Open Submissions: – STUDENTS ONLY – WUWT Climate Change Essay Contest

We have already announced winners in the professional and general categories here. However, we did not get any student category entries. This may be due to COVID, time pressure during regular school, and possbly fear of peer pressure for writig such an essay. So, we are trying again. Students can remain anonymous when writing, but must be known to the staff of WUWT to be able to receive the award.

We believe this essay contest will help to engage a younger set of climate realists and gain more coverage for a rational view of climate change.

Here is the contest in a nutshell.

Topic: Is there really a climate crisis?

Write the best arguments against the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming that would convince your neighbors that there is no climate crisis.

Entry categories:

General Public: Any reader who does not fall into the two categories below

Professionals: Scientists, engineers, graduate students, doctoral candidates

Students: College undergrads, high school students, and grade school.

Cash Prizes:

First prize for student category: $2,000

Second prize student category: $800

All winners will receive an autographed copy of my book, plus up to 20 copies to distribute to other students.

Contest Rules Summary:

Open to students only, Grade School, High School, and College

Essays must question the validity of the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming.

All entries must be submitted electronically.

All entried must be written in English.

Entires must be 1500 words or less, not including title and citations.

Graphics and tables are welcome.

Citations/references are encouraged.

Winners can remain anonymous, but must be verified by WUWT staff.

Deadline for Submissions: Monday, August 15th 2022.

Winning essays will be announced and published end of August 31st, 2022.

All winning essays, judged by a panel of climate experts and journalists, will be published here, some non-winning essays may also be published.

It is critical that we help the world to understand that an in-depth understanding of climate science fails to support the theory of catastrophic man-made global warming aka the “climate crisis”.



Submit your manuscript using this link

Deadline: August 15th, 2022 Winning essays will be announced and published end of August 31st, 2022.

Get writing, and if you don’t want to submit an essay, tell your friends.



Good luck, Anthony Watts

