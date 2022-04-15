Finding the Origins of Supermassive Black Holes

From NASA

Astronomers have identified a rapidly growing black hole in the early universe that is considered a crucial “missing link” between young star-forming galaxies and the first supermassive black holes, using data from the Hubble Space Telescope to make this discovery.

This artist’s impression is of a supermassive black hole that is inside the dust-shrouded core of a vigorously star-forming “starburst” galaxy. It will eventually become an extremely bright quasar once the dust is gone. Discovered in a Hubble deep-sky survey, the dusty black hole dates back to only 750 million years after the Big Bang.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, N. Bartmann Last Updated: Apr 14, 2022 Editor: Yvette Smith

