Clouds Haven’t Behaved the Way the IPCC Or the Models Say

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Michael Jonas

I have been working for quite a while on cloud data, and have now had a paper published on the behaviour of clouds, which challenges the way clouds are interpreted by the IPCC and in the climate models. The IPCC indicate that clouds (1) provide a positive feedback to (CO2-driven) climate change, and (2) have reacted to aerosols with an increasing cooling effect. The IPCC logic is essentially that man-made CO2 helped by #1 has been so powerful that it has more than overcome #2. My paper argues that clouds behaved largely independently of CO2 and had as much of a warming effect as CO2, maybe much more. As far as I can tell from searching the scientific literature, this analysis has not been presented before.

Abstract:

The patterns of behaviour of clouds, both for cloud area and cloud optical thickness, are studied over the period of available data, 1983 to 2017. There was a decrease in cloud cover over the study period, while global surface temperatures increased. The patterns of clouds and temperature indicate that the cloud cover decrease could not have been caused by the increased surface temperature. The clear implication is that the decrease in global cloud area must have been caused by some other unspecified factor, and was not caused directly or indirectly by CO2. Evaluation of the changes in clouds and CO2 over the study period indicate that this unspecified factor had as much positive impact as the increase in CO2, with respect to the amount of radiation reaching the surface (radiative forcing), and possibly a much larger positive impact. The climate models, which have zero or negative cloud impact on radiative forcing independently from CO2, need to take this into account in order to avoid over-estimating the influence of CO2.

The paper covers a fair amount of ground, and is open source so that everyone can read it, here. ‘Full text article in PDF‘ opens the full paper.

First, I should point out that whereas scientific papers tend to go into ever more intricate detail, this study stays at a much higher level, dealing only with global numbers or with global numbers split by sea and land. In other words, I am looking at the ‘forest’, while many scientific papers tend to look only at the ‘trees’. That’s particularly true of the climate models, which try to build a picture of the ‘forest’ from all the individual ‘trees’ – a futile approach in my view, since no ‘tree’ can be predicted more than a few days into the future.

A brief summary of the paper follows (NB. This is only a summary, if you want to disagree with it then please do so by disagreeing with the paper not with the summary):-

Available cloud data runs from mid 1983 to mid 2017 (34 years), so that is the paper’s study period. Global cloud cover went down over this period, while global surface temperature went up [Figure 1]. But if you look at cloud and temperature patterns over shorter time scales (a few months), warmer temperatures cause more cloud, not less [Figures 2, 3, 4]. The reducing cloud cover could therefore not have been caused by increasing temperature. The cloud behaviour must therefore have been independent of the temperature, ie, independent of man-made CO2.

The paper goes on to evaluate this independent cloud behaviour [Figures 5, 6]. Instrumental in this, is that cloud area decreased, while cloud optical thickness increased. But cloud area decreased very similarly over sea and land, while cloud thickness increased much more over sea than over land [Figures 7, 8]. The most likely explanation is that the increase in thickness over the sea was not caused directly by the unspecified factor mentioned in the abstract, but was a reaction to higher temperatures.

The conclusion is that the independent warming effect of clouds was comparable to the effect of man-made CO2, and possibly much larger. The IPCC and the models contain no provision for this [Figure 9]. If the models do take this into account, then it can help them to avoid running too ‘hot’.

Not stated explicitly in the paper (maybe it should have been), although it is implied, is that if the models do take this cloud behaviour into account, then the amount of warming from man-made CO2 necessarily becomes a lot smaller when the models are tuned against observed temperature. Hence the future effect of man-made CO2 becomes a lot smaller.

Also omitted from the paper is any attempt to identify the unspecified factor causing cloud cover to decrease. The reason is simply that I hadn’t studied it. I could possibly have mentioned things like cosmic rays or solar UV (ultra-violet) as possible causes, linking them to the IPCC reports which mention them, but I chose not to. It would only have been pure speculation.

The paper does state explicitly that the models’ projections are already known to be highly unreliable (citing the reasons given in the IPCC reports), so there is no excuse on that score for not adding in a provision for independent cloud behaviour.

Those who like to see error-bars on all numbers will be disappointed. The reason is that the calculations are all very approximate anyway, so error-bars would be meaningless. The final conclusions, “similar impact” and “possibly a much larger impact” are not numbers anyway.

Note: I have written before on WUWT about cloud feedback:

Cloud Feedback, if there is any, is Negative

That study was restricted to ocean areas only. This paper starts with global data in order to make it more relevant for comparison with the IPCC re radiative forcing.

Gyan1
May 31, 2022 10:31 pm

There are at least a dozen other papers quantifying the global reduction in clouds. This one was close to the average increase in SW energy reaching the surface the papers found.

“Late Twentieth-Century Warming and Variations in Cloud Cover”
John McLean

https://file.scirp.org/Html/22-4700327_50837.htm

“The reduction in total cloud cover is significant in the context of the energy budget described by Trenberth et al. [34] , which indicates that cloud reflect 23% of the 341 Wm−2 (i.e. 79 Wm−2) of incoming solar radiation. The reduction in total cloud cover of 6.8% means that 5.4 Wm−2 (6.8% of 79) is no longer being reflected but acts instead as an extra forcing into the atmosphere”

“According to the energy balance described by Trenberth et al. (2009) [34] , the reduction in total cloud cover accounts for the increase in temperature since 1987, leaving little, if any, of the temperature change to be attributed to other forcings.”

0
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Gyan1
May 31, 2022 10:57 pm

Thanks for posting that. I certainly had missed it, but it uses quite different methods to mine. It is quite a lot more complicated because it relates everything to global surface temperature and has to do things like removing the effects of ENSO and volcanoes. Their ‘6.8%’ cloud reduction figure is certainly compatible with mine, though for a different period. Where they relate the 6.8% decrease in cloud cover to 5.4 Wm−2 of forcing, they are looking only at reflection of sunlight. They do refer to another study with a much lower figure. My numbers are very much lower too, because I relate the cloud decrease to the net effect of clouds, not just to the effect on incoming sunlight.

My analysis specifically relates to radiative forcing and not to surface temperature. It doesn’t need to do things like removing other factors, because it simply compares radiative forcing change from clouds and CO2 – with a fair bit of logic, and a careful comparison only of like with like. It also looks at things like cloud feedback, which I didn’t see in the John McLean paper.

Anyway, I am happy to add my contribution to the mix.

0
Reply
Mr.
May 31, 2022 10:32 pm

Tricky critters, those clouds.

When they’re not warming us, they’re cooling us.

It’s a pity that man-made CO2 is not as versatile.

Or just maybe it is 🤔

0
Reply
Mike
May 31, 2022 10:55 pm

Something the sun is/is not doing?

0
Reply
tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
May 31, 2022 10:56 pm

We can quite clearly see from our very long historical records in the Kk and Europe that cloud cover has reduced over the last 100 years as industrial pollution has decreased. This is especially true over the last 50 years.

It depends on a variety of factors (wind direction etc) as to the difference that makes, but generally foggy or grey pollution clouds covering the sun makes it cooler than if the sun is shining strongly.

Many of the finest impressio9nist paintings of the 19th century were due to the distorting effect of pollution from industry and many artists flocked to cities such as London to paint the skies.

To Industrial pollution must be added the tens of millions of domestic fires that were kept burning, often using low grade smoky fuel. All these factors had a bearing on temperatures especially as many were by definition recorded in the hubs of science-smelly polluted cities.

tonyb

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
May 31, 2022 11:28 pm

“The patterns of clouds and temperature indicate that the cloud cover decrease could not have been caused by the increased surface temperature”

The argument of the paper rests on this proposition. So what is the basis for it? It is this:

comment image

The slope is positive. But no error bars are placed on the trend. The scatter is large, the trend is small. It is very likely that the positivity is not significant. That is, had the apparently random scatter worked out differently, the trend could be negative.

You just can’t base such an extensive claim on a regression with no significance test.

0
Reply
Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 31, 2022 11:45 pm

See figures 3 and 4 as well. The argument did not rest on figure 2 alone.

0
Reply
Jim Steele
May 31, 2022 11:32 pm

Great work and good timing. I can incorporate some of this into my video on clouds that I’m finishing up this week.

0
Reply
Jeremy Poynton
May 31, 2022 11:36 pm

NASA agree!

https://notrickszone.com/2019/08/29/nasa-we-cant-model-clouds-so-climate-models-are-100-times-less-accurate-than-needed-for-projections/

“NASA has conceded that climate models lack the precision required to make climate projections due to the inability to accurately model clouds. Clouds have the capacity to dramatically influence climate changes in both radiative longwave (the “greenhouse effect”) and shortwave.”

Indeed, they go further and say modelling climate is a hopeless task!

https://principia-scientific.org/top-nasa-climate-modeler-admits-predictions-mathematically-impossible/

1. It is fundamentally mathematically impossible for climate models to predict climate.

2. Climate proxies are far too inaccurate, unreliable, and sparse to prove anything about past global climate, e.g. that it was colder.

3. Scientific consensus is not proof of global warming, just publication and funding bias.

Not to mention that in 2011, they still stated that the sun was the prime driver of climate.. but mention CO2….

https://web.archive.org/web/20100416015231/https://science.nasa.gov/earth-science/big-questions/what-are-the-primary-causes-of-the-earth-system-variability/

“What are the primary forcings of the Earth system?
The Sun is the primary forcing of Earth’s climate system. Sunlight warms our world. Sunlight drives atmospheric and oceanic circulation patterns. Sunlight powers the process of photosynthesis that plants need to grow. Sunlight causes convection which carries warmth and water vapor up into the sky where clouds form and bring rain. In short, the Sun drives almost every aspect of our world’s climate system and makes possible life as we know it.
Earth’s orbit around and orientation toward the Sun change over spans of many thousands of years. In turn, these changing “orbital mechanics” force climate to change because they change where and how much sunlight reaches Earth. (Please see for more details.) Thus, changing Earth’s exposure to sunlight forces climate to change. According to scientists’ models of Earth’s orbit and orientation toward the Sun indicate that our world should be just beginning to enter a new period of cooling — perhaps the next ice age.”

0
Reply
