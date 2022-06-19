Open Thread

Open Thread

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

Open thread

Tim Spence
June 19, 2022 2:19 pm

If temperature rises are always a precursor to increases in CO2, what does that say about transient climate sensitivity which is all about CO2’s ability to increase temperatures. How do the two factoids co-exist?

dodgy geezer
Reply to  Tim Spence
June 19, 2022 2:31 pm

You are asking a question which will get you banned from all social interaction, but I will answer it.

Modern science does not operate using white patriarchy logic, but rather through rainbow diversity feelings. What these are at any one time are defined by activists and government bureaucracy.

The key word to understand here is ‘doublethink’ (see Orwell, 1984). This is the technique of holding two opposing opinions on your head at once, as defined by the Government…

Sean Galbally
Reply to  dodgy geezer
June 19, 2022 2:58 pm

It is criminal that we are being so misled about climate change but the whole premise precludes us from using fossil fuels which with clean emissions can do no harm. Carbon dioxide is a good gas and essential to life !!

Cam_S
June 19, 2022 2:35 pm

F1 driver says ‘what happens in Alberta is a crime,’ feels responsibility to speak about climate change
Sebastian Vettel takes aim at Alberta’s oilsands operations, as province’s energy minister charges ‘hypocrisy’
His pipeline shirt created a buzz on social media, with many calling Vettel a hypocrite for competing in a gas-guzzling sport like Formula One. His team Aston Martin is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/sebastian-vettel-oilsands-alberta-climate-change-1.6493309

FORMULA 1 CARS ARRIVING! 747-8F and 777F Arriving in Montreal-Mirabel
(20 mins)

SocietalNorm
Reply to  Cam_S
June 19, 2022 2:42 pm

Shutting down Alberta is good for the Saudis. Gotta help your sponsor out.

CD in Wisconsin
June 19, 2022 2:35 pm

Germany announces a return to coal use for electricity generation as it attempts to free itself of dependence on Russian gas:

Germany to fire up coal plants as Russia turns down the gas | News | DW | 19.06.2022

“To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Nothing like a war to throw a wrench into your plans for a green energy transition.

niceguy
June 19, 2022 2:46 pm

Just now in France:
French RN, the most populist party (still mostly RINO like, but not as much as the others) beats the predictions and replaces Les Républicains as the right wing “opposition”.

Derg
June 19, 2022 3:00 pm

The Biden Administration is going to try energy rebate/credits for the poor in the face of rising energy prices…why not go full fascist and institute price controls?

