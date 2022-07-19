Electric Vehicles

US Electric Vehicle Sales Finally Catch Ford F-Series Pickup Trucks

2 hours ago
David Middleton
15 Comments

Electric vehicle sales hit new record in Q2
Despite supply shortages and high prices, many consumers are flocking to EVs.

Published July 14, 2022

The number of battery-electric vehicles sold in the U.S. set a new record in the second quarter of this year, according to data released Wednesday by Cox Automotive, a global company that owns Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book among other brands. Sales rose more than 66% over the same period last year to 196,788 vehicles. For the first half of 2022, buyers snapped up 370,726 EVs.

The market share for pure electric vehicles reached 5.6% in the second quarter, more than double the 2.7% they accounted for in the second quarter of 2021.

[…]

Smart Cities Dive

“The market share for pure electric vehicles reached 5.6% in the second quarter”… 94.4% of vehicles sold in Q2 2022 were not battery-electric vehicles. However, the total US sales of all BEV makes and models has finally caught up to US sales of Ford F-series pickup trucks:

F-SeriesAll BEV’s
Q1 2022140,701173,938
Q2 2022158,644196,788
H1 2022299,345370,726

Technically, I should subtract 1,837 units from the Q2 2022 Ford F-Series total to account for Ford Lightning sales. Although 98.8% of Q2 2022 F-Series sales were still internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

The cost of catching the F-Series?

We keep hearing claims that battery prices are plunging. This is interesting because the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis seems to paint a different picture:

Producer Price Index by Industry: Battery Manufacturing (PCU3359133591)

The 66% increase in sales of battery-electric vehicles appears to be accompanied by a fairly sharp increase in the battery manufacturing producer price index. Could it be that the raw materials for batteries are becoming more expensive as demand for batteries increases?

Events, Trends, and Issues: Excluding U.S. production, worldwide lithium production in 2021 increased by 21% to approximately 100,000 tons from 82,500 tons in 2020 in response to strong demand from the lithium-ion battery market and increased prices of lithium. Global consumption of lithium in 2021 was estimated to be 93,000 tons, a 33% increase from 70,000 tons in 2020.

Spot lithium carbonate prices in China (cost, insurance, and freight [c.i.f.] North Asia) increased from approximately $7,000 per ton in January to about $26,200 per ton in November. For fixed contracts, the annual average U.S. lithium carbonate price was $17,000 per ton in 2021, more than double that in 2020. Spot lithium hydroxide prices in China (c.i.f. North Asia) increased from approximately $9,000 per ton in January to about $27,400 per ton in November. Spot spodumene (6% lithium oxide) prices in China (c.i.f. China) increased from approximately $450 per ton in January to about $2,300 per ton in November. Spot lithium metal (99.9% lithium) prices in China increased from approximately $77,000 per ton in January to about $97,000 per ton in July.

USGS

According to Trading Economics, lithium carbonate prices have increased more than 400% over the past year.

Lithium carbonate prices in China moved sideways at the 475,500 yuan/tonne level in the first half of July, remaining near the record-high of 500,000 from March and 430% higher year-on-year as demand continued to increase. Data from the Shanghai Metals Market showed that demand for battery grade lithium carbonate increased during July as downstream battery factories and auto manufacturers increased their operating rates. At the same time, battery producers reported lower inventory readings as raw material purchases were not able to keep up with battery output. The higher output followed the rewarding of cash subsidies by local Chinese governments including Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan, for customers replacing petrol cars with new EV purchases. The measures were placed to revamp activity in the sector after demand for durable goods plummeted during the strict Covid lockdowns, in addition to contributing to China’s goal of cutting carbon emissions.

Trading Economics

But, but, but… Still becoming more economic than oil!

Maybe not… While crude oil prices are far more volatile than the battery manufacturing producer price index…

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PCU3359133591

Crude oil prices have had a flat linear trend for the past 20 years and the ratio of the price indices of crude oil to battery manufacturing actually has a negative trend.

Oddly enough, the battery manufacturing producer price index more or less tracks the global market share of EV sales.

Global EV Sales for 2021

But, but but… Save the planet!

Warning: Lots of profanity!

Addendum

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
aussiecol
July 19, 2022 2:17 pm

Yes just made me think of a story I read on WUWT just last week….

Number of the Week: 85% more than total capability. In estimating how much electricity will be needed to operate electric vehicles at the same standard if all petroleum vehicles in the US were replaced by electric vehicles Joseph D’Aleo calculated:
“7.617 Trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity would be the energy equivalent required to replace petroleum fuel for transportation. 4.116 Trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity equals the total generation capability of the United States.”
The 7.6 Trillion kilowatt-hours is 85% more than total US electricity generation capability. See link under Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles.

Yep, save the planet.

4
Reply
CHARLES WADSACK
July 19, 2022 2:19 pm

Until the number of EVs put in service exceeds the number of IC vehicles take out of service, C02 emissions will continue to rise. that day is a long way away.

2
Reply
Don Perry
Reply to  CHARLES WADSACK
July 19, 2022 3:11 pm

No, until a way is found to produce the electricity for the replacement EVs is found, CO2 will continue to rise as wind and solar ain’t gonna do it. We’ll just have to burn more natural gas and coal.

2
Reply
Anti-griff
July 19, 2022 2:20 pm

The new F-150 R is out…$109,000……700 hp….independent rear suspension…will consumers be enthusiastic for it?

1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Anti-griff
July 19, 2022 3:22 pm

If I had $109k set aside for a new toy… Yes. Until then, I’ll stick with my 2013 Jeep Rubicon.

3
Reply
Mario Lento
July 19, 2022 2:33 pm

This is a well planned double pronged tactic by the government.

Attack with taxes, refusals, negative marketing and use all stops to limit existing carbon based energy delivery

Divert funding towards, reduce taxes, free marketing, and tax rebates and to award people to increase use of battery powered energy delivery

2
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
July 19, 2022 2:34 pm

Thanks for the post, David. The fact that electric vehicle sales have finally caught those of the Ford F-series pickups makes me smile.

BTW, I enjoyed my F150 (a company truck while I was playing project manager), except when it snowed.

Regards,
Bob

PS: I also miss the Texas phenomenon of a tiny young lady hopping down from the driver’s seat of an F150, then wandering into a bar, where she places her purse down on the bar with a heavy thud, the thud an indication that she’s carrying.

7
Reply
Richard Greene
July 19, 2022 2:35 pm

This is a biased comparison.
EV sales are in an uptrend
F150 sales are in a downtrend

F150 sales have been weak compared with 2019 and earlier years:

Ford sold nearly 900,000 F-150s in the 2019 model year. The 896,526 units was actually slightly down from the 2018 model year by 1.4%.

Ford sold more than 1.075 million F-Series trucks globally in 2018, averaging a sale every 29.3 seconds.

Sales of the electric F150 Lightening (and production) are not impressive so far:

The electric pickup truck battle is in full swing, and the 2022 Rivian R1T is currently in the lead. It has more sales than the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. According to Auto Guide, the R1T sold about 4,401 units during the second quarter of the year. 

This is compared to the 2,296 Ford F-150 Lightning units that were delivered. However, Rivian has a bit of an unfair advantage because the F-150 Lightning wasn’t available for the entire second quarter.”

SOURCE:
The Ford F-150 Lightning Can’t Catch the Rivian R1T (motorbiscuit.com)

-2
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Richard Greene
July 19, 2022 3:46 pm

comment image

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 19, 2022 2:38 pm

I went to the battery PPI source. It is all batteries, both primary and secondary. Primary includes the familiar disposable AA, C, and D cells. Secondary would be mainly PbA for vehicles. The EV battery market is dwarfed by these, and must have costs rising much faster based on lithium and cobalt prices.

Primary battery market 2022 ~$22 billion. PbA market 2022 ~$48 billion. Global EV battery market 2022~$24 billion (supposedly—there are no hard numbers as Tesla makes it’s own with Panasonic).

2
Reply
John the Econ
July 19, 2022 3:03 pm

For some time I’ve been arguing that EV ownership is only going to be a thing for the very affluent. By the time an EV works its way down to where it’s expected to be an affordable used car, they won’t really be all that affordable. Or usable.

And that’s assuming that you’ll even be able to get a replacement battery. This family bought an 8-year-old used Ford Focus EV, only to have the battery fail shortly thereafter. The reality is that this family learned the hard way that they paid way too much for a car with a well-worn battery and no replacements available.

Florida family drives into electric car problem: a replacement battery costs more than vehicle itself

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John the Econ
July 19, 2022 3:19 pm

Yes. The Ford Focus EV battery was LiIon. The inherent problem is EV by definition drains the battery, and even with the best engineering draining LiIon provides a finite battery life. Fast charging shortens it more.

OTOH, a full hybrid floats the traction battery near half charge (40-60 or 45-55). That results in a massive increase in battery life. My MY 2007 Ford Hybrid AWD Escape is now 14 years old, and the NiMH traction battery shows almost no signs of deterioration. Slightly increased leakage current, noticable only if it sits more than a week between starts so have to now use the convenient ‘jump start’ button Ford engineered in in 2007. We expect to get another ten years out of the car, having just repaired all the minor rust problems from our Oceanside salt spray location. Has already saved us over $10k in gas, about 40% of the original cost

2
Reply
Charlie
July 19, 2022 3:17 pm

Funnily enough, Professor Miles Allen of Oxford told me how save the planet on my radio today. Allen, an attendee at the infamous La Jolla symposium where the groundwork was laid for the attempt to shake down Exxon and other oil majors, said we must make the oil and gas companies extract the CO2 they produce from the atmosphere and store it. That’s it, no detail. I assume he means that they must be made extract the CO2 inferred from their oil and gas sales each year. No details about how they would do this or the economics of it.

Two things I take from this. First, he must realise the shake down attempts are doomed. Second, he accepts that we are going to need oil and gas for decades to come. Tell it to the loonies, prof.

2
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Charlie
July 19, 2022 3:24 pm

Geologically storing the CO2 is the easy bit.

Catching it is the tricky bit.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  David Middleton
July 19, 2022 3:35 pm

Ocean coccolithophores (and the like) catch it easily. The result is limestone. They just don’t do it real fast, which is the really tricky bit.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Electric Vehicles

Biden’s Transportation Department targets CO2 emissions of cars on highways to push EVs

7 days ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles Opinion

E-Vehicles Are Like Covid Vaccines: Sold to Public Based on Wildly Unrealistic Exaggerations

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles

EV’s Fossil Fuel Economy No Better than ICE Vehicles

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Electric Vehicles Technology

Top Producer Albemarle Risks Shutting German Plant if EU Declares Lithium a Hazard

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Electric Vehicles

US Electric Vehicle Sales Finally Catch Ford F-Series Pickup Trucks

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Paleoclimatology

The Two Degree Limit

6 hours ago
Andy May
Alarmism heat wave

The Heatwave Green Hysteria is Out of Control

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA Space

NASA Seeks Public’s Designs to Throw Shade in Space

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: