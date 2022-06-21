Alarmism

Amazingly, Buzzfeed Readers Don’t Realize They Did This to Themselves

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Jane Menton

Note from Jane Menton: The OG MC (Francis Menton) is currently recovering from Covid and will return later this week. 

One of my roles here at Manhattan Contrarian is acting as the cultural correspondent and translator, giving some insight into the views and beliefs of the millennial generation and younger. Unfortunately, it gets harder every day to present those views as rational when they’re so often based on magical thinking. For example, the same people who have been haranguing us for years for not doing enough to end our dependence on fossil fuels – the same ones who cheered the shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline – now can’t believe the prices they must pay for gas. The same people who thought stimulus checks were the bare minimum the government could do for people struggling during COVID, are now shocked by surging inflation. “Buying less alcohol so that when I sell my kidneys they get a better price,” reads one quote in the article about inflation.

All the articles linked above are from Buzzfeed. For members of the older generation who may not be *in the know,* (aka, my dad the Manhattan Contrarian) Buzzfeed is the primary cultural hub for the millennial generation. It’s a one-stop shop, covering everything from pop culture to news. I sometimes doubt my generation reads anything else (forget the Wall Street Journal). I follow it too, occasionally because it’s entertaining, and mostly because I have to follow it in order to know what my peers are thinking and feeling.

One of the most useful things Buzzfeed does is collect the soundbites on current events from young “influencers”. Multiple times a week, Buzzfeed puts together twitter roundups on different subjects – e.g. gas prices, climate change, dating as a queer 20-something – that can be neatly summarized as “What the Cool Young People are Saying.” 
I read these roundups at the end of every week, and every week it gets harder and harder to ignore the glaring contradictions in millennial thinking on policy. Just last week I read one such roundup of complaints about our current economy and inflation that was stunning in its complete lack of awareness. A few excerpts:

We’re all supposed to cheer along with these tweeters’ outrage, as if there’s any surprise gasoline prices are rising when, in his first few months in office in 2021, Biden pledged he would prevent oil companies from drilling on federal land, pledged to ban fracking, blocked construction of oil and gas pipelines, and so on. Or as if inflation isn’t the natural consequence of dumping $4.6 trillion of newly-printed money into a stalled economy.
Meanwhile, here are excerpts from another roundup of tweets on Buzzfeed, this one from 2017, complaining that we aren’t doing enough about climate change. Of course, this was back when gas was affordable:

It is remarkable that Buzzfeed can promote these twitter roundups without ever seeming to realize that suppressing fossil fuel production in an effort to address climate change would ultimately cause the price of gasoline to go up. How could the editors of these lists not see that raising gasoline prices, such that people are forced to use less of it, is not a policy accident. It is part of the plan. It is in fact the most important feature of the plan. A plan they have spent years advocating for.  

And how could they not realize that the ramifications from rising oil and gas prices would trickle down throughout the entire economy, affecting all of our everyday expenses: the cost to grow food (using modern, fossil fuel-enabled technology), to heat a home, to drive a car, to buy a plane ticket? How could they not see that they are the source of their own problems?

We can only hope that prolonged inflation and record high fuel prices are the wakeup calls this generation needs.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Simonsays
June 21, 2022 2:22 am

Price signals work when the difference in price makes one energy choice preferable over an alternative energy choice. Whilst the activist might be cheering on the current gas prices, as the trigger to get people into ev,s, it wont change anything longterm. By the time inflation has washed through the whole economy, comparable energy prices will simply be back to where we started except everything will be at a higher price point. You can only hope real wages increase so your standard of living is the same.

0
Reply
Boff Doff
Reply to  Simonsays
June 21, 2022 2:36 am

An increase in real wages would improve your standard of living. Perhaps you meant nominal wages?

1
Reply
Simonsays
Reply to  Boff Doff
June 21, 2022 2:48 am

Correct

0
Reply
Climate believer
June 21, 2022 2:33 am

You go to Buzzfeed to be told what to think, contradictions and hypocrisy are part of the ideology.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Wildfires

New Data Absolutely Destroys Media Claims of ‘Climate Change is Causing More Wildfire’

6 days ago
Anthony Watts
Alarmism

BBC’s Institutional Alarmism

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Oil and Gas

Energy Crisis Is a Taste of What the IEA Has in Store for Us

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Economy-health

CNN Hypes False Dengue Fever Claims, Putting Climate Fears Ahead of Facts, Again

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Alarmism

Amazingly, Buzzfeed Readers Don’t Realize They Did This to Themselves

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Technology

Claim: Quantum Computing Magic can Solve the Climate Crisis

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Why Does Boston Buy Natural Gas from Russia

9 hours ago
Andy May
Climate Politics

Green Aussie PM Caves, Offers Subsidies for Coal and Gas

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: