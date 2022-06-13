Paleoclimatology

New Research Questions Hypotheses About Climate-Controlled Ecosystem Change During the Origin of Dinosaurs in Argentina

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments


Ischigualasto formation ecosystem reconstruction
IMAGE: ARTIST’S RECONSTRUCTION OF THE TRIASSIC ECOSYSTEM PRESERVED IN THE ISCHIGUALASTO FORMATION. ANIMALS INCLUDE AMPHIBIANS (BOTTOM CENTER-LEFT UNDERWATER), RHYNCHOSAURIAN REPTILES (LEFT MID-GROUND ON RIVERBANK), EARLY CROCODILIAN RELATIVES (FAR LEFT MID-GROUND AND CENTER FAR BACKGROUND), EARLY MAMMAL RELATIVES (CENTER MID-GROUND IN RIVER AND ALONG RIVERBANK, AND FAR RIGHT FOREGROUND), AND EARLY DINOSAURS (FAR LEFT FOREGROUND, CENTER RIGHT FOREGROUND, AND FAR RIGHT MID-GROUND). view more 
CREDIT: JORGE GONZALEZ/NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM OF UTAH

A group of researchers from CONICET and the University of Utah demonstrated that during the time of the first dinosaurs, variations in the diversity and abundance of the plant and vertebrate animal species cannot be related to the climatic changes recorded throughout its deposition, in contrast with previous hypotheses.

In the new study, published in the open access journal Frontiers in Earth Science, the team of scientists investigated multiple independent lines of evidence (sedimentology, clay mineralogy, and geochemistry) to elucidate changes paleoclimatic conditions (such as mean annual precipitation and mean annual temperature) within the Ischigualasto Formation. These fossil-rich sedimentary rocks were deposited by rivers and streams between ~231 and 226 million years ago during the Late Triassic Period in what is now northwestern Argentina (La Rioja and San Juan provinces). In the middle of the formation, the researchers observed a clear change in conditions approximately from warmer, drier conditions to more temperate humid conditions, but no concurrent major changes could be identified in the fossil record.

“We conclude that variations in the abundance and diversity of species, as recorded by their first and last appearances in the fossil record, are better explained by preservation and sampling biases biases than by changes in climate,” said Adriana Mancuso, lead author and CONICET independent researcher at the Instituto Argentino de Nivología, Glaciología y Ciencias Ambientales in Mendoza, Argentina.

“What we see is that how many specimens collected from each interval of the sequence, and the chemical & physical characteristics that allow greater or lesser preservation of the remains of animals and plants, were significant factors. These two factors, collection and preservation, have more influence on the increase or decrease of abundance and diversity than the climate changes recorded,” explained Mancuso.

However, although the evolution of the ecosystem does not generally show a biotic response associated with climate change, the research group did observe a relationship between climatic variations and two groups of reptiles, rhynchosaurs (herbivorous early archosauromorphs) and pseudosuchians (crocodilian-line archosaurs). “We did find that the abundance of rhynchosaurs and extinction of a few pseudosuchian species appear to coincide with a climate shift,” said Randall Irmis, co-author from the U and the Natural History Museum of Utah.

Beyond conclusions about this specific fossil and paleoclimate record from Argentina, the new research emphasizes the importance of an explicit framework for testing hypotheses about the link between climatic changes and the fossil record. “In addition to the contribution on the relationship of biotic and climatic events in the Ischigualasto Formation, the work provides a methodological framework to test climate-biota associations, highlighting the data gaps that must be filled, and makes new testable predictions that can be tested in future studies,” concludes Mancuso.

Other authors include Tomás Pedernera and Cecilia Benavente of the Instituto Argentino de Nivología, Glaciología y Ciencias Ambientales (CONICET), Leandro Gaetano from the Instituto de Estudios Andinos (CONICET) and Departamento de Ciencias Geológicas of the Universidad de Buenos Aires, and Benjamin Breeden of the University of Utah.

Frontiers in Earth Science

10.3389/feart.2022.883788 

Observational study

ARTICLE TITLE

Paleoenvironmental and biotic changes in the Late Triassic of Argentina: testing hypotheses of abiotic forcing at the basin scale.

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

13-Jun-2022

From EurekAlert!

dodgy geezer
June 13, 2022 2:09 pm

Obviously the Rhynchosaurs stopped the
Pseudosucharins from using all those pick-up trucks, and the climate became colder…. which eventually killed them all off.

We are going the same way. If we were able to drop CO2 down to below 300ppm, our agricultural yields would plummet, with many dying from starvation…

Ed Zuiderwijk
June 13, 2022 2:10 pm

Do I get this correctly that the authors say that you can’t deduce climate change from the fossil record because the fossil record is too much affected by sampling biases?

Rah
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
June 13, 2022 2:25 pm

The way I understood it is you cannot determine the effect of a climate change on vertebrates based on the fossil record because of the changes in conditions conducive to fossilization resulting from a climate change.

IOW certain conditions of climate are more conducive for fossilization than others.

Richard Page
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
June 13, 2022 2:37 pm

You know how some modern herbivores show a preference for certain plants and avoid others, thus following specific plant growth patterns across areas? Well the triassic period may have been exactly the same or it might not, there simply isn’t enough information in the fossil record to know for sure! sarc

Rah
June 13, 2022 2:13 pm

Real Science! I was beginning to think it had gone extinct.

Patrick
Reply to  Rah
June 13, 2022 2:28 pm

It’s amazing, they can define climate(30 years of data) from millions of years ago! This is what we call climate(30 years of data) today.

Ron Long
June 13, 2022 2:45 pm

Happy to see that CONICET has produced an actual scientific study. While walking through terrestrial equivalent formations in the Neuquen Basin, a little more south in Argentina, I saw the same general change in recorded paleo-climate. The sudden appearance of large cluster of fossilized tree trunks, containing a wide variety of fossilized dinosaur bones (a river flood record, where trees and dinosaurs were caught up and deposited in tangles), begins in the mid-Jurassic and continues to the end of the cretaceous.

ResourceGuy
June 13, 2022 2:48 pm

Speaking of extinction…..

GM’s stock closes below IPO price for first time since October 2020 (cnbc.com)

