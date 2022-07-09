censorship

LinkedIn Bans Scientist for Presenting Inconvenient Truths About CO2

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
18 Comments

“The big-tech censors are at it again: the CO2 Coalition’s Executive Director Gregory Wrightstone has been permanently banned from LinkedIn. What did Wrightstone do to earn the banishment? His ‘crime’ consisted of posting charts from peer reviewed research supported by official sources demonstrating that current global average CO2 levels are well within the natural range of concentrations throughout the Earth’s history. LinkedIn’s moderators sent Wrightstone an email informing him that his violations have been so numerous and/or so severe that they couldn’t allow him to continue to use the platform.”

Originally published here at Climate Realism on 6 July 2022.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BallBounces
July 9, 2022 10:02 am

It’s Wokeness all the way down.

6
Reply
Tom Halla
July 9, 2022 10:05 am

Trying to win the Trofim Lysenko award?

9
Reply
Mr.
July 9, 2022 10:10 am

Openly held views on public interest topics are anathema to aspiring totalitarians.

I’m talking about you UN and WEF groupies.

5
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
July 9, 2022 10:11 am

LinkedIn also banned Pat Frank for similar reasons. Andy May quit LinkedIn due to the censorship.

On the plus side Andy will be speaking at the 2022 AAPG/SEG convention…

AAPG Division of Professional Affairs

(DPA)

Are Fossil-Fuel CO₂ Emissions Good or Bad?

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

11:30am–1:00pm

George R. Brown Convention Center

Description

It is common for the public and the news media to simply assume that fossil fuel CO₂ emissions are bad for us because they might cause Earth’s surface to warm. Is a climate warmer than the Little Ice Age (circa 1750) bad or good? The Little Ice Age was not pleasant, it was often bitterly cold, the Thames River frequently froze over, and there were icebergs in the Delaware River when Washington crossed it in 1776.

In 2016 there was a famous climate change debate between Princeton Professor William Happer and University of Melbourne Professor David Karoly. One of the topics they debated was: Is CO₂ good or bad? Professor Happer said: “There is no scientific evidence that global greenhouse gas emissions will have a harmful effect on climate. Quite the contrary, there is very good evidence that the modest increase in atmospheric CO₂ since the start of the Industrial age has already been good for the Earth and that more will be better.”

Professor Karoly said: “Science has established that it is virtually certain that increases of atmospheric CO₂ due to burning of fossil fuels will cause climate change that will have substantial adverse impacts on humanity and on natural systems. Therefore, immediate, stringent measures to suppress the burning of fossil fuels are both justified and necessary.”

Which educated opinion is correct? Obviously, both cannot be correct. The subsequent debate between these two eminent climate scientists is illuminating. We will discuss their arguments and put them into proper scientific context. This talk is mostly from Chapter 10 of my latest book, The Great Climate Change Debate, Karoly v. Happer.

Speaker

Andy May is a former member of the AAPG and DPA, Certificate #2623, issued in 1983. He retired from oil and gas in 2016 and gave up consulting in 2019 to pursue a career as a full-time writer, blogger, and author. He lives in The Woodlands, Texas, and enjoys golf and traveling in his spare time. He is an editor for the popular climate change blog Wattsupwiththat.com where he has published many posts. He is the author of three books on climate change, and one history of pre-Civil War Kansas. He is the author or co-author of seven peer-reviewed papers on various geological, engineering, and petrophysical topics, plus op-eds in the Washington Examiner. During his 42-year career as a petrophysicist, he worked on projects in Texas, the UK North Sea, Russia, China, Indonesia, and many other places. Andy is a member of the CO₂ Coalition, his personal blog is andymaypetrophysicist.com.

https://www.imageevent.org/luncheons/luncheon/are-fossil-fuel-c02-emissions-good-or-bad

Last edited 1 hour ago by David Middleton
8
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  David Middleton
July 9, 2022 10:22 am

Allow me to finish Dr. Karoly’s thought.

“Science has established that’s it’s virtually certain…” perhaps definitely, most likely the case that CO2 might cause climate change that may have adverse impacts in the future, if we don’t do something immediately, or at least in the next 10 years, 20 years at the latest, but definitely by 2050… perhaps.

4
Reply
stinkerp
July 9, 2022 10:21 am

Why would anyone use LinkedIn to promote or debunk the theory of catastrophic human-caused global warming? Seems like the wrong platform for that. It’s supposed to be a place to make professional connections and (hopefully) improve your job prospects. I think it’s overrated, so the bigger question is why anyone would use LinkedIn at all.

Last edited 1 hour ago by stinkerp
10
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  stinkerp
July 9, 2022 11:37 am

Networking. I use it to network with other oil & gas professionals, academics and AGW skeptics.

The sad thing is that while real scientists like Gregory, Pat and Andy get censored, “Sailing Instructors” and “Songwriters/Pilots” are allowed to freely post alarmist propaganda and even stalk skeptical scientists.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
July 9, 2022 10:55 am


So, it appears that a dataset approved and used by world governments in the discussion of climate change is off-limits if a researcher uses it to undermine the notion carbon dioxide emissions are historically high, ..”

Indeed, the Dark Side doesn’t want the moldable masses to know anything, even official peer reviewed stuff, about climate science. They are fed MSM reports that take huge liberties with the ‘science’. One such example is that warming in the tropics is tightly limited by Hadley cells and ocean currents that move heat toward the poles for radiation to outer space, plus a variety of other phenomena that limit ocean warming (e.g. hurricanes that suck excess heat from the ocean surface and deliver it rapidly to the top of the atmosphere for direct emission to space).

These phenomena contribute polar amplification warming which they want the masses to worry about, but they also want to have people worry and feel guilty about warming in the tropics that actually isnt happening.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 9, 2022 10:56 am

The more places like Linked In cancel skeptical climate voices, the louder those voices become.
Linked In is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. It is now owned by Microsoft based in Seattle. Both areas are hotbeds of climate alarmism, so naturally not willing to tolerate opposing views since in their minds the science is settled. Except it isn’t:

  1. The tropical troposphere hotspot predicted by climate models does not in fact exist.
  2. Climate model ECS is twice what is observed using energy budget methods.
  3. The predicted disappearance of summer Arctic sea ice by 2014-2016 didn’t happen.
  4. The predicted acceleration of sea level rise hasn’t happened.
  5. UK children still know snow 22 years after Viner said they wouldn’t.

Folks in Silicon Valley, Seattle, and places like PSU (Mann) and Harvard (Oreskes) cannot tolerate such objective facts. It gives them cognitive dissonance.

4
Reply
Zena
July 9, 2022 11:01 am

EARTHS MAGNETIC POLES SHIFTING AND THE LAMESTREAM MEDIA IS NOT ALLOWING ANYONE IN THE SCIENTIFIC COMMUNITY TO RESEARCH N PUBLISH THOSE FINDING RELATING TO ” CLIMATE CHANGE ” AND EARTHS MAGNETIC POLES SHIFTING…

0
Reply
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Zena
July 9, 2022 11:41 am

comment image

0
Reply
Tom Gelsthorpe
July 9, 2022 11:07 am

Banished for WrongThink by the all-knowing, all-wise Arbiters of Truth at Linked In?

Tut-tut. Maybe Linked In should admit non-dogma with the stipulation that original thinkers wear dunce caps.

Would that be a workable compromise?

0
Reply
markl
July 9, 2022 11:09 am

Once again the media proves it kow tows to the Progressives. If you only get your ‘news’ from the MSM or certain social forums you’d never find out about these blatant attempts to control and produce the propaganda.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
July 9, 2022 11:10 am

I thought LinkedIn was supposed to be a scientific forum outfit? Maybe that’s the problem.

0
Reply
HotScot
July 9, 2022 11:22 am

I was kicked off Twitter, I was suspended so many times on FB I just shut my account. I had an account with LinkedIn when it first began but recognised it as a slimy, self promotion, spam organisation so just never returned.

I have a variety of social media accounts, Reddit, Gab, Parler, Minds etc but they are only marginally better. I just use them for research into our corrupt governments. Willie Soon is my go to favourite, he doesn’t miss much but there are a few other reliable accounts.

I have three ‘go to’ sources for reliable information on climate and related events, WUWT, Paul Homewood’s notalotofpeopleknowthat and, of course, Roy Spencer.

I know there are lot’s more, and I do occasionally drop into them but, frankly, there are too many climate sceptic blogs to keep up with.

1
Reply
Rick C
July 9, 2022 11:27 am

I was on Linkedin for several years before I retired as a matter of corporate marketing policy. The company wanted senior staff to maintain a high profile and network with customers. I found it an annoying waste of time as I was constantly bombarded with requests to add people to my network who were not remotely connected to our business. Turning them down seemed impolite and may have offended. Never felt that I or the company benefitted. It’s as worthless as Facebook in my opinion.

0
Reply
fretslider
July 9, 2022 11:47 am

Heresy will not be tolerated.

How many times do you need to be told?

0
Reply
Pflashgordon
July 9, 2022 11:53 am

Linked In has always appeared to me to be a pointless exercise. I had a membership for about 15 years, and I never saw any value in it. About the only activity was harassment by salesmen wanting to be my friend. Over time, LinkedIn members started posting about every topic imaginable, about like FarceBook. I finally pulled the plug. So ended my last social media account.

Like video games, youthful fascination with social media just appears to be a stage in life like puberty, eventually to be outgrown.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

censorship Climate Propaganda

Biden’s Climate Czar Mccarthy Redefines ‘Disinformation’ As Questioning Whether Climate ‘Solutions’ Impact the Climate – Prods Big Tech To Crack Down On Dissenters

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
censorship

Faculty Freedom of Speech and Diversity is Threatened at the University of Washington

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
censorship

LinkedIn’s Climate “Script”

2 months ago
David Middleton
Alarmism censorship

Dessler on the Joe Rogan Experience…Oy!

5 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

censorship

LinkedIn Bans Scientist for Presenting Inconvenient Truths About CO2

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Arctic Land Surface Air Temperature Data Sea ice

Since 2000 The Arctic’s Hudson Bay Has Cooled -0.35°C With 10 Of 15 Sites Gaining Sea Ice

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Electric police cars are ‘running out of puff’ and causing ‘lots of problems’

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Curious things

Researchers Rediscover Oak Tree Thought to be Extinct

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: