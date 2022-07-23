Climate ugliness

Our Green Future? Energy Impoverished Aussies Risking Carbon Monoxide Poisoning to Stay Warm

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; President Obama called it right when he said renewable energy would cause electricity bills to skyrocket. But he forgot to mention all the dead people.

Four more people are rushed to hospital after burning COALS inside their home as the price of electricity soars

  • Household rushed to hospital after sustaining carbon monoxide poisoning
  • Emergency services called to Bedford Park home in Adelaide on Friday morning
  • Four people were all feeling faint and taken to Flinders Medical Centre
  • They had been attempting to warm their home with a charcoal burner
  • Meanwhile family of six taken to Westmead Hospital with monoxide poisoning
  • Paramedics were called to Merrylands home in Sydney on Tuesday morning 
  • They arrived to find entire family sick after warming home with charcoal BBQ 
  • Najem Nawaseri said he found his 13-year-old son vomiting before calling 000

By SAM MCPHEE FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA 

PUBLISHED: 10:23 AEST, 22 July 2022 | UPDATED: 10:41 AEST, 22 July 2022

A second Australian household have been rushed to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after attempting to warm their house with a charcoal burner – laying bare the reality of the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

Emergency services attended a home in Adelaide‘s Bedford Park on Friday morning after four people woke up feeling faint and suffering from nosebleeds.

They had been attempting to warm their home overnight using a cooker. All four showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two women aged 28, a 24-year-old man and 31-year-old man were taken to Flinders Medical Centre just after 1:30am.

South Australia Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia they are currently in non life-threatening conditions. 

It comes after a family of six from Sydney’s west were also hospitalised this week after using a burner to warm their granny flat. 

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11037529/Adelaide-household-rushed-hospital-burning-COALS-inside-home-price-electricity-soars.html

President Obama explaining how renewables would cause electricity prices to “skyrocket”.

Thankfully in these cases the families survived. The next group of desperate people might not be so lucky

It is easy to disrespect the people who did this, marvel at their stupidity, but we don’t know what it was like in those houses and apartments. Desperate people do desperate things.

I blame the politicians for this level of desperation, in which people risk their lives for a little warmth. This problem is completely fixable, all politicians have to do is ditch their green policies and liberate the energy market to find the cheapest solution.

Green advocate politicians must know their renewable energy drive has consequences, but they continue anyway. They just don’t care.

Steve Case
July 23, 2022 10:09 pm

One of the scenes in “Dr.Zhivago” was Zhivago ripping up a wooden fence for the wood stove in what used to be his house.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Steve Case
July 23, 2022 10:14 pm

Probably had a chimney or holes in the roof.

Felix
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
July 23, 2022 11:37 pm

Probably a lot more drafty than modern construction.

Dennis
July 23, 2022 10:22 pm

Australia has an annual intake of refugees for resettlement sent via the UN HCR and is third per capita in the world behind the United States and Canada.

Pete Bonk
July 23, 2022 10:26 pm

Coming to many cities in Europe this winter.

Chaswarnertoo
July 23, 2022 10:35 pm

The dead people are a feature of greentardery, not a glitch.

8A600B29-0687-4C0B-8B26-452C113DC9FE.png
Steve45
July 23, 2022 10:44 pm

“Energy Impoverished Aussies Risking Carbon Monoxide Poisoning to Stay Warm”…. by burning fossil fuels.

Loydo
Reply to  Steve45
July 23, 2022 11:27 pm

Or how about:

“Content Impoverished Worrel Desperately Jumps Shark”

lee
July 23, 2022 10:56 pm

Some people here in Australia don’t know that it is mandated that if you have fossil fuel heaters it either has to be flued or have high and low vents.

Mr.
July 23, 2022 11:01 pm

When I was a 1950s kid we got warm by sitting around a kerosene heater at night, indoors with no doors or windows open.

I learned to love the smell of kerosene in the morning.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Mr.
July 23, 2022 11:53 pm

You probably lived in the same kind of draughty house I did with enough air getting in from outside to keep you alive.

H Fan
July 23, 2022 11:19 pm

That is feature, not a bug of the push for net zero. Fewer humans to ruin the supposed purity of mother nature.

Ben Vorlich
July 23, 2022 11:49 pm

Many houses in the UK have chimneys and fireplaces that haven’t been used for decades. Simply blocked with a sheet of hardboard.

I can see many being ooened this winter and being used to burn whatever is available for a bit of heat.

The chimney will not have been swept for decades either and may well be blocked or partially blocked, increasing the UK’s excess winter deaths

