Astronomy

Orbital Insertion Burn a Success, Webb Arrives at L2

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

From NASA

Alise Fisher

Today, at 2 p.m. EST, Webb fired its onboard thrusters for nearly five minutes (297 seconds) to complete the final postlaunch course correction to Webb’s trajectory. This mid-course correction burn inserted Webb toward its final orbit around the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point, or L2, nearly 1 million miles away from the Earth.

The final mid-course burn added only about 3.6 miles per hour (1.6 meters per second) – a mere walking pace – to Webb’s speed, which was all that was needed to send it to its preferred “halo” orbit around the L2 point.

“Webb, welcome home!” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Congratulations to the team for all of their hard work ensuring Webb’s safe arrival at L2 today. We’re one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of the universe. And I can’t wait to see Webb’s first new views of the universe this summer!”

Webb trajectory diagram
Click on the trajectory diagram for a full-screen version. Credit: Steve Sabia/NASA Goddard

Webb’s orbit will allow it a wide view of the cosmos at any given moment, as well as the opportunity for its telescope optics and scientific instruments to get cold enough to function and perform optimal science. Webb has used as little propellant as possible for course corrections while it travels out to the realm of L2, to leave as much remaining propellant as possible for Webb’s ordinary operations over its lifetime: station-keeping (small adjustments to keep Webb in its desired orbit) and momentum unloading (to counteract the effects of solar radiation pressure on the huge sunshield).

“During the past month, JWST has achieved amazing success and is a tribute to all the folks who spent many years and even decades to ensure mission success,” said Bill Ochs, Webb project manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “We are now on the verge of aligning the mirrors, instrument activation and commissioning, and the start of wondrous and astonishing discoveries.”

Now that Webb’s primary mirror segments and secondary mirror have been deployed from their launch positions, engineers will begin the sophisticated three-month process of aligning the telescope’s optics to nearly nanometer precision.

Watch a special episode of NASA Science Live at 3 p.m. EST today to learn more about what’s next for the James Webb Space Telescope.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ed Hanley
January 26, 2022 2:10 am

Home, home on Lagrange!

5
Reply
Philip Mulholland
January 26, 2022 2:32 am

What I find amazing about this is that the James Webb Space Telescope is in orbit about something that isn’t there.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
January 26, 2022 3:06 am

The Sun, Earth, Moon and Jupiter are there, so there is a there there….

0
Reply
Marlow Metcalf
January 26, 2022 2:42 am

What is going on with the old satellite that got parked somewhere out there?

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Marlow Metcalf
January 26, 2022 3:02 am

WMAP was there. Maybe NASA dumps these at L5?

0
Reply
Quilter 52
January 26, 2022 2:53 am

This is just stunning. Meanwhile the wokesters back here are nattering on about making maths and science more wokey for the people who are not smart enough to do stuff like this.

1
Reply
Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Quilter 52
January 26, 2022 3:05 am

Yes, it’s amazing they’ve actually pulled it off. I must admit I had my doubts the Webb would ever get off the ground. It’ll be fascinating to see just what images it produces in a few months.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Quilter 52
January 26, 2022 3:09 am

“the wokesters back here are nattering on about making maths and science more wokey”

Oh it’s worse than that; Ouroboros look out…..

“Yes, woke hysteria has now reached such a crescendo that even the 20th century’s most famous warning about tyranny is falling victim to its tyrannous habits. RIP satire, you had a good innings. Orwell’s classic book has been slapped with a trigger warning at the University of Northampton. Students are warned that it contains ‘explicit material’ that they might find ‘offensive and upsetting’. These are adults we’re talking about, by the way. People over the age of majority being told by university officials that a novel about the dangerous, dehumanising consequences of censorship might offend them… we’re only three weeks into 2022 and already we have the most 2022 story we’re likely to get.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/01/24/now-even-1984-comes-with-a-trigger-warning/

Last edited 2 minutes ago by fretslider
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Astronomy

Citizen Scientists Spot Jupiter-like Planet in NASA TESS Data

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

NASA’s New IXPE Mission Begins Science Operations

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

NASA’s Webb Telescope Reaches Major Milestone as Mirror Unfolds

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Astronomy

Update: NASA Plans Coverage of Webb Space Telescope Deployments

4 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Astronomy

Orbital Insertion Burn a Success, Webb Arrives at L2

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Energy

Mark Krebs on Energy Efficiency under Biden’s DOE (Part II of IV: EERE Modeling)

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Delusion

Good Housekeeping: Don’t Have Kids, Because Climate Change

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits

Democracy Dies in Dark-Moneyness: Soros Funding Behind Off-Books Congressional “Staff” to Investigate Political Opponents of Climate Agenda

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: