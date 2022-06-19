Open thread
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Open thread
You are asking a question which will get you banned from all social interaction, but I will answer it.
Modern science does not operate using white patriarchy logic, but rather through rainbow diversity feelings. What these are at any one time are defined by activists and government bureaucracy.
The key word to understand here is ‘doublethink’ (see Orwell, 1984). This is the technique of holding two opposing opinions on your head at once, as defined by the Government…
F1 driver says ‘what happens in Alberta is a crime,’ feels responsibility to speak about climate change
Sebastian Vettel takes aim at Alberta’s oilsands operations, as province’s energy minister charges ‘hypocrisy’
His pipeline shirt created a buzz on social media, with many calling Vettel a hypocrite for competing in a gas-guzzling sport like Formula One. His team Aston Martin is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/sebastian-vettel-oilsands-alberta-climate-change-1.6493309
FORMULA 1 CARS ARRIVING! 747-8F and 777F Arriving in Montreal-Mirabel
(20 mins)
Germany announces a return to coal use for electricity generation as it attempts to free itself of dependence on Russian gas:
Germany to fire up coal plants as Russia turns down the gas | News | DW | 19.06.2022
“To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.
Nothing like a war to throw a wrench into your plans for a green energy transition.