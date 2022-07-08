Biden Depletes U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: CC Roundtable Live at Noon CT

The Biden administration is releasing around one million barrels of oil per day from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The move is designed to ease Americans’ suffering at the pump, suffering the Biden administration solely blames on Russia.
The Heartland Institute’s Andy Singer, Linnea Lueken, Anthony Watts, and H. Sterling Burnett discuss the dwindling levels of the SPR as well as other stories the corporate media refuses to cover in this week’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable.
SHOW NOTES
Biden Depletes U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Washington Free Beacon – Biden Sold a Million Barrels From US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China-Owned Gas Giant
Reuters – Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high
Fox Business – GOP hammers Biden for allowing emergency oil reserves to go to China: ‘compromising our energy security’
Real Clear Politics – Why U.S. Petroleum Reserve Oil Went Overseas
The Corporate Media and Big Tech Continue to Push Climate Alarmism
Climate Realism – CNN Can’t Resist Mixing Climate Fiction with Truth Concerning Hurricane Research
Climate Realism – LinkedIn Bans Scientist for Presenting Inconvenient Truths About CO2
Climate Realism – The Guardian Stumbles into the “Truthful Reporting” Trap When it Comes to Climate Change
Climate Realism – NPR Spreads Misinformation About Climate Change and Models (Again!)
