 17, 2022 7:51 am

Except that start date is also during the coldest period of the last 10,000 years.
Of course the world has warmed up since then, and most, perhaps all of that warming would have occurred even if man hadn’t burned any fossil fuels.
Heck, the world still hasn’t returned to the average temperature for the last 10,000 years.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  MarkW
August 17, 2022 8:55 am

MarkW ==> Nor has the Earth reached the “hoped for global temperature of an Earth-like planet” according to NASA.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  kzb
August 17, 2022 8:51 am

kzb ==> Well, that is the standard consensus line — but you know that Atmospheric CO2 began to rise well before then….and up until 1970 (yes, 19 seventy) land use and forestry accounted for more than 50% of human “emissions” and burning fossil fuels was not realy appreciable until after WWII.

See: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/25/why-i-dont-deny-confessions-of-a-climate-skeptic-part-1/

Ron Long
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 8:23 am

Thanks for this posting and reply. As a geologist that specializes in detecting gold deposit trends, I am certain that not only should all data be studied, but that the investigator must update the trend interpretation every time new and relevant data appears. However, after studying all data not all needs to be included in updated thinking, some data needs to be set aside (but not destroyed).

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
August 17, 2022 9:02 am

Ron ==> I certainly agree that original data must never be destroyed for any scientific enterprise. Even if the data is determined or believed to have been faulty — it should be preserved and annotated as such… The future may have a differing opinion and need that original data again.

Gold Deposits are not expected to to be time series, which require a slightly different approach.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 8:28 am

Kip: as a geologist, it is ingrained to consider larger time frames. A favorite one in the climate sphere concerns a single dead rooted tree at Tuktuyaktuk on the NW Canada Arctic coast that was dated at 5000 yrs ago:

comment image

This a white spruce, currently about 100km north of the modern tree line but, another couple of hundred km north of today’s living white spruce (Yes! the very same species) of this size where the average temperature would be some 6 to 8°C warmer than Tuk. Reckoning Arctic amplification at double the Global avg T at the time, suggests it was 3 to 4°C warmer globally 5000yrs ago and no runaway anything or Crisis at all. It would have been a nice quiet forest with pleasant bird noises and occasional soughing wind through the treetops.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Gary Pearse
August 17, 2022 9:03 am

Gary ==> Thanks for that — an interesting physical example.

MarkW
Reply to  M Courtney
August 17, 2022 7:49 am

The problem with that is that the end points could contain anomalies.

Richard M
Reply to  M Courtney
August 17, 2022 7:59 am

I disagree. Sometime you already know “all the data” will be influenced by a known factor. All you will see is the effect of that factor. Hence, it would be much more informative to try and eliminate the influence of that factor.

In this case we know the PDO went negative in 2006 and turned positive in 2014. Hence, we would expect a positive trend based only on the influence of the PDO. In this case the only really meaningful data is what happened prior to and after the PDO switch. We were shown the 2015-2022 data. It’s a start. The 2006-2014 data would also be informative.

Truthbknown
Reply to  M Courtney
August 17, 2022 9:21 am

That is the “science” part of it! They manipulate the data to brainwash idiots!

Scissor
August 17, 2022 6:07 am

From one month to the next, global T commonly jumps by a third of a degree. A handful more jumps up than down over a decade or even more so over a century is probably insignificant from a statistical point of view.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Scissor
August 17, 2022 7:04 am

Scissor ==> I agree, but what about a more reality-based view? From a physical point of view (meaning the view of physics as a proxy for Reality)?

Joe Born
August 17, 2022 6:12 am

There are endless ways to have fun–or maybe it’s make mischief–with trends. One that I always point out is the way in which climate-textbook author Raymond Pierrehumbert used sea-level trends to accuse Unsettled author Steven Koonin of cherry picking.

Fig 4.png
GuyFromBerlin
Reply to  Joe Born
August 17, 2022 6:26 am

Looks like very improperly done low-passing to me! There are so much better algorithms to do this kind of thing – one might look into A/V processing techniques. If you’d mutilate an audio or video signal (which in its digital form is just the same thing as any other timeseries of values, it doesn’t matter if what you sample are sea levels, temperatures, movements of a microphone diaphragm, or brightnesses of a row of pixels) in the way I regularly see done to climate-related “signals”, your eyes and ears would tell you in no time that THIS DOESN’T WORK, because the resulting sound and image would be distorted beyond recognition. Lowpassing without ringing, rippling and phase/time-distortion isn’t easy and certainly not doable with sophomore mathematics like fitting trend lines or trailing averages. No wonder that people see everything and nothing in the resulting graphs (just like you might, with enough imagination, hear anything from Beethoven to the noise of Niagara Falls in audio “processed” in such crude ways….)

Joe Born
Reply to  GuyFromBerlin
August 17, 2022 8:40 am

Dr. Pierrehumbert based his argument on trends, so in this case plotting trend values was the appropriate approach.

Yes, I often use Gaussian or binomial filters when I’m looking at temperature time series, but temperature series aren’t audio signals, and, esthetics aside, I haven’t been able to come up with a satisfactory argument for the proposition that in the case of temperature series such filters are necessarily superior to, say, rectangular filters.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  GuyFromBerlin
August 17, 2022 9:27 am

OMG, how appropriate. Someone who knows more than simple averaging. Looking for a “signal” in data that IS THE SIGNAL is confirmation bias of the worst kind.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Joe Born
August 17, 2022 7:06 am

Joe ==> Absolutely, using trends as propaganda tools is an old old practice.

I am not generally a fan of trends — as they obscure as much as they inform.

Bellman
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 8:36 am

As I keep pointing out to thoise who think Monckton’s pauses and rapid cooling periods are relevant. Even Monckton points out that short term trends are bogus.

But just because some trend are cherry-picked to make a point, doesn’t mean that all trends are meaningless, and there are ways of determining one from another. Is it significant, does it represent a significant change, does the short term trend meet up with the end of the previous change or does it create an unrealistic discontinuity.

Doonman
Reply to  Bellman
August 17, 2022 9:06 am

The trend is not bogus, the value of the trend is. But as you say Monckton points that out meaning that you agree with him. But then you keep arguing with him about showing the trend, which can only mean you dislike Monckton and not the trend.

E. Schaffer
August 17, 2022 6:24 am

Trends have only 2 ways to go – up or down. They might be totally flat, but the chances for this are infinitely small with any random walk. Predicting the climate should be warming because fo CO2, has naturally a 50% chance of materializing. It is not the most compelling evidence.

A number of GCM results show that surface warming produced by contrails is between 0.2 and 0.3 o C/decade

And then you have this largely ignored issue. We have something that explains the 5 decadal warming trend, and it is NOT CO2. Moreover, if we take a closer look on the CO2 hypothesis, it is easy to see it is not even working, as overlaps were not considered in climate sensitivity estimates. Including overlaps, ECS simply collapses and turns negligible. Something even modtran shows..

comment image

I can only recommend to pay more attention to the contrail issue..

https://greenhousedefect.com/contrails-a-forcing-to-be-reckoned-with

Sandwood
August 17, 2022 6:28 am

Applying linear trend lines to cyclical data only works if the start and end points are at the same point in the cycle. When the system has multiple or irregular cycles, as in this case, or unknown cycles, an applied linear trend line can never be correct.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Sandwood
August 17, 2022 6:55 am

This is my big gripe. The parts are pretty much cyclical. From orbital, sun, currents, precession, etc. They all combine into a complex of what is called climate.

Trying to do a linear regression on a cyclical phenomena leads to HUGE uncertainty levels.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Sandwood
August 17, 2022 7:09 am

Sandwood ==> Quite right “as in this case, or unknown cycles” or even simply chaotic around a long-term level.

Lit
August 17, 2022 6:28 am

Just do average temperature in Kelvin plotted for 100 years. You won´t even see a trend.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Lit
August 17, 2022 6:58 am

Go back and read what his purpose is. When you find a deterministic functional relationship for CO2 vs temp, post it.

Macha
Reply to  Jim Gorman
August 17, 2022 7:34 am

Like this SST one?

Screenshot_20220623-085546_Drive.jpg
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Macha
August 17, 2022 7:51 am

Substitute U.S. Postal rates for sea surface temperature…

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Macha
August 17, 2022 7:53 am

Macha ==> No idea what you are getting at here, but this looks to be a sad case of severe curve fitting/matching of arbitrary lengths of two disparate data sets.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Lit
August 17, 2022 7:10 am

Lit ==> Ah, but your 200 years is just as arbitrary as the 17-year data set or its 5-year sections…..

TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 6:38 am

a. Don’t use short time periods when determining trends in a time series. Trends are always sensitive to start and end dates.

Lord Monckton, take note!

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 7:15 am

TheFinalNail ==> Are you referring to his “The Pause is now X years long”? You might be right, but he is calculating the trend backwards (present to past) and telling us exactly how many years the trend has been flat….. He is not even implying that the whole is the same as the part….

Not much different from any statement about a time period of a similar nature — like “It hasn’t rained in three months and four days.” This type of statement ends when the rains come (or the trend changes).

Last edited 2 hours ago by Kip Hansen
TheFinalNail
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 7:21 am

Are you referring to his “The Pause is now X year long”?

Actually, he has it down to the month, at the moment. A trend is still a trend, whether you count backwards or forwards from or to a particular point. So your advice still applies to Lord M’s monthly UAH ‘pause’ updates: too short a period and highly dependant on start and end dates.

Geoff Sherrington
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 7:44 am

TFN,
I use this method because it helps detect a change in trend.
Like, Australia UAH LT shows no linear least squares fit warming for the last 10 years.
If we are in a transition from warming to cooling, we would expect this.
It indicates when the transition started, so we can examine what causative variables might have changed then.
There is no suggestion that coming temperatures will rise, fall or stay flat – the data are incapable of predicting the future, they merely observe the past. Geoff S

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 7:50 am

The Final ==> No, really, a PAUSE is a temporary phenomena — thus it must have a start and end (even it is ‘to-date’) and is expressly only the part of some greater whole (in time). A pause, by definition, is a short and temporary cessation of something.

You would be quite right if Lord Monckton had claimed that “Global Warming stopped 7 years ago” (or whatever). His claim is only that rise in temperature (UAH) has temporarily ceased rising since such-and-such a date.

Joe Born
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 8:59 am

Quite right. I have had no reluctance to criticize Lord Monckton’s ravings on other subjects, but his pauses are what they are, and he (largely) leaves us to make of them what we will.

To me they militate against the proposition that natural variation is minor.

Bellman
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 9:08 am

No, really, a PAUSE is a temporary phenomena — thus it must have a start and end (even it is ‘to-date’) and is expressly only the part of some greater whole (in time).

Except he still keeps talking about the old pause, and that ended sometime after the new one began.

His claim is only that rise in temperature (UAH) has temporarily ceased rising since such-and-such a date.

UAH warming rate from 1979 to the start of pause was 0.11°C / decade.

UAH warming rate from 1979 to current date is 0.13°C / decade.

I’m not sure what the evidence is that warming has temporarily ceased.

Richard M
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 8:11 am

The pauses continue to be a big problem for the climate cult. It’s now pretty obvious the breakpoint was due to the PDO phase change in 2014. When you look before and after that obvious warming influence you seeing nothing. The only possible conclusion is we’ve gone 25 years with no evidence for man made warming.

https://woodfortrees.org/plot/uah6/from:1997.5/to/plot/uah6/from:1997.5/to:2014.5/trend/plot/uah6/from:2015.5/to/trend/plot/uah6/from:2014.5/to:2015.5/trend

TheFinalNail
Reply to  Richard M
August 17, 2022 8:47 am

You mean if we leave out the periods of natural warming but keep in the periods of natural cooling we can get a cooler temperature series? Never thought of that.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 8:43 am

Why don’t you post the reason for examining this short trend so everyone can see you are in error!

CO2 is not a control knob for temperature if temps don’t increase along with increasing CO2.

Bellman
Reply to  Jim Gorman
August 17, 2022 9:10 am

Why do you always want to ignore the uncertainty in these trend lines?

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Bellman
Richard Greene
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 9:26 am

Monckton of Baloney keeps talking about a short term trend which starts near the large El Nino heat release in late 2015 and early 2016. What he fails to do is to present the context of the long term uptrend from 1979. He also fails to persuade people that a short term trend HAS ANY ABILITY TO PREDICT THE CLIMATE THAT FOLLOWS IT.

A flat trend for seven years could be a transition away from the prior warming trend since 1975, or just a random variation in a complex climate system with many variables affecting the temperature. Monckton implies “his” trend is important by focusing on it, without knowing if that is true. I say he is data mining with a bias — avoiding any mention of the 43 year UAH trend.

Bellman
Reply to  Kip Hansen
August 17, 2022 9:03 am

“…like “It hasn’t rained in three months and four days.” This type of statement ends when the rains come (or the trend changes).

A difference is that the last day it rained has a fixed objective date. You know the last day it rained the day after. The start date doesn’t keep changing like the pause start date does.

Another difference is that, if the question is when was the date warming stopped, you can easily see that warming didn’t stop in October 2014 or whenever, the warming trend has continued since then and if anything grown stronger.

MarkW
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 17, 2022 7:59 am

It’s really sad how desperate climate alarmists are, to find something relevant to say.
Lord Monckton is only telling us how long it’s been since there was a positive trend.
He is saying nothing whatsoever regarding trends that may or may not be in the total data set.
Completely different things.

Frank from NoVA
August 17, 2022 6:40 am

‘…“the average and its trend have to be correct – they are simply maths”.’

Kip, I may be biased, but I think I know who you had in mind here.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
August 17, 2022 7:16 am

Frank ==> You may be right, but it refers to a whole set of readers.

Coach Springer
August 17, 2022 6:42 am

So, there’s a pause. And there isn’t a pause. Depending on whether you’re a believer.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Coach Springer
August 17, 2022 7:20 am

Coach ==> A “Pause” is an ephemeral, time-limited phenomena, so can be said to exist over any certain time period during which some action (or phenomena) has “ceased or been suspended an temporarily.” The fact that pauses are by definition temporary kind of moves them outside of this discussion.

Lance Wallace
August 17, 2022 6:57 am

It’s interesting to note that in some years (2005, 2009, 2010, 2015….) the yearly average minimum temperature reported exceeds the maximum.

Lance Wallace
August 17, 2022 7:12 am

The monthly trend (210 months) for the maxima is +0.000551 , but the standard error of that slope is 0.000263, leading to a significance level of 0.04, t-value of just over 2, significance level of 0.04, so technically significant.

The monthly trend (210 months) for the minima is +0.000641 , but the standard error of that slope is 0.000301, leading to a significance level of 0.04, t-value of just over 2, significance level of 0.04, so technically significant.

Clearly a fragile significance level, might become non-significant with one additional month.

Lance Wallace
August 17, 2022 7:20 am

Over the same 210 months, the Clim Div global slopes for the maxima and minima were smaller than the US CRN slopes (although still positive), the standard errors were 2-3 times the mean values of the slopes and clearly non-significant (p-value >0.6). (the Global Pause still holding).

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Lance Wallace
August 17, 2022 7:42 am

Lance ==> See how much fun it can be?

Rud Istvan
August 17, 2022 7:23 am

Nicely done.
USCRN will eventually be useful for climate trends. Right now it just shows the general problem with the regular surface stations that Anthony has now demonstrated in detail twice, 2008 and 2022.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 17, 2022 7:51 am

Rud ==> What do you make of the idea that any data set with this kind of variability should not be subjected to calculation of a linear trend? In this case, the rise in linear trend over the 17-year period is only 10% of the range.

Carlo, Monte
August 17, 2022 7:46 am

Kip—there is a lot of information missing from air temperature anomaly graphs.

First, as you point out, there is a 6°C range of all (monthly) values; as a result the linear regression also produces a standard deviation versus time. These are never shown. I also suspect that the standard deviations may be higher for the 5-year segments.

Second, a histogram plot of the regression residuals will very likely have a strong Gaussian shape, indicating most of the variation is random; more information that is never seen.

Third, the average for each monthly point also has a range and standard deviation, more information that is not revealed. Considering these are from the entire USA for entire single months, the ranges will be a lot larger than 6°C.

Fourth, the same holds for however the anomaly baseline average was constructed.

At a minimum, these standard deviations should be combined with root-sum-square and plotted with the data. The regression lines will look tiny in comparison.

Lastly, properly propagated measurement uncertainties from the instrumental data are never computed, which are a lot larger than a few tenths of a degree. When combined with the standard deviations from the averaging and applied to a regression graph as error bars, the regression lines can fall anywhere between the uncertainty limits.

These are fundamental issues that air temperature trendology refuses to consider because they make it impossible to determine even the slope of regression lines with any reliability, and thus subsume declarations of runaway global meltdowns into noise.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
August 17, 2022 8:13 am

I also suspect that the standard deviations may be higher for the 5-year segments.

As more points are accumulated and added to the end, absent any drastic changes, the standard deviation of the regression will go down. However, this isn’t true of the individual points, the standard deviations remain the same.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
August 17, 2022 8:54 am

Monte ==> All good points on the general scene surrounding temperature measurements and trends.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
August 17, 2022 9:17 am

Hear, Hear. Some reasonable expectations that would ordinarily be required of scientific endeavors! Sadly, much of climate science is a simply trying to curve fit a linear regression line to numbers that are considered to have no uncertainty at all.

Steve Case
August 17, 2022 7:51 am

Fun with Trends
__________________

And their projections / extrapolations / predictions and derivatives, which would add to the fun.

And yes, it does bring to mind the relatively short and ever changing satellite sea level record. Entrance of the Gladiators would be appropriate.

MarkW
August 17, 2022 7:54 am

Another trick is when examining data that has repeating patterns in it.
The classic example is a sin wave. Unless you make sure that your sample contains only whole wave forms, you are guaranteed to get trends, even if there is no actual trend.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  MarkW
August 17, 2022 8:56 am

MzrkW ==> Yes. . . . think tides that have a double sine wave (alternatingly higher and lower high points).

Philip
August 17, 2022 8:37 am

Looking at the first figure, the graph appears to start at 1°F.
However, the trend line calculation appears to start at 0°F, and finish at 1°F, giving a trend of 1°F.

However, if your trend calculation had started from the actual reading of 1°F, the trend would be zero.

Try using something (anything) but excel for mathematical calculations.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Philip
August 17, 2022 9:09 am

Philip ==> I use an unusually thick trend line to make a visual effect. The Excel trend is from actual mathematical calculation from the original numeric data.

The data is available here: (youhave to adjust the drop-downs at the top to get the exact graphs)

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/national-temperature-index/

Bellman
August 17, 2022 8:38 am

Are we allowed to discuss this, or does it fall because of the injunction, “one cannot average temperatures”?

Mr.
Reply to  Bellman
August 17, 2022 8:58 am

Well, you can average anything you like.
The rational question though, is –

what practical, real-world use / application does the averaged number serve?

Bellman
August 17, 2022 8:43 am

“Now, a lot of people would like to jump in and start figuring out trend lines…”

I’m guilty of that, but only in response to people claiming that the trend is flat or suggestions that USCRN somehow disproves the idea pf global warming. In reality though the short length and high variability over a small region of planet makes it impossible to tell if the rise at the moment is significant or down to chance.

Bellman
August 17, 2022 8:46 am

Three five-year trends (the last one, slightly longer) which are all down-trending, add up to one up-trending graph when placed end to end in date order.

Which is exactly the problem with all these cherry-picked periods. You can always find short term flat or negative trends which none the less add up to a warming trend. In order to see why you have to put them all on the same graph, and see how much of a gap there is between the end of one and the start of another.

Doonman
August 17, 2022 8:49 am

Speaking of trends, when was it decided that governments should look at trends and take steps to alter them? Isn’t that more of a personal and professional responsibility?

It seems to me that the only trend important to government operations is the one that charts the value of the treasury. And since we can now borrow from ourselves by creating fiat money out of thin air that never is repaid, even that trend is no longer important.

When deciding that trends must be changed, value judgements must first be made. That is where the arguments arise. But after the decisions on value are made, the performance trend must also be examined. That is where the rubber hits the road and where the effort is meaningful. If there is no performance, then the value is also meaningless.

kwinterkorn
August 17, 2022 8:57 am

It seems to me that all trend discussions should mention “error of measurement” for the discussed data.

Any “trend” that falls within the error bars is

  1. small, maybe unimportant
  2. in doubt.

If climate alarmists cannot show trends that exceed the appropriate error bars, then probably the Earth is not going to die any time soon.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  kwinterkorn
August 17, 2022 9:13 am

kwinter ==> “the Earth is not going to die any time soon.” THAT is certainly true!

Terry
August 17, 2022 9:01 am

Same problem occurs in accounting, where one years profit or loss is not representative of how the company is doing long term.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Terry
August 17, 2022 9:15 am

Terry ==> Perfectly true — I have friends that mistake the recent decline in the value of their stock portfolios as “lost money”. It is, of course, no such thing.

Richard Greene
Reply to  Terry
August 17, 2022 9:39 am

Not true
Consider a start up company that finally earns a profit after losing money for years — that news is significant even though only for one year

Consider a growth company that suddenly has a bad year and loses money for the first time in years — that news is significant, especially if it can not be blamed on a recession, even though it is only for one year..

If your stock portfolio value declines you have lost wealth.
Does not matter if you sell or not.
If it is higher a year later, you have gained wealth.

Truthbknown
August 17, 2022 9:20 am

Bill Gates needs you all to DIE so he can have a pristine planet! Shut up and do it slaves!

Rick C
August 17, 2022 9:21 am

Kip: Interesting example of the tendency of people seeing trends they think are significant in essentially noisy data. I’d suggest that whenever you apply a linear regression, you obtain the R^2 value or its root – the correlation coefficient. Very low R^2 values, say under 0.3 means the “trend” observed is meaningless. I ran a OLR on the 2005-2015 USCRN data and the R^2 was 0.007 (CC = 0.08). At that level the sign of the trend is irrelevant.

tgasloli
August 17, 2022 9:25 am

Or is it a matter of forcing highly variable data to show a trend?

Yes.

Nick Stokes
August 17, 2022 9:47 am

Kip,
“Can a longer trend be real if all the shorter components of the trend have the opposite sign? “
The purpose of calculating a trend is that you think your data is underlain by something with a steady rate of change, and trend calculation is how you estimate it. Breaking into several segments usually makes no sense. You don’t usually believe that bits of linear change with jumps is a reasonable model. So you should stick with your model for the whole period.

That is what is wrong with the Moncktonian notion that you can describe GAT as a series of pauses. There are discontinuous rises between the pauses, and that is where the change then occurs, but of course the no rise narrative hopes that is forgotten. Linear trend is a plausible model for temperature behaviour. Jumps and pauses is much less so.

