Our Green Future? Energy Impoverished Aussies Risking Carbon Monoxide Poisoning to Stay Warm

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; President Obama called it right when he said renewable energy would cause electricity bills to skyrocket. But he forgot to mention all the dead people.

Four more people are rushed to hospital after burning COALS inside their home as the price of electricity soars Household rushed to hospital after sustaining carbon monoxide poisoning

Emergency services called to Bedford Park home in Adelaide on Friday morning

Four people were all feeling faint and taken to Flinders Medical Centre

They had been attempting to warm their home with a charcoal burner

Meanwhile family of six taken to Westmead Hospital with monoxide poisoning

Paramedics were called to Merrylands home in Sydney on Tuesday morning

They arrived to find entire family sick after warming home with charcoal BBQ

Najem Nawaseri said he found his 13-year-old son vomiting before calling 000 By SAM MCPHEE FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA PUBLISHED: 10:23 AEST, 22 July 2022 | UPDATED: 10:41 AEST, 22 July 2022 A second Australian household have been rushed to hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after attempting to warm their house with a charcoal burner – laying bare the reality of the country’s ongoing energy crisis. Emergency services attended a home in Adelaide‘s Bedford Park on Friday morning after four people woke up feeling faint and suffering from nosebleeds. They had been attempting to warm their home overnight using a cooker. All four showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Two women aged 28, a 24-year-old man and 31-year-old man were taken to Flinders Medical Centre just after 1:30am. South Australia Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia they are currently in non life-threatening conditions. It comes after a family of six from Sydney’s west were also hospitalised this week after using a burner to warm their granny flat. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11037529/Adelaide-household-rushed-hospital-burning-COALS-inside-home-price-electricity-soars.html

President Obama explaining how renewables would cause electricity prices to “skyrocket”.

Thankfully in these cases the families survived. The next group of desperate people might not be so lucky

It is easy to disrespect the people who did this, marvel at their stupidity, but we don’t know what it was like in those houses and apartments. Desperate people do desperate things.

I blame the politicians for this level of desperation, in which people risk their lives for a little warmth. This problem is completely fixable, all politicians have to do is ditch their green policies and liberate the energy market to find the cheapest solution.

Green advocate politicians must know their renewable energy drive has consequences, but they continue anyway. They just don’t care.

