Mountain gorillas in the rainforest. Uganda. Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park.
Obvious science

Higher Maximum Temperature Increases the Frequency of Water Drinking in Mountain Gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei)

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
25 Comments

Another study in the science genre of: The Bleedin’ Obvious

A real study in frontiers in Conservation Science, determines that gorillas drink more water when it’s hot.

ORIGINAL RESEARCH article

Front. Conserv. Sci., 10 March 2022 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fcosc.2022.738820

Introduction

Water has numerous essential roles for animals, such as being a medium for chemical reactions to occur, a transporter of metabolic and waste products, a lubricant and shock absorber (Robbins, 1983Jéquier and Constant, 2010). In addition, water plays a vital role in thermoregulation (National Research Council, 2003Mitchell et al., 2009Jéquier and Constant, 2010Withers et al., 2016). Maintaining water balance is a major homeostatic objective and critical for growth, reproduction and survival (Karasov and del Rio, 2020). Water requirements are influenced by several factors, such as climatic conditions, diet and metabolic rates (Robbins, 1983Jéquier and Constant, 2010Karasov and del Rio, 2020).

Terrestrial animals gain water from food (preformed water), metabolic water resulting from the oxidation of macronutrients and through drinking water (Robbins, 1983Jéquier and Constant, 2010). Most animals rely on free-standing water sources, but some are able to obtain most of their water needs from metabolic and preformed water (Withers et al., 2016). Understanding how animals obtain and use water is particularly important in the face of climate change, as increasing global temperatures and more extreme weather events are predicted to influence water availability and can have a negative impact on animals’ ability to maintain homeostasis (Hetem et al., 2014Fuller et al., 2016Zhang et al., 2019).

Increasing temperature leads to the increased need for evaporative cooling, particularly in endotherms, which requires water (National Research Council, 2003Withers et al., 2016Mitchell et al., 2018Karasov and del Rio, 2020). To compensate for increased water loss when temperatures are high, animals often increase the amount of water consumption (Adams and Hayes, 2008Dias et al., 2014Harris et al., 2015Mella et al., 2019Chaves et al., 2021). Animals may also increase water drinking during dry periods, which coincide with the times of highest temperature in some areas (Harris et al., 2015Mella et al., 2019). In addition, the water content of foods may be lower during times of low rainfall and so animals may need to supplement water intake with drinking (Fuller et al., 2016). Animals may also prioritize water rich foods to supplement preformed water intake during periods of low rainfall (Ciani et al., 2001Sato et al., 2014).

Decreased water availability has been shown to drive increased mortality rates in several species (Cayton and Haddad, 2018Riddell et al., 2019Young et al., 2019Campos et al., 2020). In contrast, rainforest dwelling species may obtain most or all of their water requirements from their diet (Karasov and del Rio, 2020). However, increasing temperatures may lead to increased water drinking as a means to thermoregulate and avoid dehydration (Dias et al., 2014Chaves et al., 2021). Monitoring changes in water drinking behavior can serve as an early warning indicator of the impacts of climate change as the duration of dry spells and temperatures increase.

A considerable proportion of primate species (22%; 134 of 604) are predicted to be vulnerable to the impacts of drought (Zhang et al., 2019). Moreover, primate habitats are predicted to experience 10% more warming than the global mean increase in temperature, with 86% of primate species likely to experience increases of over 3°C in maximum temperatures by 2050 (Graham et al., 2016Carvalho et al., 2019). Higher elevation regions are also experiencing faster increases in temperature than lower elevation ones (Wang et al., 2016). Given the vulnerability of primates to dry spells, it is vital to look for indicators of physiological stress in endangered species, such as changes in the occurrence of water drinking caused by climate change (Chapman et al., 2006Bernard and Marshall, 2020).

Understanding how endangered mountain gorillas obtain and use water is particularly warranted as they are vulnerable to the risk of extinction for a number of reasons. Only around 1,000 individuals remain in two small isolated mountaintop islands of Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo over an area of approximately 784 km2 (Eckardt et al., 2019Granjon et al., 2020). The slow life history of mountain gorillas limits their ability to evolve beneficial adaptions that are better suited to new climatic conditions sufficiently quickly to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change (Robbins, 2011). Mountain gorillas are also geographically highly restricted due to intense human pressure surrounding their current habitat, such that they cannot disperse to other areas (Robbins, 2011).

Mountain gorillas generally obtain sufficient quantities of water from the vegetation they consume and they rarely drink water (Schaller, 1963). The water content of mountain gorilla foods is high, with most foods comprising between 60 and 90% water (Rothman et al., 2006Grueter et al., 2016), with little seasonal variation (within-species) in the Virunga Volcanoes (Watts, 1998). Mountain gorilla habitat is characterized by bimodal rainfall distribution (heavier rains in March-May and lighter rains in September-November), with temperature mostly being a function of elevation and showing little seasonal variation (Polansky and Robbins, 2013Seimon and Phillips, 2015Diem et al., 2019Eckardt et al., 2019). Both Uganda and Rwanda are already experiencing the impact of climate change with increasing temperatures and frequencies of extreme weather events (Safari, 2012McGahey et al., 2013Tenge et al., 2013Nsubuga et al., 2014Nsubuga and Rautenbach, 2018). Mean annual temperature increases of approximately 2.1°C have been recorded over the last 5 decades (McGahey et al., 2013Nsubuga and Rautenbach, 2018). Future projections indicate that this trend is likely to continue, with increases of 1 to 2.5°C between 2000 and 2050 (Tenge et al., 2013Nsubuga and Rautenbach, 2018). Furthermore, rainfall has become less seasonal, with both an increase in rainfall over time and increases in the duration of dry spells, trends that are likely to continue in the future (Kizza et al., 2009McGahey et al., 2013Diem et al., 2019Salerno et al., 2019Ojara et al., 2020).

To investigate if changes in climatic conditions could impact water drinking patterns of mountain gorillas, we examined water drinking behavior between 2010 and 2020 in the two remaining populations of mountain gorillas and correlated this to local maximum temperature and rainfall. We tested the prediction that mountain gorillas drink more often during hotter and drier periods. After observing notable differences in the frequency of water drinking between the two populations, we compared the water content of key foods between the two mountain gorilla populations to see if this could explain differences in their behavior.

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcosc.2022.738820/full

Of course to get funding this frame was needed.

Undoubtedly, the direct impact of climate change is likely to be a bigger problem for species living in more arid environments that face reduced access to sufficient quantities of either free-standing sources of water or preformed water (Fuller et al., 2016Cayton and Haddad, 2018Mitchell et al., 2018Wessling et al., 2018Riddell et al., 2019Young et al., 2019Campos et al., 2020). Many avenues of future research into this topic remain to better determine how much of a risk increased temperature poses for the mountain gorillas. However, this study emphasizes that climate change may have negative consequences even for rainforest dwelling mammals that routinely obtain nearly all of their water from dietary items. This may be especially true for endangered species in small isolated populations which are vulnerable to drought and the risk of extinction.

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcosc.2022.738820/full

Read the full article here.

Tom Halla
March 11, 2022 6:05 am

Duuh!

Gabriel Oxenstierna
March 11, 2022 6:13 am

Je suis gorilla.

fretslider
March 11, 2022 6:20 am

It’s hot and I’m thirsty….

Is my Nobel in the post?

Barry James
March 11, 2022 6:21 am

They can’t be serious, surely. They can’t be that desperate to find alarming “what if” scenarios.

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Barry James
March 11, 2022 6:35 am

Hey, look, in just the text quoted in the above article they managed to squeeze in the phrase “climate change” a total of seven—yes, seven!—times.

And, I have absolutely no interest in going to the full article to find out how many more times they use that obvious-but-unquantified, red herring phrase.

fretslider
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
March 11, 2022 7:08 am

they managed to squeeze in the phrase “climate change” a total of seven—yes, seven!—times.” And none of them cut the mustard

“how animals obtain and use water is particularly important in the face of climate change”

That is a complete word salad. How about “climate change forces dogs and cats to adapt by drinking from domestic toilets”?

“Monitoring changes in water drinking behavior can serve as an early warning indicator of the impacts of climate change”

It can also highlight the differences in drinking behaviour between winter and summer months.

Was this garbage peer reviewd?

co2isnotevil
Reply to  fretslider
March 11, 2022 7:29 am

Green nonsense like this is never peer reviewed and usually just pall reviewed to insure that it hits all the talking points needed to support confirmation bias.

Steve Case
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
March 11, 2022 7:16 am

8 Authors
﻿4300 Words
70 references
25 hits [Ctrl-F] “climate change”
Funding: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Ron Long
March 11, 2022 6:22 am

What’s next to study with tax funds? What percent of the time does the Sun rise in the east? If that study goes up for bid I’m in.

Gordon A. Dressler
March 11, 2022 6:26 am

The entirety of the above article could be reduced to this single sentence:
“Send us more funding and don’t worry how your money is being spent.”

Ed Zuiderwijk
March 11, 2022 6:27 am

Reading that made me thirsty. The Muenchener Gold is wonderful.

fretslider
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
March 11, 2022 7:10 am

I’ll have to make do with a Stella Artois for now.

Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
March 11, 2022 6:30 am

Moreover, primate habitats are predicted to experience 10% more warming than the global mean increase in temperature, with 86% of primate species likely to experience increases of over 3°C in maximum temperatures by 2050

What ever happened to “arctic regions are expected to experience the greatest warming?”

I tried to follow the links to the two references for the “over 3°C increases” claim, but they both just led back to this study.

Who is predicting (sorry, “projecting”) such a large rise and on what evidence?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
March 11, 2022 6:38 am

Alan, answers to your questions: IPCC, none.

But that was meant to be a rhetorical question, wasn’t it? 🙂

MarkW
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
March 11, 2022 6:56 am

First off, primates come from a wide variety of habitats.
Secondly the area where mountain gorillas come from is pretty humid and even the IPCC has been forced to admit that areas with lots of water in the air are not going to see much if any warming from CO2 due to the overlap between CO2 and H2O.

MarkW
March 11, 2022 6:52 am

free-standing sources of water or preformed water

What is preformed water?

fretslider
Reply to  MarkW
March 11, 2022 7:22 am

Dihydrogen monoxide – a very nasty chemical

Well, Mark, I was going to post a link to Penn & Teller’s petition to ban the aforementioned, but it’s been disappeared on Youtube etc

“This video isn’t available anymore”

I’ll let you draw your own conclusions on why that should be.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by fretslider
Danley Wolfe
March 11, 2022 6:53 am

Uh, … ok….

Danley Wolfe
March 11, 2022 6:56 am

I j ust found a way tro filter wuwt emails..

alastair gray
March 11, 2022 6:58 am

Gorillas will drink when they are thirsty implying that gorillas have more sense than the authors of this self evident tripe who publish when they want attention from their gormless nitwit peers and of course more dosh to study more of the bleeding obvious.
I counted 40 references which seemed to be there to legitimises the most banal of obvious facts and observations. I suppose this childish crap passes as scholarship these days

H. D. Hoese
Reply to  alastair gray
March 11, 2022 7:21 am

While the paper shows many indirect claims of necessity of more study, it may be mainly a “wheel rediscovery” as the title suggests. “Under these conditions, drinking water may be an effective way of reducing body temperature and reestablishing homeostasis. This result is similar to findings in several other species (Adams and Hayes, 2008; Dias et al., 2014; Harris et al., 2015; Mella et al., 2019; Chaves et al., 2021).”

I read reasonable papers that often end up with an indirect form of begging. Pressure to publish, measured by numerically based “impact factors” helps make university, and even some governmental labs, research incredibly busy. As noted here before from Sigma Xi, National Honor Research Society, part of the climate crisis pusher crowd. “We are thrilled to invite you to join our monthly virtual mental health workshop, hosted by our wellness partner, Happy. We are dedicated to de-stigmatizing and improving mental health in the research community.” While they don’t understand the cause, it may be a wonder that it is not worse.

Andy Pattullo
March 11, 2022 7:07 am

So many words wasted. Why do Gorilla’s drink water in warm weather? – no access to cold beer. Why do idiots write pseudoscientific papers about it – too much access to Russian vodka and unearned grant money.

DMacKenzie
March 11, 2022 7:13 am

But the authors got the got the trip of a lifetime at conservation concerned contributors’ expense.

Mike Smith
March 11, 2022 7:15 am

So, gorillas have no problem adapting to slightly higher temperatures. Great news for gorillas everywhere.

Perhaps we need a study to examine whether humans consume more water in hot conditions?

fretslider
Reply to  Mike Smith
March 11, 2022 7:31 am

Humans consume more alcohol under lockdown.

