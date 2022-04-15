Astronomy

Finding the Origins of Supermassive Black Holes

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
1 Comment

From NASA

Astronomers have identified a rapidly growing black hole in the early universe that is considered a crucial “missing link” between young star-forming galaxies and the first supermassive black holes, using data from the Hubble Space Telescope to make this discovery.

This artist’s impression is of a supermassive black hole that is inside the dust-shrouded core of a vigorously star-forming “starburst” galaxy. It will eventually become an extremely bright quasar once the dust is gone. Discovered in a Hubble deep-sky survey, the dusty black hole dates back to only 750 million years after the Big Bang.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, N. Bartmann Last Updated: Apr 14, 2022 Editor: Yvette Smith

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
April 15, 2022 2:50 am

Interesting, re the reference to the “Big Bang”.

I much prefer Hoyles “”Steady State
“” theory. A far more logical explanation for the Cosmos.

Michael VK5ELL

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Astronomy NASA

Webb Telescope’s Coldest Instrument Reaches Operating Temperature

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Hubble Probes Extreme Weather on Ultra-Hot Jupiters

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Hubble Finds a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Another Planet Discovered Orbiting Proxima Centauri

2 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Astronomy

Finding the Origins of Supermassive Black Holes

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent Wind and Solar

‘We’re all in trouble’ – Wind turbine makers selling at a loss

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Quantifying CMIP6 Model Uncertainties in Extreme Precipitation Projections

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Commentary Green New Deal

Is There Anyone Taking This Green Energy Transition Thing Seriously?

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: