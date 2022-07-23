NASA

50 Years of Landsat

From NASA

We’re celebrating 50 years of the Landsat satellite, the first of which launched on July 23, 1972. The latest in the series, Landsat 9, launched in September 2021.

Landsat shows us Earth from space. For 50 years, the mission has collected data on the forests, farms, urban areas and freshwater of our home planet, generating the longest continuous record of its kind. Decision makers from across the globe use freely available Landsat data to better understand environmental change, manage agricultural practices, allocate scarce water resources, respond to natural disasters and more. 

This natural color image of Eleuthera Island, the Bahamas, was taken by Landsat 9 on January 18, 2022. Between Landsat 8 and Landsat 9, the Landsat program delivers complete coverage of the Earth’s surface every eight days. 

Image Credit: Michelle Bouchard using Landsat data from USGS

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022

Editor: Yvette Smith

Oldseadog
July 23, 2022 2:09 am

“Decision makers from across the globe mostly ignore freely available Landsat data etc. etc.”

There, fixed it for you.

Super photo, though.

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  Oldseadog
July 23, 2022 3:12 am

With views of the Earth over such a long period it should be unnecessary to use any other data, especially via the Models.

If indeed we have a potential problem in the near future, it would have shown up by now.

As for the dreamers who worry about events occurring after they are dead, well let them dream, but that is all.

Of course we must remember the old saying ” None so blind as those who do not wish to see”.

And of course the very real fear of Communism Mark Two.

Michael VK5ELL

fretslider
July 23, 2022 3:09 am

“…freely available Landsat data to better understand…”

Hasn’t worked where rewilding is concerned

Ron Long
July 23, 2022 3:19 am

Good stuff then and still good stuff. Why? In mining exploration it is very accurate to utilize “Supervised Classification”, wherein a geologist chooses a pixel that covers what they want to know the location of more of, then processes the pixel (actually a combined 2 or 3 pixels) utilizing something like the “Spectral Mapper Algorithm”, found in the program ENVI, for instance. Why won’t the newer, more advanced technology sensors (narrower bandwidth/more channels and smaller pixels) work better? Because the training site that works best now have mines or drill roads on them and you only find other mines or drill roads. The key to Supervised Classification is to utilize the most recent sensor dataset which does not have disturbance in it. So, Landsat still works great. Happy Birthday.

