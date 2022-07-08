Announcements

Biden Depletes U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: CC Roundtable Live at Noon CT

53 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
No Comments

The Heartland Institute

The Biden administration is releasing around one million barrels of oil per day from the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). The move is designed to ease Americans’ suffering at the pump, suffering the Biden administration solely blames on Russia.

The Heartland Institute’s Andy Singer, Linnea Lueken, Anthony Watts, and H. Sterling Burnett discuss the dwindling levels of the SPR as well as other stories the corporate media refuses to cover in this week’s episode of Climate Change Roundtable.

SHOW NOTES

Biden Depletes U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Washington Free Beacon – Biden Sold a Million Barrels From US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China-Owned Gas Giant
https://freebeacon.com/national-secur…

Reuters – Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high
https://www.reuters.com/business/ener…

Fox Business – GOP hammers Biden for allowing emergency oil reserves to go to China: ‘compromising our energy security’
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/…

Real Clear Politics – Why U.S. Petroleum Reserve Oil Went Overseas
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/art…

The Corporate Media and Big Tech Continue to Push Climate Alarmism

Climate Realism – CNN Can’t Resist Mixing Climate Fiction with Truth Concerning Hurricane Research
https://climaterealism.com/2022/06/cn…

Climate Realism – LinkedIn Bans Scientist for Presenting Inconvenient Truths About CO2
https://climaterealism.com/2022/07/li…

Climate Realism – The Guardian Stumbles into the “Truthful Reporting” Trap When it Comes to Climate Change
https://climaterealism.com/2022/07/th…

Climate Realism – NPR Spreads Misinformation About Climate Change and Models (Again!)
https://climaterealism.com/2022/07/np…

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Announcements

Announcing a Video Upgrade

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements EPA

SCOTUS Lands a Knockout Blow on the EPA: Climate Change Roundtable Live Now!

7 days ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements

LIVE at Noon CT today: We’re having a heat wave! … and it’s totally normal

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Announcements

Live Roundtable: Climate Change at Davos

1 month ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Announcements

Biden Depletes U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve: CC Roundtable Live at Noon CT

53 seconds ago
Charles Rotter
Oil and Gas Technology

Column: Summer Interrupted – A Good News Energy Story Amid the Carnage

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA Solar

Novel NASA Instrument Sets Sights on Earth-bound Solar Radiation

8 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Opinion

Which Deep Green Non Entity will Replace Boris Johnson?

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: