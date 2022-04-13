IPCC AR6

NZ helped scrub ‘plant-based’ diets from IPCC climate report

3 hours ago
Kip Hansen
75 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen – 12 April 2022

According to Marc Daalder reports at  newsroom., a New Zealand based news website:

 “New Zealand diplomats helped remove references to the need for “plant-based” diets from the latest IPCC report’s influential summary”. 

“Coverage of the negotiations by the Earth Negotiations Bulletin – the only media outlet permitted to attend the event – makes clear that New Zealand argued against the use of the term “plant-based” in favour of “sustainable healthy diets” in at least two sections of the report’s summary.”

Daalder refers to this section of the approved SPM:

Summary for Policymakers IPCC AR6 WG III  C.9.1

“Demand-side and material substitution measures, such as shifting to balanced, sustainable healthy diets [See Footnote 62], reducing food loss and waste, and using bio-materials, can contribute 2.1 GtCO2-eq yr-1 reduction.”

FOOTNOTE 62: ‘Sustainable healthy diets’ promote all dimensions of individuals’ health and wellbeing; have low environmental pressure and impact; are accessible, affordable, safe and equitable; and are culturally acceptable, as described in FAO and WHO. The related concept of balanced diets refers to diets that feature plant-based foods, such as those based on coarse grains, legumes, fruits and  vegetables, nuts and seeds, and animal-sourced food produced in resilient, sustainable and low-GHG emission systems, as described in SRCCL.”

[SRCCL = Special Report Climate Change and Land (2019)]

The Kiwis did us a good turn with that.  A demand that the world must shift to “plant-based” diets is nothing more than another attempt of the UN and IPCC to force society to make changes that UN bureaucrats and the Davos crowd demand – not changes for themselves, but only changes to be forced on every other common man and woman

The most interesting thing about this report is that it shows how clearly the wording that appears in IPCC Summaries for Policy Makers are based on politics and not on any underlying science at all.  The brave Kiwis, supported by India and Kenya, forced the IPCC to stick to science and call for “balanced, sustainable healthy diets”, which except for the  vague but important quality of ‘balanced’ and the undefined amorphous quality ‘sustainable’, is at least firmly supported by medical science. 

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Next time you meet a New Zealander, a Kiwi, shake his hand and thank him . . .

Maybe they have delayed the nutty demand that  “everyone must be vegan” nonsense from the IPCC.

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

Tom Halla
April 13, 2022 6:05 am

I do not know whether vegans or the Green Blob are more self righteous and preachy. Of course, there is considerable overlap.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 13, 2022 6:46 am

Tom ==> For the record, my family diet (based on my religious faith) calls for “eating meat sparingly”. So we eat a lot of grains and veggies. But not “no meat”.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 13, 2022 7:43 am

Don’t Kip, I’ll make up for that….

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Gregory Woods
April 13, 2022 7:56 am

Greg ==> Thanks for your offer to make up for my eating less meat by eating more. Someone’s gotta keep up the consumption….

JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:20 am

Killing innocent animals for something that you don’t need, can’t be a good thing, though.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:30 am

Do you believe in biological based prey and predator? Should all predators be wiped from the face of the earth?

ThinkingScientist
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:38 am

Animals are neither innocent nor guilty. They just are. The rest of nature’s predators and omnivores don’t agonise over it and nor do I.

I object to cruelty, but that is completely different to eating meat.

You are free to make your own personal choices and I wish you well with them.

Mr.
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:47 am

“If God did not intend for us to eat animals, then why did he make them out of meat?”

John Cleese

jeffery p
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:50 am

A not-too-in-depth look at human anatomy, the human digestive system and human nutrition shows human beings are designed to eat meat.

Jyrkoff
Reply to  jeffery p
April 13, 2022 7:50 am

And a not-too-in-depth look will lead you to this false conclusion. We are omnivores, plain and simple. Our dentition is the key, not our digestion. Our teeth are developed to grind grains or tear flesh.

And a not-too-in-depth look at human diets across the world and in “modern” times (last 6k years) we see that those who eat mostly plants are the most amazingly fit. As the Tarahumara if they eat steaks on their 50-mile fun runs at 7,000 feet. No, it’s beans and corn.

Ask the Tibetan goat-herders if yogurt and tofu will sustain them on their herding hikes up the Himalayas at 8,000 feet or more. Ask if the Bulghurs were known for being bigger and stronger, despite their refusing to eat cows but instead ate wheat. Ask whether Mesoamerican warriors would eat bowls of quinoa or maybe chia, or if they filled up on meat, before marching all day and then fighting in hand-to-hand combat.

You can eat whatever you choose. You are omnivorous.

Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  Jyrkoff
April 13, 2022 8:41 am

But then why do humans utilize animal protein better than plant protein and why do animal proteins come out on top of the protein quality list for human digestion? It sounds to me like you know nothing about human nutrition but can spout a lot of BS about ancient warriors.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:51 am

JoeG ==> But it is fine to eat a living carrot?

Seriously, the killing and eating of animals depends on world view and universal view (which includes theology and religion).

My view is that if one couldn’t kill a chicken, luck, gut, and cook it — then one should be eating it. I taught all my children how a chicken gets int the pot in exactly that way. One is mostly vegan, the rest just eat healthy, well-balanced meals.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:54 am

Joe-
How about if I let you decide what is okay for you to eat & you return the
favor & let me decide for myself what I can eat? Works for me!

leowaj
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 6:59 am

I can speak from experience. I DO need meat. Not want– need. The protein density is far higher in animal meat than in even the nearest equivalent in the vegetable world. And being sick and gaunt all the time on a 100% no meat diet is terrible.

Jyrkoff
Reply to  leowaj
April 13, 2022 7:42 am

Massively ignorant statement.

I went vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and soy-free and at the same time I went on a mission to get super fit. No problems whatsoever. I was ripped, shredded, and could run a 5k any day of the week, on trail in sandals or even barefoot. I had not just a 6-pack, but every muscle you want to see popping out was showing proudly. I was told that I was “quite the specimen” due to my fitness and even got compliments on my muscled legs.

I was eating fewer than 2,000 calories a day, less than 60 grams of protein, all from plant sources. And this in my early 40’s!

Those who think plant-based diets are somehow unhealthy are grossly ignorant and should be quiet before they embarrass themselves further.

Archer
Reply to  Jyrkoff
April 13, 2022 8:09 am

While it might work for you, from very personal and bitter experience I can tell you it won’t work for me. I require red meat in my diet to counteract a persistent issue of anaemia. It’s all about bioavailability. Iron from plant sources – even sources that superficially appear far richer in iron than meat – has very poor bioavailability, especially when consumed with anything containing calcium or certain other essential nutrients. The majority of the iron in plant form is just wasted when consumed. Iron in meat is immediately bioavailable due to the fact that it’s already in the form required for the human body to use.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Archer
April 13, 2022 8:18 am

Archer ==> Yes, a fine example of how personal diets are — thus, not to be dictated by bureaucrats.

If you are concerned about your diet — see a doctor or a qualified (but not woke-to-death) nutritionist.

Jyrkoff
Reply to  Archer
April 13, 2022 8:21 am

I have no issues from iron deficiency because I know what plants to eat which have enough iron. I used to supplement because I was so worried about it, but have not taken any iron in some time, and my last blood work showed zero deficiencies.

If you get enough Vitamin C, then the bioavailability of iron, in any source, heme or non-heme, increases. Since I get more than enough C from my diet, I have no anemia. Every issue folks come up with to debunk veganism has been well proven to be a non-issue.

We get enough of everything with a properly chosen diet. You can be vegan and eat only cookies and sugar soda and fatty, unhealthy foods all day, and you’ll indeed be deficient and weak. Or you can do it correctly and be running 5k’s any day of the week without even considering heme iron, B or C Vitamins, or amino acid profiles.

Veganism works, you just have to do it correctly. Eat all the meat you want, it’s your body, and you must take care of its specific needs. But if you wanted to, you could go vegan and simply supplement like the “cheater” vegans do. There’s plenty of excuses to not go vegan, but a lot of valid reasons to give it a fair shot, like I did.

An open mind is a large mind.

Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  Jyrkoff
April 13, 2022 8:43 am

Sounds to me like you’re not getting enough protein to your brain. Of course your muscles will show if you don’t have any body fat. It doesn’t mean that they are strong and useful. I’ll bet any NFL lineman can kick the crap out of your “quite the specimen” body.

leowaj
Reply to  Jyrkoff
April 13, 2022 8:51 am

I never claimed that the vegan diet in broad strokes is inherently unhealthy. I, too, was on a vegan diet to lose weight. And I did lose quite a bit of weight. But after my body was done consuming excess fat, it needed something else. So, I added protein “rich” non-meat sources. It was not enough and I often felt sluggish, had a cloudy mind, was moody, and generally a miserable person to be around. So I slowly returned to a meat diet. First chicken then, last year, red meat. The sluggishness, moodiness, and cloudy mind disappeared. Not only that but with a vegan diet, my endurance exercises began to falter. Where I could normally walk 3 to 4 miles a day, I was tiring out after 2 miles.

No one way of living for one person will apply just as well to another person. Vegan diet works for you but a mixed diet works for me. A protein-heavy diet works for another person but not for you or me. Do not call me ignorant after having done the homework myself and learned how my body works.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by leowaj
Derg
Reply to  Jyrkoff
April 13, 2022 8:59 am

As long as you afford people choice then I can accept yours. Please don’t support people like Biden who limit choice.

Joao Martins
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 7:01 am

Killing innocent animals for something that you don’t need, can’t be a good thing

… and killing people by promoting unscientific, superstitious ideas is even worse!

SasjaL
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 7:16 am

That’s something humans and other predators always have been doing. It’s part of life.

A pure plant diet will undoubtedly lead to malnutrition. Vitamine B12 is one of those nutritions we can’t produce ourselves and that we only can get from animals. Without it we get anemia and untreated, it’s ‘goodbye’. The health care system where I live acknowledged that several decades ago. It also leads to reduced brain functionality … (food activists seems to be in this situation already …) Humans are omnivores, not herbivores. If meat would something bad, the Inuits would have been gone long time ago. The traditional Inuit diet consists of seal meat, seal oil and fish. Occasionally some polar bear meat. No veggies, what so ever. Health status? Completely healthy, which is the opposite condition of vegetarians and formost vegans … (and those who eat modern western industrial food …)

Supplements? Well, the real stuff are extracted from animals. The synthetic ‘equivalent’ lacks quality and efficiency, so you’ll need to digest far more. It’s not cheap either … Your choise, your wallet, not others!

Time to change your diet, before it’s to late …?

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  SasjaL
April 13, 2022 7:54 am

Sasjal ==> To be fair, it is possible to eat a vegetarian diet and be healthy if one is very careful — and usually requires some vitamin/mineral supplementation. It is a tough personal choice though.

Jyrkoff
Reply to  SasjaL
April 13, 2022 8:32 am

Wrong. They HAVE to eat carbs. Humans cannot survive on only meat. We need three macronutrients to survive, and carbs are one of them. B Vitamins occur in plants. Did you not know this? Look it up.

I’ve been vegan for years and I don’t worry about B’s C, or any other micronutrients. No anemia, no deficiencies show up on my blood work. There is no wasting. I’ve maintained a steady weight for years and years now. I can increase muscle mass if I choose, simply by adding more protein and more resistance in my workouts.

Most non-vegans actually can’t keep up with me on the trail, assuming their meat diets will power them up the hill. Sorry, but when a bowl of quinoa takes me 4,000 feet up a mountain while the jerky eaters turn back exhausted, well, one cannot blame my diet or their diet. Fitness depends on how you use what you’ve got; and how well you use the fuel you’ve eaten. Humans can be carb-adapted, fat-adapted, or flexible, like me. But they can’t live on only protein and fat. There must be at least some carbs, or you die.

A poverty diet of beans and corn are all the Raramuri need to run 100 miles in homemade sandals at high altitude. So I see your Inuit and raise you a tribe of ultrarunners.

Bruce Ranta
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 7:42 am

If you grow plants to eat, you must keep the animals out. So you kill them, directly or indirectly. Too many people, especially those with a liberal arts background, fail to understand this very basic ecological fact.

Rick C
Reply to  JoeG
April 13, 2022 8:35 am

That’s why I eat a lot of pork. You just know those pigs are guilty of something. 😄

0
ResourceGuy
April 13, 2022 6:32 am

That’s a temporary reprieve–wait till the next gathering with payoffs to stand aside in the next writing event. Obstacles must be pushed aside, bought off, or gulagged.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 13, 2022 6:53 am

ResourceGuy ==> Yeah, that’s why I say “Maybe they have delayed the nutty demand that “everyone must be vegan” nonsense from the IPCC.”.

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
April 13, 2022 6:38 am

‘New Zealand diplomats helped remove references to the need for “plant-based” diets from the latest IPCC report’s influential summary.’ 

YAY NEW ZEALAND!!!!

I’ll thank you again later while I’m having my cheeseburger.

Mmmmmm cheeseburger,
Bob

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 13, 2022 6:53 am

Bob ==> Thank you, Homer…..

tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
April 13, 2022 6:54 am

Biob

Presumably you meant to write ‘sheese burger’? Soya based cheese and a burger made of Tofu?

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  tonyb
April 13, 2022 7:49 am

TonyB ==> As a vegetarian, maybe you can answer a question for me. Why would a vegetarian want to eat Fake Meat?

Even if I was a Meat-Only-itarian, I wouldn’t want to eat Fake Veggies.

Mr.
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 13, 2022 8:11 am

Great question Kip.
One that has puzzled me forever.
I have a friend who chooses to have vegetarian bacon.
She reckons it tastes just like real bacon.
But if you don’t like real bacon, why not eat tofu jerky or smoked cheese or something else instead of strips of smoked who knows what, that attempts to emulate a kind of food you already decided you don’t want to eat.

Just doesn’t make sense to me.

tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
Reply to  Mr.
April 13, 2022 8:22 am

Mr.

Yes eat something completely different. There are numerous delicious alternatives to eating this fake product.

tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 13, 2022 8:21 am

Kip

I cant think of anything more horrible than eating fake meat that tastes like meat. If I wanted to have that taste I would eat the real thing, but as a vegetarian of so many years I am afraid the taste and smell and appearance of meat -fake or real is not pleasant

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  tonyb
April 13, 2022 8:27 am

TonyB ==> Don’t mean to put you n the spot here…I eat very little meat myself.

If you have vegetarian friends — do you have any insight into why the Fake Meat Hamburgers are so popular (so the press says) among vegetarians?

Bruce Ranta
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 13, 2022 8:39 am

My understanding is that ‘fake meat’ sales have plummeted and interest is fading fast.

tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
April 13, 2022 6:52 am

I have been a vegetarian all my adult life so am probably more qualified than most to comment on veganism, Most vegans seem to believe they can save the world with their diet and can be very evangelistic and militant in promoting this, which can be very tiresome.

It completely beats me why they believe veganism to be much better for the planet. Avocados, Almond Milk, coconut milk, soya and so many other seeds, nuts, pulses, fruit and other vegan related items have to be imported, often out of season and as with avocados need vast quantities of introduced water or the clearance of rain forests.

Compare that to a dairy cow grazing on pasture with the milk and cheese available locally

generally I would say that if you want to do you bit, where possible buy at a local outlet locally produced food in season. I recognise that is not always possible, but I am not pretending to save the world with my diet. If you are a planet saving vegan you really need to hold yourself to much higher standards than the rest of us and much of your diet won’t do that

tonyb

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  tonyb
April 13, 2022 7:47 am

TinyB ==> Thank you for such a rational comment.
Diet is a very personal, up to the individual, thing.
And yes, regional, national or worldwide diets are not a matter to be determined by international bureaucrats under any circumstances. They may choose their own diets, but not ours.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  tonyb
April 13, 2022 7:48 am

I wonder what else requires the clearance of rain forests?

Mr.
Reply to  Gregory Woods
April 13, 2022 8:14 am

Coffee.
Ban that at your peril.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  tonyb
April 13, 2022 8:12 am

Thanks for your vegetarian insights. I grew up on a dairy farm where
you made sure you ate enough at each meal so you wouldn’t be hungry
before the next meal- it was impractical to get a snack. Meals were
always hearty- meat & potatoes w/vegetables & gravy. In cold weather,
you ate more for the extra energy to stay warm. Eating was a priority!

We butchered our own beef, pork, & chicken, as well as any fish & game
we got. We also raised a lot of potatoes & had two large gardens,
along with apple & plum trees & a variety of wild berries & hazelnuts.
With a smokehouse, canning jars, wine jugs, etc., this made all of the
food quite tasty & one of my joys in life (& it shows! ;)) For me,
being a vegetarian would have caused me more stress than any health
benefits I may have gained doing it. To each, his own!

BTW, I bet having more variety of beans that are good sources of
protein & minerals makes it better for you vs 50 ya. Thanks again.

Jyrkoff
Reply to  tonyb
April 13, 2022 8:49 am

For a lot of us it has nothing at all to do with saving the planet.

Some of us are ethical vegans and don’t like how animals are treated. I personally can’t pretend I’m saving any animals by being vegan. They’re gonna be killed and I can’t stop that. So it’s not about ethics; I use non-food animal products like leather, wool, and (oh my God, silly vegans!) yes beeswax.

It’s more about my own body and physiology. Red meat and pork tend to sit in my stomach and not digest, so I quit those. I can’t find fish that’s not risky, or chicken that doesn’t taste like a wet rag, so I just quit meat altogether. I used to eat tons of dairy and gluten, but it stopped agreeing with me. So rather than take some pills or some drug to let me eat dairy, I just stopped. The gluten, something I ate with almost every meal, started giving me gastric issues and then severe migraines. So I quit that as well. Soy is bad for my guts and I quit that.

I certainly am not looking to “replace” those things with fake meat or nut milks. As you point out, those things don’t come with an ecologically cheaper price tag. I don’t drink fake milk and I don’t eat fake meat. I tried the fake meats. Sure, a few are quite similar to meat, but who cares? They put so much crap into them to simulate meat that they become in some cases less healthy. Skip! And faux milks all too often have inflammatory gums like carageenan, making them no option for me. They hurt me as bad, or worse, than dairy or soy, and often are loaded with sugar– which I avoid.

Imagine a vegan who doesn’t eat tofu. Or fake meat. Or fake milk. It’s not to save the world or be better than anyone else. It’s just what my body likes, and millions of other plant eaters have come to the same place as well. It’s just not that weird to eat only plants.

Only Americans seem to have a mental block in place that prevents them from understanding how a person can survive quite well and be perfectly healthy and functional eating no animal products.

jeffery p
April 13, 2022 6:54 am

It’s been clear for decades that global warming/climate change is not a scientific concern but a political one.

Just ask any greenie. While they may start with talking about the climate they quickly move on to equity, redistribution, social justice, ending capitalism, etc. It’s Marxism plus EU-style global governance wrapped inside the self-styled noble cause of saving the planet.

Alexander Vissers
April 13, 2022 6:55 am

Try to grow a potatoe in Greenland and Lapland or live on a litmus diet, soon you will understand why the Inuit and Laps live on a carnivorous diet.

Jyrkoff
Reply to  Alexander Vissers
April 13, 2022 7:58 am

They live on that diet out of necessity, not because of some general notion about such a diet being “better.” The only correct diet is the one that works for you, and since you are different than me, your diet cannot always work for me. Or anyone else. And, sadly, it’s not a 100% meat diet. Humans cannot live on only meat, we will die. We need at least some carbohydrates. Some folks say as little as 5-10% of our intake must be carbs.
In a warm climate, people eat all sorts of things because that’s what’s available. Our teeth show us that we are equipped to deal with all kinds of food, from meat to grains. Because we’ve been omnivores for much of our evolution.
Speaking of cows, how does a steer reach 1,000 pounds eating only green grass? Is it because plants are devoid of protein and nutrients?

jeffery p
Reply to  Jyrkoff
April 13, 2022 8:17 am

Your body needs a lot fewer carbs than you might believe or than government agencies claim.

(Notice the word needs.)

Rud Istvan
April 13, 2022 6:56 am

This whole ‘green’ vegan thing is because ruminant digestion produces methane. Two very simple ‘killer’ points:

  1. Neither hogs nor poultry are ruminants. So greens and vegans are terminally confused about the biology.
  2. Methane as a GHG is completely covered by water vapor in the relevant IR frequencies, so can have NO actual GHE. So greens and vegans are terminally confused about the physics.
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 13, 2022 7:50 am

Rud ==> On methane, very very little effect….

Jyrkoff
Reply to  Rud Istvan
April 13, 2022 8:08 am

The “whole” thing is not about methane at all. Who told you that? Green vegans also look at the water quality effects, such as from hog farms. They’re a huge problem that the pork industry has had to admit is hurting water quality for a lot of people.

The other concern is the amount of land used for grazing that they think should be used for plant food production. Also, the amount of feed crops we grow, like corn, that is given to animals instead of humans. It’s the steps involved, where we devote land to growing feed that we give to animals that are on more land devoted to ranching. The idea is that we could be using the land for human plant food and “re-wilding” the spaces we use for animal grazing.

I can’t say I’m so fervent as a vegan. We get a bad rap, but my ethics say that as long as I didn’t kill the animal, I bear no guilt as I did not cause it any harm. “Supporting the industry” is a silly notion because if I stop buying meat, the meat company won’t notice. They have a million customers, my few bucks won’t be missed. For me, it’s mostly about diet. I have a leather belt, a leather wallet, and wool clothing. If non-vegan food is on offer, I surely would be dumb to turn down free food merely because it has a little chicken or butter in it.

A lot of “vegans” are like me. We know full well our diet does not save the world. We know full well that we’ve not “saved” any animals from slaughter or done some saintly act by switching to plants. We’re not vegans to be “green” but rather because our bodies and our physiology responded well to it, and so we stuck with it.

Please do not paint us all with the same stereotypical brush. It is unfair.

jeffery p
Reply to  Jyrkoff
April 13, 2022 8:21 am

If you look at ranches in the American West, you see huge amounts of land are used to produce beef. Can’t we put that land to better use?

No, that land is not suitable for farming. Huge amounts of land are needed for grazing because of the sparse edible vegetation. Ranching is the only suitable agricultural use for that land.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by jeffery p
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  jeffery p
April 13, 2022 8:28 am

Jeffery ==> Or, just leave it alone? (My environmentalist desert loving opinion).

Bruce Ranta
Reply to  Kip Hansen
April 13, 2022 8:47 am

Cattle grazing land used to be grazed by bison. Without a lot of grazing, short grass prairie ecosystems get ‘sick’. There are studies that show it is a big mistake if cattle are removed from large acerages in North America and not replaced by bison.

Matthew Sykes
April 13, 2022 6:57 am

We will eat turnips. while they eat steak.

Who was it said you need a revolution every ten years? One of your guys wasnt it?

He wasnt wrong!

Joao Martins
April 13, 2022 6:57 am

We ARE already on a “plant based diet”: either we eat plants directly or we eat plants processed by cows and other mammals.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Joao Martins
April 13, 2022 7:51 am

Joao ==> Don’t confuse us with details…..

Actually, all our physiological energy comes from the Sun, via Plants, via Animals…..

ResourceGuy
April 13, 2022 7:51 am

That also amounts to a challenge for agenda media and agenda science to work (manipulate) harder.

Study: Vegetarian Weaver Birds are More Sociable than Their Insect-Eating Counterparts | Sci-News.com

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  ResourceGuy
April 13, 2022 7:59 am

Resource ==> Thanks for the link. Nutty study — they didn’t actually study any birds, only other studies, and found concepts not causes.

Peta of Newark
April 13, 2022 7:56 am

How did it get so crazy..
1/ Humans are not plant eaters, because we have small acidic stomachs. There is No Way we can eat the amount of plant material required to sustain us. Andas most Plant material is – Cellulose (Fibre/Fiber), not only does it go straight through us but that fibre attaches to and carries away huge amounts of what low nutrition there was there to start with.

2/ Blindingly obvious once its pointed out, ‘plant eating’ comes with the unavoidable risk of eating soil.
OK, the organic part of that (IF you can find any reasonably organic soil any more on this Earth) is primarily bacteria and it was not = stinky anaerobic soil, those bacteria are actually, mostly harmless and even Good For Us (some of them make Vitamin B12)
But the other part of the soil, the rocky mineral part, while containing good things (Magnesium, Sodium Copper Manganese, Lithium, Cobalt etc) also contains many metals that are incredibly toxic.
And the acid in our stomachs will solubilise those metals and we will be poisoned by them.
Hence why the official plant eaters of this world have pH neutral stomachs – the toxic metals will remain bound to their Anions and go right on through.

3/ (The Bombshell)
Us humans are not really any great Carnivores.
This whole meat eating ‘thing’ is based on an insane misunderstanding, on fashion, political correctness, nice-ness, not nice-ness and its just crazy through and through and through

Humans are Lipivores. We are Fat Eaters
And not just any crappy old fat either. NOT oil, oils as might be found in plants.
We operate (best by a VERY long shot) off of eating burning full-on saturated fat – the sort of fat you find inside warm-blooded animals
Unfortunately, obtaining that fat (apart from taking milk off lactating mammals) involves killing the animal,
But while we’re ‘in there’ animals contain some intensely nutritious stuff – stuff that due to fashion, political correcetness, snobbery and perceived niceness, are routinely discarded.

Hence my opening assertion – How crazy can this get?
We go to sooo much trouble rearing and keeping what animanls we do and ‘when the time comes’ we throw away all the very best bits from within the animal and selectively eat what, in even modest amounts, is toxic
We throw away the liver, kidney, brain, blood, bone-marrow and most especially, try to remove every last vestige of fat.
Leaving only the high protein flesh which, eaten even in moderation, destroys your kidneys and liver. We really have gone stark raving looney mad.

(Protein, by definition, contains Sulphur and Nitrogen. If we overeat, that stuff moves into our bowels where it rots anaerobically – producing some truly hideous poisons and even before the bacteria which do that ‘job’ are the angriest sons of bitches you ever want not to meet)
Such is the fate of almost all our pet felines. Under the illusion that they also are carnivores, we feed them far too much protein and hence why 80% of pet cats die from kidney failure.

For more info, go find the series of interviews Naomi Whittel (she’s selling something but who ain’t these days) did called The Real Skinny on Fat

Archer
Reply to  Peta of Newark
April 13, 2022 8:21 am

I was with you up until the cat part. Cats are obligate carnivores. Their guts are proportionally far shorter than ours, so their waste doesn’t hang around in the bowel for very long at all. The reason they have such high rates of kidney failure is because most cat food is stuffed with sugar and grains and seed oils, whilst lacking essential nutrients that keep their kidneys and liver healthy; and because so much of it is dried, meaning they don’t get enough water. I’ve not lost a single cat to kidney failure after switching to a grain-free diet and making sure to serve any dried food with water.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Archer
April 13, 2022 8:35 am

Archer ==> Oddly, diet is not among the 10 most common causes of kidney problems in pet cats. When I was in the pet business , kidney problems were blamed on too many fish bones (calcium) included in fish-based wet cat food. Cat foods then shifted away from so much fish and bone, and went to more grains….and because dry cat food is more convenient, dry.

The truth is, in general, we don’t really know what causes domestic house cats to be prone to kidney problems….

jeffery p
Reply to  Peta of Newark
April 13, 2022 8:59 am

I have no idea of the numbers, but millions of people have followed high protein diets for decades with no ill effects on their kidneys or liver.

As for our felines, how many of their natural prey are fat? Most wild animals are pretty lean.

I will be the first to concede that just because a species evolved to eat a specific natural diet, it does not necessarily mean that is the healthiest diet for that species. I will also concede that most of what nutritionists and other “experts” teach us about fat is just plain wrong.

I will even go so far as to submit that IMO, much, if not most, mainstream diet and nutrition advice has little to no scientific basis. But I’m not sure you Naomi Whittle has all the answers, either.

Morton Leslie
April 13, 2022 8:08 am

The New Zealand meat industry processes around 25 million sheep and five million cattle every year. On average, New Zealanders consume 10.6 kilos of beef, 3.7 kilos of sheep meat, 18.7 kilos of pork and 40.6 kilos of poultry meat per capita in this year. That doesn’t include fish or an occasional shrimp on the barbie either.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Morton Leslie
April 13, 2022 8:15 am

Morton ==> all the Kiwis I have known personally do like their meat….

BallBounces
April 13, 2022 8:08 am

It would have been better if the IPCC summary contained more nuttiness, not less.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  BallBounces
April 13, 2022 8:17 am

BB ==> Yes, nuts are a good source of proteins….

jeffery p
Reply to  BallBounces
April 13, 2022 8:24 am

Just like a Snickers bar.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  jeffery p
April 13, 2022 8:36 am

Jeffery ==> Do you too sometimes just get a childhood-revisited craving for a Snickers?

fretslider
April 13, 2022 8:15 am

Morticia Ardern. Not to be confused with blackface Trudeau.

TonyL
April 13, 2022 8:18 am

About diets:
In a world which still struggles to feed everyone. vegan diets do not cut it.
I will note here for the record that some people claim that the world produces ample food, overall. This may be true, but it shows that here as in many other areas of endeavor, logistics is key. Food must be moved from where it is to where it needs to be. Failing this, producing what is needed nearby to where it is needed is your go-to option.
For any type of agriculture, animals play an important role. An agricultural sector which excludes all animal products, as the vegans would have it, is of necessity, suboptimal. Why?
Simple, many domestic animals convert things we can not eat into things we can, with excellent nutritional results. The ruminants are particularly useful in this regard. Cows turn grass into a host of dairy products, plus hamburger. Cattle are our big beef producers. Pigs will eat most anything and convert it into *Bacon*. Chickens easily supplement their grain diets by foraging for bugs all day long. And so it goes.
Any optimal agricultural solution involves animals.

“Next time you meet a New Zealander, a Kiwi, shake his hand and thank him . . .
Maybe they have delayed the nutty demand that “everyone must be vegan” nonsense from the IPCC.”

Not sure it is such a big favor. Were the IPCC to endorse a vegan diet as the “One True Way”, the publicity would be awful. They would have marked themselves as fully in the camp of the the worst of the most radical of the loony left found on any university campus. For many people, this would be a torpedo below the water line of the IPCC’s credibility.

Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  TonyL
April 13, 2022 8:24 am

TonyL ==> Had it not been for the represenatives from NZ, India and Kenya, the SPM would have called for a shift to plant-based diets for all.

Then the media would be harping on endlessly that “The Science” says we must all shift to plant-based diets. Then the Governments would be harping at us, and passing laws and regulations to encourage (read FORCE) the shift in its populations. (Except for at State Dinners for politicians.)

Pat Frank
April 13, 2022 8:19 am

not changes for themselves, but only changes to be forced on every other common man and woman.

In their private conversations, the Davos illuminati probably agree that they can’t continue their rich lifestyle unless everyone else is poor.

It’s not that they’re that stupid. It’s that their delusion of homo superior cannot be maintained unless everyone else is poor.

TonyG
April 13, 2022 8:43 am

“sustainable healthy diet” is an easier sell than “plant-based”, but there’s no difference if “sustainable healthy diet” ends up being defined as “plant-based”

Petit_Barde
April 13, 2022 8:54 am

“balanced sustainable diets” … could they have had Jacinda in mind ? I mean … in case of a starvation, could Kiwis resign themselves to eating horse meat ?

