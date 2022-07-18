Announcements

Review of the 5th National Climate Assessment: Call for Nominations

8 seconds ago
Charles Rotter


From:

Deadline: August 1, 2022

Submit nominations for the committee reviewing the 5th National Climate Assessment

The National Academies’ Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate (BASC) and Board on Environmental Change and Society (BECS) are currently soliciting nominations for a new ad hoc committee to conduct an independent technical review of the 5th National Climate Assessment (NCA5) draft report, which is expected to be made available for review in late fall 2022.  The NCA5 is intended to provide an up-to-date evaluation and summary of the current and projected impacts of climate change on the United States, with detailed discussion of regional effects.

The National Academies is seeking individuals to serve on the committee with expertise in key areas addressed in the NCA5, including climate science and mitigation, human and environmental health, systems science, environmental justice, tribal and indigenous communities, ecosystems and biodiversity, and agriculture. For the full list of key expertise areas, please review the call for nominations form.

Nominations are due by Monday, August 1, 2022.

HT/Dave Burton

